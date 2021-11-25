Extraordinary/ Special General Meeting::Voluntary

TIANJIN ZHONG XIN PHARMACEUTICAL GROUP CORPORATION LIMITED

(Company Registration No. 91120000103100784F)

(Incorporated in People's Republic of China)

NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

The board of directors (the "Board") and every individual director of Tianjin Zhong Xin Pharmaceutical Group Corporation Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") hereby confirm that they will individually and collectively accept full responsibility for the accuracy of the information given in this announcement, and confirm, having made all reasonable enquiries, that to the best of their knowledge and belief, the facts stated in this announcement are fair and accurate in all material respects as at the date of this announcement, and that there are no material facts the omission of which would make any statement in this announcement misleading.

IMPORTANT NOTE FOR SHAREHOLDERS:

This Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting supersedes the version announced by the Company on 25 October 2021.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that an extraordinary general meeting ("EGM" or "Extraordinary General Meeting") of the Company will be held at the meeting room of Zhongxin Mansion, No. 17 Baidi Road, Nankai District, Tianjin, the People's Republic of China 300193 on 10 December 2021 at 2:00 p.m.. Concurrently, the Extraordinary General Meeting will be held by electronic means for holders of "S" shares ("S-Shareholders")in Singapore.

To consider and, if thought fit, approve the following resolutions, with or without modifications:

Resolution 1: To consider and approve the proposed appointment of Ms. Zhang Mingrui as Non-Executive and Non-Independent Director of the Company with effect from the date of the Extraordinary General Meeting;

Resolution 2: To consider and approve the proposed appointment of Mr. Xing Jianhua as Supervisor of the Company with effect from the date of the Extraordinary General Meeting;

Resolution 3: To consider and approve the proposed extension of time to perform the non-compete undertaking by the controlling shareholder of the Company, Tianjin Pharmaceutical Holdings Co., Ltd.;

Resolution 4: To consider and approve the line of credit granted to the Company by Shanghai Pudong Development Bank Co., Ltd. up to a limit of RMB1,300 million; and

Resolution 5: To consider and approve the proposed amendments to the Articles of Association of the Company and the application for changes in the industrial and commercial registration.

By Order of the Board

