Tianrun Crankshaft Co., Ltd. is a China-based company, principally engaged in the manufacture and distribution of automobile spare parts. The Company's main products portfolio consists of heavy engine crankshafts, light engine crankshafts, medium engine crankshafts, automobile engine crankshafts and others. In addition, it is engaged in the production of vessel crankshafts, connecting rods, castings and crankshafts blanks, among others. Its products are mainly applied in the manufacture of heavy-duty vehicles and light trucks. The Company distributes its products within domestic market and to overseas markets.