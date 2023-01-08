China-led Tianqi Lithium-IGO JV bids for Australian lithium developer Essential

SYDNEY, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Essential Metals
shares rose about 40% on Monday after a joint venture headed by
China's Tianqi Lithium made a A$136 million bid for
the Australian lithium developer, setting up a major test of
Australian regulators' appetite for Chinese-led foreign
investment.
Tianqi Lithium Energy Australia (TLEA), which is 51% owned
by Shenzhen- and Hong Kong-listed Tianqi Lithium Corporation and
49% by Australian miner IGO Ltd, set the bid at 50
Australian cents per share.
Essential Metals shares traded as high as 48.50
Australian cents, their highest price since Nov. 14, 2022 and
the biggest intraday percentage gain since Oct. 15, 2021. The
stock last traded at 47.50 Australian cents, up 37.7% on the
day.
The bid was supported by Essential's board which
recommended shareholders vote in favour of a deal. An
independent expert's report on the offer will be delivered in
March.
The deal requires the approval of Australia's Foreign
Investment Review Board (FIRB) approval, with Treasurer Jim
Chalmers having the ultimate say. In November, Chalmers said
Australia would become more assertive in who it allowed to
invest in the country's growing critical minerals industry.
Chalmers' office did not immediately respond to a request for
comment on the deal from Reuters.
Political and business relations between Australia and
China have eased in recent weeks following meetings between
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Chinese President
Xi Jinping at a G20 summit in November and Australian Foreign
Minister Penny Wong and her Chinese counterpart Wang Yi.
China's ban on Australian coal seems to be lifting.
Reuters reported last week that China Energy Investment Corp had
placed an order to buy the commodity from Australia in one of
the first deals since 2020.
The bid for Essential was announced as companies race to
capitalize on booming lithium prices and demand for the mineral,
a key component of electric vehicle batteries, amid a global
push to reduce carbon emissions.
Essential's portfolio includes the pre-development
Pioneer Dome Project, located about 130 km (81 miles) south of
Kalgoorlie in Western Australia. It has said it hopes to begin
production there by 2025.
TLEA owns a 51% stake in the Greenbushes lithium
operation and the Kwinana lithium hydroxide refinery in Western
Australia.
The transaction is expected to be completed by May 2023.
($1 = 1.4535 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Scott Murdoch in Sydney, Jaskiran Singh and Riya
Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Paul Simao)