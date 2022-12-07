Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. China
  4. Shenzhen Stock Exchange
  5. Tianqi Lithium Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    002466   CNE100000T32

TIANQI LITHIUM CORPORATION

(002466)
  Report
End-of-day quote Shenzhen Stock Exchange  -  2022-12-05
89.22 CNY   +1.04%
02:58aChinese M&A interest in Australia picks up as political ties thaw
RE
12/06Tianqi Lithium Eyes Battery Minerals Processing Opportunities in Australia
MT
12/06China's Tianqi exploring battery minerals processing options in Australia
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Chinese M&A interest in Australia picks up as political ties thaw

12/07/2022 | 02:58am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Illustration shows printed Chinese and Australian flags

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Chinese companies are showing renewed interest in Australian acquisition targets including natural resources and agricultural assets, as hopes swirl that a diplomatic thaw between the two countries will yield more deals next year, bankers and lawyers said.

In recent weeks, some banks have received mandates from Chinese companies looking at Australian assets, while other dealmakers say they are getting inbound inquiries from cashed-up potential buyers in the world's second-largest economy.

The signs are still tentative, however, and Australia's foreign investment framework would likely shut Chinese buyers out of sectors such as telecoms, defence and critical minerals that are considered sensitive to national security.

"We are starting to see green shoots in Chinese inbound M&A interest, but we are still not anywhere near pre-pandemic levels," said Lawrence Mendes, partner at global law firm Baker McKenzie.

Australia's six-month-old Labor government is moving to repair strained diplomatic relations with China after clashes in recent years over trade, influence in the South Pacific, and the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese met Chinese President Xi Jinping last month on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Indonesia, raising expectations of closer bilateral ties.

In a sign of renewed Chinese interest in Australia, China's Tianqi Lithium Corp said on Tuesday it was exploring investment opportunities in Australia's burgeoning battery minerals sector.

Mendes said his law firm had been fielding queries from Chinese firms on the Foreign Investment Review Board's (FIRB) approval conditions and timelines.

He added, however, that the regulator's approach will have a "significant impact" on Chinese investors' appetite.

Australia unveiled the biggest shakeup of its foreign investment laws in almost half a century in 2020 to ensure greater scrutiny of companies when bidding for sensitive assets, regardless of the size of the deal.

M&A activity between China and Australia reached a peak a decade ago when Chinese investors spent $10.3 billion in 2013, with targets ranging from dairy farms and commercial property to cinema chains.

But political ties became strained in recent years and deals dried up - Chinese investment in Australia fell by more than 50% to about A$12 billion ($8.86 billion) over the past four years.

The head of Australia's FIRB, Bruce Miller, told a conference last month that he expected a pickup in investment applications from China after they had become scarce over the last three to four years.

Any investment, however, is likely to target assets in non-sensitive sectors after major blowback in the past when Chinese companies attempted to buy projects linked to Australia's national interests.

Australian firms in the natural resources and agricultural sectors could be targets for Chinese investments, Mathew Hodge, the director of equity research for Australia and New Zealand at Morningstar, said.

"Projects that are capital intensive and large scale may be the focus of Chinese investment, provided it's not of strategic, national interest," Hodge said.

(Reporting by Scott Murdoch; Additional reporting by Praveen Menon; Editing by Sumeet Chatterjee and Edmund Klamann)

By Scott Murdoch


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BATTERY MINERALS LIMITED 0.00% 0.004 Delayed Quote.-65.22%
MORNINGSTAR, INC. -2.42% 235.11 Delayed Quote.-29.55%
TIANQI LITHIUM CORPORATION 1.04% 89.22 End-of-day quote.-16.62%
All news about TIANQI LITHIUM CORPORATION
02:58aChinese M&A interest in Australia picks up as political ties thaw
RE
12/06Tianqi Lithium Eyes Battery Minerals Processing Opportunities in Australia
MT
12/06China's Tianqi exploring battery minerals processing options in Australia
RE
12/04IGO JV Starts Commercial Production from Kwinana Lithium Refinery in Western Australia;..
MT
11/16Lithium: The speculative bubble of white gold?
MS
10/28Tianqi Lithium Posts 1,173% Surge in Q3 Profit
MT
10/27Tianqi Lithium Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the Nine Months Ended September..
CI
10/17Tianqi Lithium's Profit Seen Soaring 31-Fold in January-September Period on Strong Sale..
MT
10/16Tianqui Lithium Forecasts Up To 3,089% Surge in January-September Net Profit
MT
10/14Tianqi Lithium Corporation Provides Earnings Guidance for the the Nine Months Ended Sep..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TIANQI LITHIUM CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 36 879 M 5 274 M 5 274 M
Net income 2022 21 379 M 3 057 M 3 057 M
Net cash 2022 8 876 M 1 269 M 1 269 M
P/E ratio 2022 6,58x
Yield 2022 0,05%
Capitalization 141 B 20 210 M 20 210 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,59x
EV / Sales 2023 2,50x
Nbr of Employees 1 773
Free-Float 60,4%
Chart TIANQI LITHIUM CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Tianqi Lithium Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TIANQI LITHIUM CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 89,22 CNY
Average target price 133,55 CNY
Spread / Average Target 49,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jun Zou Chief Financial Officer & Director
Wei Ping Jiang Chairman
Jin Yan Chairman-Supervisory Board
Ying Pan Independent Non-Executive Director
Chuan Xiang Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TIANQI LITHIUM CORPORATION-16.62%20 210
AIR LIQUIDE0.34%76 955
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION-29.31%65 124
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD.-8.04%41 133
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V.-10.77%27 646
GANFENG LITHIUM GROUP CO., LTD.-20.92%22 070