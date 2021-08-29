Log in
Tianqi Lithium : China's Tianqi turns first profit in two years on lithium price rally

08/29/2021 | 09:32am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: An aerial view shows the brine pools and processing areas of the SQM lithium mine on the Atacama salt flat, in the Atacama desert of northern Chile

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's Tianqi Lithium Corp, one of the world's top lithium producers, posted its first net profit in two years on Sunday as prices for the commodity used in electric-vehicle (EV) batteries rebounded strongly from a protracted slide.

Chengdu-based Tianqi said in a filing to the Shenzhen Stock Exchange its net income was 85.8 million yuan ($13.3 million) for the first half of 2021, rebounding from a loss of 696.6 million yuan a year earlier.

That implies a second-quarter profit of 333.7 million yuan, after a 247.9 million yuan loss in January-March, marking Tianqi's best quarterly result since the fourth quarter of 2018.

Tianqi posted seven straight quarterly losses from mid-2019 after a precipitous three-year plunge in lithium prices, driven by oversupply, left the company short of funds and facing default on billions of dollars in loans.

But in December it secured a $1.4 billion lifeline investment in its Australian operations from IGO Ltd and has been boosted by a near tripling in lithium carbonate prices over the past 12 months as demand from the EV sector roars back.

First-half revenues were 2.35 billion yuan, Tianqi said in the filing, up 25.13% from a year earlier.

Tianqi and IGO this month produced the first batch of another battery chemical, lithium hydroxide, from the Kwinana plant in Western Australia, which had been put on hold early in 2020 as the coronavirus outbreak exacerbated the Chinese company's liquidity struggles.

The company said it expects the commissioning of more battery-making plants in the second half to further boost lithium demand, extending the price rally.

(Reporting by Tom Daly and Stella Qiu; Editing by William Mallard)


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 5 415 M 837 M 837 M
Net income 2021 626 M 96,7 M 96,7 M
Net Debt 2021 19 985 M 3 088 M 3 088 M
P/E ratio 2021 326x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 194 B 30 013 M 30 016 M
EV / Sales 2021 39,6x
EV / Sales 2022 27,5x
Nbr of Employees 1 644
Free-Float 63,9%
Chart TIANQI LITHIUM CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Tianqi Lithium Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TIANQI LITHIUM CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 131,50 CNY
Average target price 67,20 CNY
Spread / Average Target -48,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Wei Ping Jiang Chairman & President
Jun Zou Chief Financial Officer & Director
Jin Yan Chairman-Supervisory Board
Kun Lun Du Independent Director
Ying Pan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TIANQI LITHIUM CORPORATION234.86%30 013
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION18.74%96 297
AIR LIQUIDE12.27%83 866
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD.15.00%50 794
GANFENG LITHIUM CO., LTD.94.02%40 881
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V.12.24%34 415