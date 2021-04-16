Tianjin Jinran Public Utilities : PROPOSED CHANGES, ELECTION AND RE-ELECTION OF DIRECTORS AND SUPERVISORS

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

天津津燃公用事業股份有限公司

TIANJIN JINRAN PUBLIC UTILITIES COMPANY LIMITED

(a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 01265)

PROPOSED CHANGES, ELECTION AND RE-ELECTION OF

DIRECTORS AND SUPERVISORS

The term of office of the current session of the board (the "Board") of directors (the "Director(s)") and the supervisory committee (the "Supervisory Committee") of Tianjin Jinran Public Utilities Company Limited (the "Company") will expire at the conclusion of the forthcoming annual general meeting of the Company (the "AGM").

PROPOSED CHANGE, ELECTION AND RE-ELECTION OF THE DIRECTORS

As at the date of this announcement, the Board had nine Directors, comprising three executive Directors, namely Mr. Zhao Wei (Chairman), Ms. Tang Jie and Mr. Sun Liangchuan, three non-executive Directors, namely Mr. Hou Shuang Jiang, Mr. Zhao Heng Hai and Mr. Zhang Jinlin, and three independent non- executive Directors, namely Mr. Zhang Ying Hua, Mr. Yu Jian Jun and Mr. Guo Jia Li.

Due to his other work arrangements, Mr. Zhang Jinlin will retire as a non-executive Director with effect from the conclusion of the AGM and will not offer himself for re-election at the AGM. Mr. Zhang Jinlin has confirmed that he has no disagreement with the Board in any aspect during his term of office and there is no matter relating to his retirement that will need to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders").

As recommended by the nomination committee of the Company, the Board proposes the following candidates to be re-elected or elected as the members of the new session of the Board at the AGM:

Each of Mr. Zhao Wei (Chairman), Ms. Tang Jie and Mr. Sun Liangchuan be re-elected as an executive Director; Each of Mr. Hou Shuang Jiang and Mr. Zhao Heng Hai be re-elected as a non-executive Director; Ms. Hou Yuling be elected as a new non-executive Director; Each of Mr. Zhang Ying Hua, Mr. Yu Jian Jun and Mr. Guo Jia Li be re-elected as an independent non- executive Director.

The biographical details of Ms. Hou Yuling are set out in the Appendix to this announcement.