tick Trading Software AG: Results for the first half of 2023/2024 confirm forecast

Düsseldorf, 18.06.2024 - tick Trading Software AG (WKN: A35JS9 / ISIN: DE000A35JS99) has completed the first half of the 2023/2024 financial year (October 1, 2023 – March 31, 2024) with a net profit for the period of EUR 526 thousand (previous year: EUR 707 thousand) according to the half-yearly financial statements prepared today.
Sales revenues in the first half of the 2023/2024 financial year amounted to EUR 3,995 thousand. This corresponds to a decrease of 7.0% compared to the same period of the previous year (EUR 4,298 thousand). While load-dependent revenues rose significantly by 16.8% to EUR 1,336 thousand, project revenues fell to EUR 96 thousand (previous year: EUR 583 thousand). While the project revenues were generated in the first half of the financial year in the 2022/2023 financial year, they are not expected until the second half of the 2023/2024 financial year.
The company is therefore optimistic that it will close the 2023/2024 financial year with a result at the upper end of the forecast published on November 3, 2023 (EUR 0.7 – 1.0 million).
The half-yearly financial report for the 2023/2024 financial year will be published on our website www.tick-ts.de under Investor Relations/Facts and Figures on June 18, 2024.
