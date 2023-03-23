Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. China
  4. Shenzhen Stock Exchange
  5. Tianqi Lithium Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    002466   CNE100000T32

TIANQI LITHIUM CORPORATION

(002466)
  Report
End-of-day quote Shenzhen Stock Exchange  -  2023-03-21
76.99 CNY    0.00%
02:08pBolivia president calls for joint Latin America lithium policy
RE
02/26Australian exporters rekindle China ties amid diplomatic thaw
RE
01/30IGO 1st Half Net Profit, Dividend Jump to Record High
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Bolivia president calls for joint Latin America lithium policy

03/23/2023 | 02:08pm EDT
LA PAZ, March 23 (Reuters) - Bolivian President Luis Arce said on Thursday he would be willing to jointly design a lithium policy with other Latin American countries to benefit their economies, echoing a similar proposal from Mexico's President.

Bolivia has an estimated 21 million tonnes of untapped lithium resources, the most worldwide, in an area of sprawling salt flats delineating the so-called "lithium triangle" that includes northern Chile and Argentina.

"We must be united in the market, in a sovereign manner, with prices that benefit our economies, and one of the ways, already proposed by (Mexico's) President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, is to think of a kind of lithium OPEC," Arce said in a speech in La Paz.

The objective is to position Bolivia, Chile, Argentina and Peru "as potential promoters of new forms of energy storage that will make it possible to overcome the use of fossil fuels," said Arce.

Demand for lithium, used in rechargeable batteries for cars and electronics, pushed prices for battery-grade metal to around $85,000 per tonne at the end of last year.

Arce expressed concern about foreign meddling in the lithium business, in particular from the United States.

"We don't want our lithium to be in the Southern Command's crosshairs, nor do we want it to be a reason for destabilizing democratically elected governments or foreign harassment," he said.

On March 8, U.S. Southern Command General Laura Richardson told a Congressional hearing that China was exploiting the region's resources and its actions could hamper conditions for private investment.

"They don't invest, they extract ... the ground game that they have with lithium is very advanced and very aggressive," Richardson said.

The world's largest lithium producer is U.S. miner Albermarle, which operates in northern Chile. U.S. firms such as Livent Corp are also set to supply Argentine lithium to BMW.

The second-largest producer, Chile's SQM, was about 24% held by China's Tianqi Lithium Corp at the end of 2021. Chinese battery giant CATL and Ganfeng Lithium have also been growing their Latin American footprint. (Reporting by Daniel Ramos and Sarah Morland; Editing by David Gregorio)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BMW AG 0.64% 98.83 Delayed Quote.17.77%
BRENT OIL -0.65% 75.24 Delayed Quote.-12.71%
CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO., LIMITED 1.38% 399.2 End-of-day quote.1.47%
EURO / ARGENTINE PESO (EUR/ARS) 0.10% 223.3375 Delayed Quote.16.74%
GANFENG LITHIUM GROUP CO., LTD. -0.47% 68.03 End-of-day quote.-2.13%
LIVENT CORPORATION -0.49% 20.26 Delayed Quote.2.26%
MSCI PERU (GDTR) -1.39% 5712.16 Real-time Quote.3.66%
NIKKEI 225 -0.17% 27419.61 Real-time Quote.5.26%
TIANQI LITHIUM CORPORATION 0.00% 76.99 End-of-day quote.-2.53%
US DOLLAR / ARGENTINE PESO (USD/ARS) 0.16% 205.69 Delayed Quote.16.00%
Financials
Sales 2022 38 125 M 5 540 M 5 540 M
Net income 2022 22 682 M 3 296 M 3 296 M
Net cash 2022 10 333 M 1 502 M 1 502 M
P/E ratio 2022 5,40x
Yield 2022 0,13%
Capitalization 121 B 17 571 M 17 571 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,90x
EV / Sales 2023 2,00x
Nbr of Employees 1 773
Free-Float 60,4%
Managers and Directors
Jun Zou Chief Financial Officer & Director
Wei Ping Jiang Chairman
Jin Yan Chairman-Supervisory Board
Ying Pan Independent Non-Executive Director
Chuan Xiang Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TIANQI LITHIUM CORPORATION-2.53%17 650
AIR LIQUIDE14.18%85 188
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION-1.12%70 603
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD.4.81%44 645
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V.4.50%28 286
NAN YA PLASTICS CORPORATION7.89%19 807
