Bolivia president calls for joint Latin America lithium policy

LA PAZ, March 23 (Reuters) - Bolivian President Luis
Arce said on Thursday he would be willing to jointly design a
lithium policy with other Latin American countries to benefit
their economies, echoing a similar proposal from Mexico's
President.
Bolivia has an estimated 21 million tonnes of untapped
lithium resources, the most worldwide, in an area of sprawling
salt flats delineating the so-called "lithium triangle" that
includes northern Chile and Argentina.
"We must be united in the market, in a sovereign manner,
with prices that benefit our economies, and one of the ways,
already proposed by (Mexico's) President Andres Manuel Lopez
Obrador, is to think of a kind of lithium OPEC," Arce said in a
speech in La Paz.
The objective is to position Bolivia, Chile, Argentina and
Peru "as potential promoters of new forms of energy storage that
will make it possible to overcome the use of fossil fuels," said
Arce.
Demand for lithium, used in rechargeable batteries for cars
and electronics, pushed prices for battery-grade metal to around
$85,000 per tonne at the end of last year.
Arce expressed concern about foreign meddling in the lithium
business, in particular from the United States.
"We don't want our lithium to be in the Southern Command's
crosshairs, nor do we want it to be a reason for destabilizing
democratically elected governments or foreign harassment," he
said.
On March 8, U.S. Southern Command General Laura Richardson
told a Congressional hearing that China was exploiting the
region's resources and its actions could hamper conditions for
private investment.
"They don't invest, they extract ... the ground game that
they have with lithium is very advanced and very aggressive,"
Richardson said.
The world's largest lithium producer is U.S. miner
Albermarle, which operates in northern Chile. U.S. firms
such as Livent Corp are also set to supply Argentine
lithium to BMW.
The second-largest producer, Chile's SQM, was
about 24% held by China's Tianqi Lithium Corp at the
end of 2021. Chinese battery giant CATL and Ganfeng
Lithium have also been growing their Latin American
footprint.
