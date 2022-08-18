Tianrong Internet Products and Services : Financial Statements

Liabilities due in more than one year

TIANRONG INTERNET PRODUCTS AND SERVICES INC.

NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 30 JUNE 2022 AND YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2021

SUMMARY OF SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES

Nature of Business

Tianrong Internet Products and Services ("TIPS' or "the Company") is a US holding company whose strategy is the acquisition on med-tech and medical devices.

Basis of Presentation

The company's financial statements are prepared using accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (US GAAP) applicable to a going concern which contemplates the realization of assets and liquidation of liabilities in the normal course of business.

Going Concern

The Directors have decided to explore other new opportunities for growth internationally. Any incidental obligations that arise will be funded by Directors loans to the Company. Therefore the continuation of the Company in its present form as a going concern is dependent upon the continued financial support from its directors and officers. These financial statements do not include any adjustments to the recorded assets or liabilities that might be necessary should the Company be unable to continue as a going concern.

In light of the $1,098,600 net liabilities position of the Company, the Directors have further sought and obtained confirmation from the creditors Wilton Group Limited and Korkor Holdings Limited that they will not seek settlement of the outstanding liabilities in cash for a period of not less than 12 months from the date of signing of the annual 31 December 2020 financial statements, unless the Company has at that time sufficient cash available to settle its obligations in full.

Taxes on Income

The Company has adopted the provision of SFAS No. 109 "Accounting for Income Taxes". It requires recognition of deferred tax liabilities and assets for the expected future tax consequences of events that have been included in the financial statements or tax returns. Under this method, deferred tax liabilities and assets are determined based on the differences between the financial statements and tax basis of assets and liabilities using enacted tax rates in effect for the year in which the differences are expected to reverse. If it is more likely than not that some portion, or all if a deferred tax asset, will not be realized, a valuation allowance is recognized. The Directors have considered the deferred tax position of the Company in respect of accumulated losses and have decided not to recognise any deferred tax assets at this time until future revenues become more certain.

Net Income Per Share

Basic loss per share is based on the average number of shares outstanding during each year retroactively adjusted to give effect to all stock splits.

Estimates

The preparation of financial statements in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America requires management to make estimates and assumptions that affect the reported amounts of assets and liabilities and disclosure of contingent assets and liabilities at the date of the financial statements and the reported amounts of revenues and expenses during the reporting period. Actual results could differ from those estimates. LONG TERM DEBT

On 27 September 2011 the Company entered into a loan agreement with Korkor Holdings Limited for the principal sum of $480,000. Interest of LIBOR plus 3% has been charged on the principal amount and at the balance sheet date, accrued interest on the loan totalled $214,606.

3. COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES

The Company is not currently a party to, or aware of, any other legal proceeding or securities matters that may affect the trading of its securities or materially affects it's business.

There is no outstanding litigation in which the Company is involved and the Company is unaware of any pending actions or claims against it.