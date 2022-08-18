Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. Tianrong Internet Products and Services, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TIPS   US8863071077

TIANRONG INTERNET PRODUCTS AND SERVICES, INC.

(TIPS)
Delayed OTC Markets  -  10:25 2022-08-18 am EDT
0.1200 USD   +9.09%
Tianrong Internet Products and Services : Financial Statements

08/18/2022 | 11:24am EDT
TIANRONG INTERNET PRODUCTS AND SERVICES INC.

UNAUDITED BALANCE SHEET

AS AT PERIOD ENDED 30 JUNE 2022 AND YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2021

June 30,

Dec 31,

2022

2021

$

$

Assets

Current assets:

Total current assets

-

-

Non-current assets

Intangible assets

Website and trademarks

-

-

---------------

-------------

Total assets

-

-

=========

=========

Liabilities and Stockholders' Deficit

Current liabilities:

Accounts payable

393,994

375,756

Accrued expenses

10,000

-

Taxation

-

-

---------------

---------------

Total current liabilities

403,994

375,756

=========

=========

Liabilities due in more than one year

Long term Debt

2

694,606

684,499

---------------

---------------

Total long term liabilities

694,606

684,499

=========

=========

--------------

---------------

Total liabilities

1,098,600

1,060,255

=========

=========

Stockholder's equity (deficit)

Common stock:

Class A, $0.001 par value,

200,000,000 shares authorized,

84,672,907 shares issued and outstanding

5

84,673

84,673

Class B, $0.001 par value,

220,000 shares authorized,

213,440 shares issued and outstanding

5

213

213

Capital in excess of par value

20,585,642

20,585,642

Accumulated Deficit

(21,769,128)

(21,730,783)

---------------

---------------

Total shareholders' deficit

(1,098,600)

(1,060,255)

=========

=========

---------------

---------------

Total liabilities and stockholders' deficit

-

-

=========

=========

- 1 -

TIANRONG INTERNET PRODUCTS AND SERVICES INC.

UNAUDITED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS

FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 30 JUNE 2022 AND YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2021

2022

2021

$

$

Income

-

-

--------------

---------------

Expenses

Legal and professional

(67,829)

(47,290)

Loan Interest

(10,107)

(15,811)

Impairment of Intangible Asset

-

-

Foreign exchange movement on accounts

39,590

1,968

payable

--------------

---------------

Total Expenses

(38,346)

(61,133)

--------------

---------------

Net Gain/(Loss)

(38,346)

(61,133)

Taxation

-

-

--------------

---------------

Net Gain/(Loss) after taxation

(38,346)

(61,133)

========

==========

Weighted average number of common

-

Shares outstanding (Class A and Class B)

84,886,347

84,886,347

$

$

Basic loss per share

-

-

=========

=========

- 2 -

TIANRONG INTERNET PRODUCTS AND SERVICES INC.

UNAUDITED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 30 JUNE 2022 AND YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2021

2022

2021

$

$

Cash flows from Operating Activities

Net Gain/(Loss)

(38,346)

(61,133)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net

Cash used in operating activities:

Amortisation

-

-

Issuance of common stock for services

-

-

Gift shares issues

-

-

-

-

-

-

Changes in assets and liabilities:

Increase/(Decrease) in accrued expenses and payables

28,238

45,321

Increase/(Decrease) in long term debt

10,108

15,811

---------------

---------------

Net cash provided by operations

-

-

---------------

---------------

Cash flows from investing activities:

Net cash provided by financing activities

-

-

---------------

--------------

Cash flows from financing activities:

Net cash provided by financing activities

-

-

--------------

--------------

Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash Equivalents

-

-

--------------

---------------

Beginning cash and cash equivalents

-

-

---------------

---------------

Ending cash and cash equivalents

-

-

=========

=========

Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:

2022

2021

$

$

Cash paid For:

-

-

Interest

-

-

Income taxes

Supplemental schedule of non-cash investing and financing activities:

Common shares issued for organization costs

-

-

- 3 -

TIANRONG INTERNET PRODUCTS AND SERVICES INC.

UNAUDITED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 30 JUNE 2022 AND YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2021

Class A

Class A

Class B Shares

Class B Amount

Capital in

Accumulated

Shares

Amount

Outstanding

excess excel of

Deficit

Outstanding

par value

$

$

$

$

At 31 December 2019

84,672,907

84,673

213,440

213

20,585,642

(21,637,791)

Net Loss to 31 December

-

-

-

-

-

(31,858)

2020

At 31 December 2020

84,672,907

84,673

213,440

213

20,585,642

(21,669,649)

Net Loss to 31 December

-

-

-

-

-

(61,133)

2021

At 31 December 2021

84,672,907

84,673

213,440

213

20,585,642

(21,730,782)

Net Loss to 30 June 2022

-

-

-

-

-

(38,346)

At 31 March 2022

84,672,907

84,673

213,440

213

20,585,642

(21,769,128)

- 4 -

TIANRONG INTERNET PRODUCTS AND SERVICES INC.

NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 30 JUNE 2022 AND YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2021

  1. SUMMARY OF SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES
    Nature of Business
    Tianrong Internet Products and Services ("TIPS' or "the Company") is a US holding company whose strategy is the acquisition on med-tech and medical devices.
    Basis of Presentation
    The company's financial statements are prepared using accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (US GAAP) applicable to a going concern which contemplates the realization of assets and liquidation of liabilities in the normal course of business.
    Going Concern
    The Directors have decided to explore other new opportunities for growth internationally. Any incidental obligations that arise will be funded by Directors loans to the Company. Therefore the continuation of the Company in its present form as a going concern is dependent upon the continued financial support from its directors and officers. These financial statements do not include any adjustments to the recorded assets or liabilities that might be necessary should the Company be unable to continue as a going concern.
    In light of the $1,098,600 net liabilities position of the Company, the Directors have further sought and obtained confirmation from the creditors Wilton Group Limited and Korkor Holdings Limited that they will not seek settlement of the outstanding liabilities in cash for a period of not less than 12 months from the date of signing of the annual 31 December 2020 financial statements, unless the Company has at that time sufficient cash available to settle its obligations in full.
    Taxes on Income
    The Company has adopted the provision of SFAS No. 109 "Accounting for Income Taxes". It requires recognition of deferred tax liabilities and assets for the expected future tax consequences of events that have been included in the financial statements or tax returns. Under this method, deferred tax liabilities and assets are determined based on the differences between the financial statements and tax basis of assets and liabilities using enacted tax rates in effect for the year in which the differences are expected to reverse. If it is more likely than not that some portion, or all if a deferred tax asset, will not be realized, a valuation allowance is recognized. The Directors have considered the deferred tax position of the Company in respect of accumulated losses and have decided not to recognise any deferred tax assets at this time until future revenues become more certain.
    Net Income Per Share
    Basic loss per share is based on the average number of shares outstanding during each year retroactively adjusted to give effect to all stock splits.
    Estimates
    The preparation of financial statements in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America requires management to make estimates and assumptions that affect the reported amounts of assets and liabilities and disclosure of contingent assets and liabilities at the date of the financial statements and the reported amounts of revenues and expenses during the reporting period. Actual results could differ from those estimates.
  2. LONG TERM DEBT

On 27 September 2011 the Company entered into a loan agreement with Korkor Holdings Limited for the principal sum of $480,000. Interest of LIBOR plus 3% has been charged on the principal amount and at the balance sheet date, accrued interest on the loan totalled $214,606.

3. COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES

The Company is not currently a party to, or aware of, any other legal proceeding or securities matters that may affect the trading of its securities or materially affects it's business.

There is no outstanding litigation in which the Company is involved and the Company is unaware of any pending actions or claims against it.

  • 5 -

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Tianrong Internet Products and Services Inc. published this content on 18 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 August 2022 15:23:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
