TIANQI LITHIUM CORPORATION

TIANQI LITHIUM CORPORATION

(002466)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
All NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Tianqi Lithium warns of $1.9 billion default as loan date looms

09/29/2020 | 11:08am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Aerial view shows the brine pools of SQM lithium mine on the Atacama salt flat in the Atacama desert of northern Chile

China's Tianqi Lithium Corp said on Tuesday it may not be able to make a $1.88 billion repayment due in November on a loan taken out to buy a stake in Sociedad Minera y Quimica de Chile (SQM) in 2018.

The warning in a Shenzhen Stock Exchange filing, comes as lithium <AM-995C-LTCB> prices remain depressed just two months before the repayment on the loan, with a syndicate led by China Citic Bank, is due.

"There is a possibility of default due to a failure to successfully extend the loan or the company being unable to pay on time and in full," Tianqi, one of the biggest producers of lithium chemicals used in batteries for electric vehicles, said.

Tianqi said its production and operations could face major risks if its liquidity situation does not improve soon, with the coronavirus pandemic exacerbating its losses.

China Citic Bank declined to comment.

Tianqi, which has posted a net loss for four consecutive quarters, also said in the filing that it was in "urgent" talks with potential strategic investors but that no legally binding agreements had so far been signed.

It managed to secure an extra credit line of up to $100 million from China Citic Bank earlier this year, mostly to settle overdue payment for lithium concentrate, but said it had suspended some interest payments on the $3.5 billion loan,with unpaid interest totalling 464 million yuan ($68 million).

Analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets said in a note after the filing they saw Tianqi, whose share price is down 32.6% year-to-date, as a turnaround play when the restructuring with a strategic investor or investors is finalised.

"That said ... we see downside for investing in Tianqi being highly unprotected as the company would be on the brink of bankruptcy if it fails to repay or refinance" the $1.9 billion by November, they added.

($1 = 6.8180 Chinese yuan renminbi)

By Tom Daly

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHINA CITIC BANK CORPORATION LIMITED -1.33% 2.97 End-of-day quote.-36.40%
CITIC LIMITED -1.41% 5.61 End-of-day quote.-46.16%
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED 0.13% 30.26 End-of-day quote.19.60%
SHENZHEN STOCK EXCHANGE A SHARE INDEX 1.02% 2248.4957 Real-time Quote.23.50%
SOCIEDAD QUÍMICA Y MINERA DE CHILE S.A. 1.61% 18606 End-of-day quote.-6.97%
TIANQI LITHIUM CORPORATION 2.21% 20.35 End-of-day quote.-32.57%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) 0.05% 6.8188 Delayed Quote.-2.07%
Financials
Sales 2020 3 804 M 558 M 558 M
Net income 2020 -757 M -111 M -111 M
Net Debt 2020 24 939 M 3 658 M 3 658 M
P/E ratio 2020 -45,6x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 30 059 M 4 413 M 4 409 M
EV / Sales 2020 14,5x
EV / Sales 2021 10,4x
Nbr of Employees 1 851
Free-Float 65,9%
Managers
NameTitle
Wei Wu President & Director
Wei Ping Jiang Chairman
Jin Yan Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jun Zou Chief Financial Officer & Director
Qing Yang Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TIANQI LITHIUM CORPORATION-32.57%4 318
JIANGXI COPPER COMPANY LIMITED-17.91%5 975
ZHEJIANG HUAYOU COBALT CO., LTD-13.86%5 685
GEM CO., LTD.-3.08%3 315
IMERYS-15.39%3 139
AURUBIS6.91%3 000
