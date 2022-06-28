DGAP-News: tick Trading Software AG / Key word(s): Half Year Report

tick Trading Software AG: Publication of the Half-Year Report FY 2021/2022



28.06.2022 / 16:00

tick Trading Software AG presented the key figures of the half-year results for the first half of the 2021/2022 financial year (01.10.2021 - 31.03.2022) in the ad hoc announcement dated 24 May 2022. Detailed information on the prepared half-year financial statements can be found in the half-year annual report at www.tick-ts.com/investor-relations/facts-and-figures



About tick Trading Software AG



When tick Trading Software AG was founded in 2002, Oliver Wagner †, Matthias Hocke, Ingo Hillen and sino AG set themselves the goal of developing one of the most professional and advanced trading platforms. With the TradeBase MX platform, tick-TS AG now makes this available successfully to its customers worldwide. In addition, direct connections to national and international marketplaces and brokers, the company's own hosting and housing infrastructure as well as an e-Trading Compliance Monitor (ECM) for compliance with ESMA regulations have completed the company's portfolio for several years now.



Contact:

Roy Opitz/Sören Ploschke (Investor Relations)

IR@tick-TS.de



tick Trading Software AG

Berliner Allee 59

40212 Düsseldorf

P: +49 (0)211 781767-0

F: +49 (0)211 781767-29

tick Trading Software AG is listed on the Düsseldorf Stock Exchange - ISIN DE000A0LA304.