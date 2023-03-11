Advanced search
    600225   CNE0000011F8

TIANJIN TROILA INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.

(600225)
End-of-day quote Shanghai Stock Exchange  -  2023-03-09
7.160 CNY   +6.23%
China to retain sci-tech and industry ministers

03/11/2023 | 09:43pm EST
BEIJING, March 12 (Reuters) - China's Jin Zhuanglong was nominated on Sunday to stay on as the minister of industry and information technology, according to state news agency Xinhua.

Wang Zhigang was nominated to stay on as minister of science and technology, Xinhua reported.

The appointments come as Chinese President Xi Jinping has ramped up calls for central and local governments to reduce the country's reliance on foreign supply chains for core technologies amid U.S. export controls that have choked supplies of key equipment to some Chinese tech firms and sectors. (Reporting by Eduardo Baptista and Albee Zhang; Editing by William Mallard and Raju Gopalakrishnan)


Financials
Sales 2021 814 M 118 M 118 M
Net income 2021 778 M 112 M 112 M
Net Debt 2021 1 810 M 261 M 261 M
P/E ratio 2021 13,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 24 426 M 3 528 M 3 528 M
EV / Sales 2020 6,33x
EV / Sales 2021 15,4x
Nbr of Employees 730
Free-Float 43,5%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Kun Yu Zhang Vice Chairman & General Manager
Ying Dai Chief Financial Officer, Director & Deputy GM
Chen Xiang Zhao Chairman-Supervisory Board
Zhi Gang Wang Chairman & Board Secretary
Zhi Hui Li Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TIANJIN TROILA INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.12.40%3 528
ACCENTURE PLC-5.21%159 293
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.2.28%148 706
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-10.96%113 796
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-8.32%88 489
INFOSYS LIMITED-2.43%73 906