MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SHENZHEN STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Tianjin Zhonghuan Semiconductor Co., Ltd.

TIANJIN ZHONGHUAN SEMICONDUCTOR CO., LTD.

(002129)
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
All News

Chinese fund managers rush to capitalize on investors' green fever

01/06/2021 | 12:46am EST
Wind turbines and solar panels are seen at a wind and solar power plant in Zhangjiakou

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Chinese money managers are rushing to launch new energy funds, seeking to capitalize on investors' green fever which has been fuelled by President Xi Jinping's carbon neutrality pledge.

China's first photovoltaic industry exchange-traded fund (ETF), launched by Huatai-PineBridge Fund Management Co in December attracted hot demand, with assets under management jumping nearly six-fold in just a month to 10 billion yuan ($1.55 billion).

A slew of mutual fund houses are following suit, with Yinhua Fund Management Co raising money for a rival product this week while Tianhong Asset Management Co plans to launch an index fund that invests in solar power companies next Monday. More green energy funds are in the pipeline.

The funds will likely bring more money into an already red-hot sector. China's new energy index doubled last year, pushing up the sector's earnings multiples to almost 90 compared with 22 for Chinese stocks broadly.

"Renewable energy is the only option for the human race in the combat against climate change," said Richard Pan, portfolio manager at China Asset Management Co (ChinaAMC).

Pan, who made lucrative investments in battery maker Contemporary Amperex Technology Co (CATL) and solar equipment maker Tianjin Zhonghuan Semiconductor Co, said the government's green pledges and China's strong competitiveness in new energy means the industry has much more room to grow.

President Xi has vowed to make China, the world's biggest emitter of carbon dioxide, carbon neutral by 2060. The commitment will require more than $5 trillion of investment in renewable power and other sectors, consultancy Wood Mackenzie estimates.

Xi also pledged to raise wind and solar capacity to 1,200 gigawatts by 2030, more than double the current level.

China's "energy revolution" will boost solar power, said Kai Wenming, analyst at New Times Securities, who forecast a 67.3% capacity expansion this year.

Investors are also encouraged by the fact that technological advances helped slash solar production costs by 90% over the past decade, weaning the industry off government subsidies, said Liu Xiaoming, who will manage Tianhong's new photovoltaic fund.

Other funds preparing to launch solar energy funds include Harvest Fund Management Co, Guotai Asset Management Co, and Penghua Fund Management Co.

But soaring stock prices are fuelling fears of a bubble, with China's new energy index already jumping over 8% in the first two trading days of 2021.

"The sector's prospect is bright, but valuation is too high," said Stephen Huang, vice president at Shanghai See Truth Investment Management Co, a hedge fund house.

"We're seeing too much exuberance."

(Reporting by Samuel Shen and David Stanway; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa)

By Samuel Shen and David Stanway


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO., LIMITED -0.52% 402 End-of-day quote.14.49%
TIANJIN ZHONGHUAN SEMICONDUCTOR CO., LTD. 1.72% 27.18 End-of-day quote.6.59%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) 0.00% 6.43563 Delayed Quote.-0.66%
All news about TIANJIN ZHONGHUAN SEMICONDUCTOR CO., LTD.
05:46aChinese fund managers rush to capitalize on investors' green fever
RE
2020TOTAL : United-States: SunPower completes Maxeon Solar Technologies' Spin-Off Tr..
DJ
2020TIANJIN ZHONGHUAN SEMICONDUCTOR CO., : half-yearly earnings release
2019SunPower to spin off solar panel manufacturing, shares rise
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 21 867 M 3 385 M 3 385 M
Net income 2020 1 426 M 221 M 221 M
Net Debt 2020 6 153 M 952 M 952 M
P/E ratio 2020 57,4x
Yield 2020 0,17%
Capitalization 82 435 M 12 766 M 12 759 M
EV / Sales 2020 4,05x
EV / Sales 2021 2,98x
Nbr of Employees 9 395
Free-Float 70,3%
Chart TIANJIN ZHONGHUAN SEMICONDUCTOR CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Tianjin Zhonghuan Semiconductor Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TIANJIN ZHONGHUAN SEMICONDUCTOR CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 30,17 CNY
Last Close Price 27,18 CNY
Spread / Highest target 33,6%
Spread / Average Target 11,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,97%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Hao Ping Shen Chairman & General Manager
Chang Xu Zhang Chief Financial Officer, Director & Deputy GM
Yan Qing An Vice Chairman & Deputy General Manager
Rong Ling Chen Independent Director
Hong Zhou Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TIANJIN ZHONGHUAN SEMICONDUCTOR CO., LTD.6.59%12 766
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED2.26%494 826
NVIDIA CORPORATION2.68%324 690
INTEL CORPORATION-0.30%203 548
BROADCOM INC.-2.23%172 943
QUALCOMM INCORPORATED-2.52%167 954
