China to retain sci-tech and industry ministers

BEIJING, March 12 (Reuters) - China's Jin Zhuanglong was
nominated on Sunday to stay on as the minister of industry and
information technology, according to state news agency Xinhua.
Wang Zhigang was nominated to stay on as minister of science
and technology, Xinhua reported.
The appointments come as Chinese President Xi Jinping has
ramped up calls for central and local governments to reduce the
country's reliance on foreign supply chains for core
technologies amid U.S. export controls that have choked supplies
of key equipment to some Chinese tech firms and sectors.
