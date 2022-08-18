Tianrong Internet Products and Services : Financial Statements
TIANRONG INTERNET PRODUCTS AND SERVICES INC.
UNAUDITED BALANCE SHEET
AS AT PERIOD ENDED 30 JUNE 2022 AND YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2021
June 30,
Dec 31,
2022
2021
$
$
Assets
Current assets:
Total current assets
-
-
Non-current assets
Intangible assets
Website and trademarks
-
-
---------------
-------------
Total assets
-
-
=========
=========
Liabilities and Stockholders' Deficit
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
393,994
375,756
Accrued expenses
10,000
-
Taxation
-
-
---------------
---------------
Total current liabilities
403,994
375,756
=========
=========
Liabilities due in more than one year
Long term Debt
2
694,606
684,499
---------------
---------------
Total long term liabilities
694,606
684,499
=========
=========
--------------
---------------
Total liabilities
1,098,600
1,060,255
=========
=========
Stockholder's equity (deficit)
Common stock:
Class A, $0.001 par value,
200,000,000 shares authorized,
84,672,907 shares issued and outstanding
5
84,673
84,673
Class B, $0.001 par value,
220,000 shares authorized,
213,440 shares issued and outstanding
5
213
213
Capital in excess of par value
20,585,642
20,585,642
Accumulated Deficit
(21,769,128)
(21,730,783)
---------------
---------------
Total shareholders' deficit
(1,098,600)
(1,060,255)
=========
=========
---------------
---------------
Total liabilities and stockholders' deficit
-
-
=========
=========
TIANRONG INTERNET PRODUCTS AND SERVICES INC.
UNAUDITED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS
FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 30 JUNE 2022 AND YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2021
2022
2021
$
$
Income
-
-
--------------
---------------
Expenses
Legal and professional
(67,829)
(47,290)
Loan Interest
(10,107)
(15,811)
Impairment of Intangible Asset
-
-
Foreign exchange movement on accounts
39,590
1,968
payable
--------------
---------------
Total Expenses
(38,346)
(61,133)
--------------
---------------
Net Gain/(Loss)
(38,346)
(61,133)
Taxation
-
-
--------------
---------------
Net Gain/(Loss) after taxation
(38,346)
(61,133)
========
==========
Weighted average number of common
-
Shares outstanding (Class A and Class B)
84,886,347
84,886,347
$
$
Basic loss per share
-
-
=========
=========
TIANRONG INTERNET PRODUCTS AND SERVICES INC.
UNAUDITED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS
FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 30 JUNE 2022 AND YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2021
2022
2021
$
$
Cash flows from Operating Activities
Net Gain/(Loss)
(38,346)
(61,133)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net
Cash used in operating activities:
Amortisation
-
-
Issuance of common stock for services
-
-
Gift shares issues
-
-
-
-
-
-
Changes in assets and liabilities:
Increase/(Decrease) in accrued expenses and payables
28,238
45,321
Increase/(Decrease) in long term debt
10,108
15,811
---------------
---------------
Net cash provided by operations
-
-
---------------
---------------
Cash flows from investing activities:
Net cash provided by financing activities
-
-
---------------
--------------
Cash flows from financing activities:
Net cash provided by financing activities
-
-
--------------
--------------
Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash Equivalents
-
-
--------------
---------------
Beginning cash and cash equivalents
-
-
---------------
---------------
Ending cash and cash equivalents
-
-
=========
=========
Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:
2022
2021
$
$
Cash paid For:
-
-
Interest
-
-
Income taxes
Supplemental schedule of non-cash investing and financing activities:
Common shares issued for organization costs
-
-
TIANRONG INTERNET PRODUCTS AND SERVICES INC.
UNAUDITED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 30 JUNE 2022 AND YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2021
Class A
Class A
Class B Shares
Class B Amount
Capital in
Accumulated
Shares
Amount
Outstanding
excess excel of
Deficit
Outstanding
par value
$
$
$
$
At 31 December 2019
84,672,907
84,673
213,440
213
20,585,642
(21,637,791)
Net Loss to 31 December
-
-
-
-
-
(31,858)
2020
At 31 December 2020
84,672,907
84,673
213,440
213
20,585,642
(21,669,649)
Net Loss to 31 December
-
-
-
-
-
(61,133)
2021
At 31 December 2021
84,672,907
84,673
213,440
213
20,585,642
(21,730,782)
Net Loss to 30 June 2022
-
-
-
-
-
(38,346)
At 31 March 2022
84,672,907
84,673
213,440
213
20,585,642
(21,769,128)
TIANRONG INTERNET PRODUCTS AND SERVICES INC.
NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 30 JUNE 2022 AND YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2021
SUMMARY OF SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES
Nature of Business
Tianrong Internet Products and Services ("TIPS' or "the Company") is a US holding company whose strategy is the acquisition on med-tech and medical devices.
Basis of Presentation
The company's financial statements are prepared using accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (US GAAP) applicable to a going concern which contemplates the realization of assets and liquidation of liabilities in the normal course of business.
Going Concern
The Directors have decided to explore other new opportunities for growth internationally. Any incidental obligations that arise will be funded by Directors loans to the Company. Therefore the continuation of the Company in its present form as a going concern is dependent upon the continued financial support from its directors and officers. These financial statements do not include any adjustments to the recorded assets or liabilities that might be necessary should the Company be unable to continue as a going concern.
In light of the $1,098,600 net liabilities position of the Company, the Directors have further sought and obtained confirmation from the creditors Wilton Group Limited and Korkor Holdings Limited that they will not seek settlement of the outstanding liabilities in cash for a period of not less than 12 months from the date of signing of the annual 31 December 2020 financial statements, unless the Company has at that time sufficient cash available to settle its obligations in full.
Taxes on Income
The Company has adopted the provision of SFAS No. 109 "Accounting for Income Taxes". It requires recognition of deferred tax liabilities and assets for the expected future tax consequences of events that have been included in the financial statements or tax returns. Under this method, deferred tax liabilities and assets are determined based on the differences between the financial statements and tax basis of assets and liabilities using enacted tax rates in effect for the year in which the differences are expected to reverse. If it is more likely than not that some portion, or all if a deferred tax asset, will not be realized, a valuation allowance is recognized. The Directors have considered the deferred tax position of the Company in respect of accumulated losses and have decided not to recognise any deferred tax assets at this time until future revenues become more certain.
Net Income Per Share
Basic loss per share is based on the average number of shares outstanding during each year retroactively adjusted to give effect to all stock splits.
Estimates
The preparation of financial statements in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America requires management to make estimates and assumptions that affect the reported amounts of assets and liabilities and disclosure of contingent assets and liabilities at the date of the financial statements and the reported amounts of revenues and expenses during the reporting period. Actual results could differ from those estimates.
LONG TERM DEBT
On 27 September 2011 the Company entered into a loan agreement with Korkor Holdings Limited for the principal sum of $480,000. Interest of LIBOR plus 3% has been charged on the principal amount and at the balance sheet date, accrued interest on the loan totalled $214,606.
3. COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES
The Company is not currently a party to, or aware of, any other legal proceeding or securities matters that may affect the trading of its securities or materially affects it's business.
There is no outstanding litigation in which the Company is involved and the Company is unaware of any pending actions or claims against it.
