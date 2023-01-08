Advanced search
    002466   CNE100000T32

TIANQI LITHIUM CORPORATION

(002466)
End-of-day quote Shenzhen Stock Exchange  -  2023-01-05
84.25 CNY   +3.01%
05:54pIGO-Tianqi Lithium JV looks to beef up assets with Essential Metals bid
RE
04:50pTianqi, IGO Lithium JV Agrees to Buy Essential Metals
DJ
01/06Nomura Reinstates Tianqi Lithium at Buy With 99 Yuan Price Target
MT
IGO-Tianqi Lithium JV looks to beef up assets with Essential Metals bid

01/08/2023 | 05:54pm EST
Jan 9 (Reuters) - Australian miner IGO Ltd on Monday said Tianqi Lithium Energy Australia (TLEA), its joint venture with Tianqi Lithium Corporation, had proposed a A$136 million ($93.57 million) buyout bid for Essential Metals as the JV looks to beef up its assets in Western Australia.

With the offer of 50 Australian cents per share representing a 44.9% premium to Essential's last close on Friday, Essential's directors have unanimously recommended shareholders vote in favour of the proposal in the absence of a superior offer.

The transaction is subject to a number of regulatory clearances, including approval from Australia's Foreign Investment Review Board (FIRB), a regulator that reviews foreign investments in the country.

The deal was announced at a time when companies are racing to capitalize on booming prices and demand of lithium, a key component of electric vehicle batteries, amid a global push to reduce carbon emissions.

Essential's portfolio includes the Pioneer Dome Project, located about 130 km (81 miles) south of Kalgoorlie in Western Australia.

"The ESS transaction provides an opportunity to accelerate lithium exploration to bring new resources to production," said Matt Dusci, acting chief executive officer of IGO.

IGO has a 49% stake in TLEA, with Tianqi Lithium holding the remaining interest. The transaction is expected to be completed by May 2023. ($1 = 1.4535 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Jaskiran Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Paul Simao)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ESSENTIAL METALS LIMITED 38.41% 0.4775 Delayed Quote.6.15%
IGO LIMITED 1.68% 14.25 Delayed Quote.4.09%
LITHIUM ENERGY LIMITED 3.90% 0.8 Delayed Quote.0.00%
TIANQI LITHIUM CORPORATION 3.01% 84.25 End-of-day quote.6.66%
Financials
Sales 2022 37 701 M 5 514 M 5 514 M
Net income 2022 21 626 M 3 163 M 3 163 M
Net cash 2022 9 971 M 1 458 M 1 458 M
P/E ratio 2022 6,16x
Yield 2022 0,05%
Capitalization 133 B 19 439 M 19 439 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,26x
EV / Sales 2023 2,23x
Nbr of Employees 1 773
Free-Float 60,4%
Chart TIANQI LITHIUM CORPORATION
Tianqi Lithium Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends TIANQI LITHIUM CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 84,25 CNY
Average target price 131,16 CNY
Spread / Average Target 55,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jun Zou Chief Financial Officer & Director
Wei Ping Jiang Chairman
Jin Yan Chairman-Supervisory Board
Ying Pan Independent Non-Executive Director
Chuan Xiang Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TIANQI LITHIUM CORPORATION6.66%19 439
AIR LIQUIDE6.71%78 306
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION1.34%72 001
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD.1.11%43 021
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V.8.52%29 339
GANFENG LITHIUM GROUP CO., LTD.2.95%19 957