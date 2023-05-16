Advanced search
    002466   CNE100000T32

TIANQI LITHIUM CORPORATION

(002466)
  Report
End-of-day quote Shenzhen Stock Exchange  -  2023-05-15
82.61 CNY   +0.52%
02:27pTianqi Lithium exec sees more sector mergers and acquisitions
RE
05/15CATL, GEM, Tianqi Boost Europe, Southeast Asia Production
MT
05/15Tianqi Lithium to Build 2 Billion Yuan Battery-Grade Lithium Hydroxide Monohydrate Project
MT
Tianqi Lithium exec sees more sector mergers and acquisitions

05/16/2023 | 02:27pm EDT
HONG KONG (Reuters) - Tianqi Lithium, one of the world's biggest lithium producers, expects more consolidation in the lithium industry, an executive at the group said on Tuesday, following a $10.6 billion merger announced last week between Alldkem Lt and Livent Corp.

The Alldkem Lt and Livent tie-up has raised expectations for more mergers and acquisitions among producers of the key metal in electric vehicle batteries, for which demand is expected to soar more than five-fold by 2030 amid the energy transition.

Global companies in recent years have been scrambling to secure lithium ore amid surging demand from the electric vehicle battery industry, lithium's main consumer, which boosted lithium prices over 10 times from late 2020 to late 2022.

"At least in the past three years, it's all about our anxiety to develop material. If we cannot decrease our anxiety, this trend will continue," Yasmin Liu, the executive vice president and chief integration Officer at Tianqi Lithium said at a seminar held by the London Metal Exchange in Hong Kong.

Lithium carbonate processing capacity expanded strongly, especially in China, while lithium ore supply growth has been limited.

Mergers and acquisitions in the lithium value chain have allowed companies to save capital spending and speed up project developments, Susan Zou, an analyst at Rystad Energy said in a report last week.

This is especially crucial for lithium producers when prices are falling and lithium supply is still at risk of a deficit in the long-run, Zou said.

Spot lithium carbonate prices assessed by Fastmarkets plunged to an 18-month low of 165,000 yuan ($23,871.18) a tonne on April 20, wiping out 72.4% from a record high of nearly 600,000 yuan a tonne in November.

Prices rebounded from the April low to 245,000 last week as buyers, whose stockpiles of lithium carbonate have been low, scooped up cheaper material.

($1 = 6.9121 yuan)

(This story has been refiled to fix a typo in the headline)

(Reporting by Siyi Liu and Mai Nguyen in Hongkong; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)


© Reuters 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 41 447 M 5 960 M 5 960 M
Net income 2023 19 746 M 2 839 M 2 839 M
Net cash 2023 22 943 M 3 299 M 3 299 M
P/E ratio 2023 5,87x
Yield 2023 2,71%
Capitalization 131 B 18 784 M 18 784 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,60x
EV / Sales 2024 2,68x
Nbr of Employees 2 191
Free-Float 60,4%
Managers and Directors
Jun Zou Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Wei Ping Jiang Chairman
Jin Yan Chairman-Supervisory Board
Chuan Xiang Independent Non-Executive Director
Wei Huang Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TIANQI LITHIUM CORPORATION4.58%18 694
AIR LIQUIDE21.27%90 995
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION1.79%72 796
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD.-4.39%39 980
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V.8.52%29 307
NAN YA PLASTICS CORPORATION10.99%19 989
