China's Tianqi Lithium posts $101 mln net loss in H1 as prices plunge

BEIJING, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Tianqi Lithium Corp,
one of the world's top lithium producers, on Sunday posted a
hefty half-year loss as the coronavirus outbreak weighed on
prices for the commodity used in electric-vehicle batteries.
The Chinese firm, which is struggling to repay a $3.5
billion loan taken out to buy a stake in Chilean miner SQM in
2018, said in a filing to the Shenzhen Stock Exchange it made a
696.57 million yuan ($101.47 million) net loss in January-June.
That compared with a net profit of 193.41 million yuan a
year earlier and means Tianqi has now racked up losses of 6.87
billion yuan, or $1 billion, over the last four quarters,
company filings and Refinitiv Eikon data show.
The first-half result was near the lower end of the guided
range for the loss, however, and implies a loss of 196.27
million yuan in the second quarter - smaller than the roughly
500 million yuan Tianqi lost in January-March.
First-half revenues fell 27.4% to 1.88 billion yuan as the
coronavirus pandemic hit lithium demand and weighed on prices.
Sales volumes and prices of lithium chemicals, as well as
the sales price of lithium concentrate, "decreased significantly
compared with the same period of the previous year, resulting in
a decline in operating income," said Tianqi, whose president
Vivian Wu left the company earlier this month.
A decline in SQM's performance led to lower
investment income, the Chengdu-based firm added.
Tianqi jointly operates the Greenbushes lithium mine in
Australia with Albemarle Corp and owns processing
capacity to make chemicals such as lithium carbonate and
hydroxide used in EV batteries.
Lithium carbonate prices in China <AM-995C-LTCB> are down
around 20% this year near their lowest in seven years, having
been in freefall since 2018 amid oversupply.
Tianqi Rival Ganfeng Lithium had on Tuesday
reported a 47.1% drop in first-half profits.
($1 = 6.8647 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Tom Daly; Editing by Sam Holmes)