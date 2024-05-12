Certain A Shares of TianJin JinRong TianYu Precision Machinery Inc. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 12-MAY-2024.

Certain A Shares of TianJin JinRong TianYu Precision Machinery Inc. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 12-MAY-2024. These A Shares will be under lockup for 1112 days starting from 26-APR-2021 to 12-MAY-2024.



Details:

Controlling shareholders and actual controllers, Sun Xingwen, Yan Xuewei, Han Fengzhi and Yun Zhi Within 36 months after the listing date, shall not transfer nor entrust to others for management direct or indirect shares in the company held prior to this issuance, nor allow the company to repurchase the said shares. If the closing price of the company?s share is lower than the issue price for 20 consecutive trading days within 6 months after listing, or if the closing price of the company?s share is lower than the issue price for the period ending six months after listing, then the lockup period shall automatically be extended for 6 months. During the term of office as the company?s director, member of supervisory board, senior management personnel, the number of shares in the company transferred each year shall not exceed 25% of the total shares held in the company.



Shareholders serving as directors, supervisors and senior management of the company, Zhao Hong, Zhang Shaoyan and Qi Zhihua Within 12 months after the listing date, shall not transfer nor entrust to others for management direct or indirect shares in the company held prior to this issuance, nor allow the company to repurchase the said shares. If the closing price of the company?s share is lower than the issue price for 20 consecutive trading days within 6 months after listing, or if the closing price of the company?s share is lower than the issue price for the period ending six months after listing, then the lockup period shall automatically be extended for 6 months. During the term of office as the company?s director, member of supervisory board, senior management personnel, the number of shares in the company transferred each year shall not exceed 25% of the total shares held in the company.



Other shareholders Within 12 months after the listing date, shall not transfer nor entrust to others for management direct or indirect shares in the company held prior to this issuance, nor allow the company to repurchase the said shares.