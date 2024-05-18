Tide Water Oil Co. Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year Ended March 31, 2024

May 18, 2024 at 09:08 am EDT Share

Tide Water Oil Co. (India) Limited reported earnings results for the fourth quarter and full year ended March 31, 2024. For the fourth quarter, the company reported sales was INR 4,868.2 million compared to INR 4,699.1 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 4,949.8 million compared to INR 4,741.7 million a year ago. Net income was INR 429.2 million compared to INR 344.1 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 25.25 compared to INR 20.25 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 25.25 compared to INR 20.25 a year ago.

For the full year, sales was INR 19,311.9 million compared to INR 18,538 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 19,531.4 million compared to INR 18,687.9 million a year ago. Net income was INR 1,429.3 million compared to INR 1,145.8 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 84.1 compared to INR 67.42 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 84.1 compared to INR 67.42 a year ago.