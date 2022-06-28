Log in
    TBX   DE000A0LA304

TICK TRADING SOFTWARE AG

(TBX)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  05:49 2022-06-28 am EDT
13.40 EUR   +1.52%
10:02aTICK TRADING SOFTWARE AG : Publication of the Half-Year Report FY 2021/2022
EQ
05/24TICK TRADING SOFTWARE AG : Half-year results for the 1st half of the 2021/2022 financial year
EQ
04/26Tick Trading Software Doubles Share Capital to $2 Million With Issue of Bonus Shares
MT
Tick Trading Software AG: Publication of the Half-Year Report FY 2021/2022

06/28/2022 | 10:02am EDT
DGAP-News: tick Trading Software AG / Key word(s): Half Year Report
tick Trading Software AG: Publication of the Half-Year Report FY 2021/2022

28.06.2022 / 16:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

tick Trading Software AG presented the key figures of the half-year results for the first half of the 2021/2022 financial year (01.10.2021 - 31.03.2022) in the ad hoc announcement dated 24 May 2022. Detailed information on the prepared half-year financial statements can be found in the half-year annual report at www.tick-ts.com/investor-relations/facts-and-figures


About tick Trading Software AG

When tick Trading Software AG was founded in 2002, Oliver Wagner †, Matthias Hocke, Ingo Hillen and sino AG set themselves the goal of developing one of the most professional and advanced trading platforms. With the TradeBase MX platform, tick-TS AG now makes this available successfully to its customers worldwide. In addition, direct connections to national and international marketplaces and brokers, the company's own hosting and housing infrastructure as well as an e-Trading Compliance Monitor (ECM) for compliance with ESMA regulations have completed the company's portfolio for several years now.


Contact:

Roy Opitz/Sören Ploschke (Investor Relations)
IR@tick-TS.de

tick Trading Software AG
Berliner Allee 59
40212 Düsseldorf
P: +49 (0)211 781767-0
F: +49 (0)211 781767-29

tick Trading Software AG is listed on the Düsseldorf Stock Exchange - ISIN DE000A0LA304.


28.06.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: tick Trading Software AG
Berliner Allee 59
40212 Düsseldorf
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)211 781767-0
Fax: +49 (0)211 781767-29
E-mail: info@tick-ts.de
Internet: www.tick-ts.de
ISIN: DE000A0LA304
WKN: A0LA30
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf (Primärmarkt), Frankfurt, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart
EQS News ID: 1385711

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1385711  28.06.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1385711&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 8,60 M 9,12 M 9,12 M
Net income 2022 2,25 M 2,39 M 2,39 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 11,8x
Yield 2022 8,26%
Capitalization 26,6 M 28,2 M 28,2 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,09x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,94x
Nbr of Employees 25
Free-Float 100%
Chart TICK TRADING SOFTWARE AG
Duration : Period :
tick Trading Software AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 13,20 €
Average target price 29,25 €
Spread / Average Target 122%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Carsten Schölzki Chief Executive Officer
Matthias Hocke Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TICK TRADING SOFTWARE AG-36.67%28
ADOBE INC.-31.63%183 198
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-17.11%43 182
AUTODESK, INC.-31.55%41 821
WORKDAY INC.-44.34%38 621
ELECTRONIC ARTS INC.-1.29%36 366