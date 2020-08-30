Log in
TIANQI LITHIUM CORPORATION

(002466)
China's Tianqi Lithium posts $101 mln net loss in H1 as prices plunge

08/30/2020

* Tianqi makes 697 mln yuan H1 loss, near low end of guided range

* Total losses in past 12 mths hit $1 bln as lithium prices slump

* Firm struggling to repay debt taken on to fund SQM stake buy

BEIJING, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Tianqi Lithium Corp, one of the world's top lithium producers, on Sunday posted a hefty half-year loss as the coronavirus outbreak weighed on prices for the commodity used in electric-vehicle batteries.

The Chinese firm, which is struggling to repay a $3.5 billion loan taken out to buy a stake in Chilean miner SQM in 2018, said in a filing to the Shenzhen Stock Exchange it made a 696.57 million yuan ($101.47 million) net loss in January-June.

That compared with a net profit of 193.41 million yuan a year earlier and means Tianqi has now racked up losses of 6.87 billion yuan, or $1 billion, over the last four quarters, company filings and Refinitiv Eikon data show.

The first-half result was near the lower end of the guided range for the loss, however, and implies a loss of 196.27 million yuan in the second quarter - smaller than the roughly 500 million yuan Tianqi lost in January-March.

First-half revenues fell 27.4% to 1.88 billion yuan as the coronavirus pandemic hit lithium demand and weighed on prices.

Sales volumes and prices of lithium chemicals, as well as the sales price of lithium concentrate, "decreased significantly compared with the same period of the previous year, resulting in a decline in operating income," said Tianqi, whose president Vivian Wu left the company earlier this month.

A decline in SQM's performance led to lower investment income, the Chengdu-based firm added.

Tianqi jointly operates the Greenbushes lithium mine in Australia with Albemarle Corp and owns processing capacity to make chemicals such as lithium carbonate and hydroxide used in EV batteries.

Lithium carbonate prices in China <AM-995C-LTCB> are down around 20% this year near their lowest in seven years, having been in freefall since 2018 amid oversupply.

Tianqi Rival Ganfeng Lithium had on Tuesday reported a 47.1% drop in first-half profits. ($1 = 6.8647 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Tom Daly; Editing by Sam Holmes)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALBEMARLE CORPORATION 1.31% 92.32 End-of-day quote.26.40%
GANFENG LITHIUM CO., LTD. 0.63% 51.4 End-of-day quote.47.57%
SHENZHEN STOCK EXCHANGE A SHARE INDEX 1.97% 2413.1567 End-of-day quote.33.89%
TIANQI LITHIUM CORPORATION 2.78% 22.9 End-of-day quote.-24.12%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) 0.00% 6.8565 End-of-day quote.-1.48%
Financials
Sales 2020 3 868 M 563 M 563 M
Net income 2020 -57,8 M -8,42 M -8,42 M
Net Debt 2020 25 461 M 3 709 M 3 709 M
P/E ratio 2020 -103x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 33 826 M 4 927 M 4 927 M
EV / Sales 2020 15,3x
EV / Sales 2021 11,0x
Nbr of Employees 1 612
Free-Float 85,2%
Chart TIANQI LITHIUM CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Tianqi Lithium Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TIANQI LITHIUM CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 19,93 CNY
Last Close Price 22,90 CNY
Spread / Highest target 22,3%
Spread / Average Target -13,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -45,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Wei Wu President & Director
Wei Ping Jiang Chairman
Jin Yan Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jun Zou Chief Financial Officer & Director
Qing Yang Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TIANQI LITHIUM CORPORATION-24.12%4 927
GEM CO., LTD.12.94%3 833
IMERYS-9.71%3 418
AURUBIS7.71%3 100
JINDUICHENG MOLYBDENUM CO., LTD.-21.72%2 947
BAOJI TITANIUM INDUSTRY CO., LTD.26.88%1 932
