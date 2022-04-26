TIDEWATER : ANNOUNCES COMPLETION OF SWIRE PACIFIC OFFSHORE ACQUISITION - Form 8-K

TIDEWATER ANNOUNCES COMPLETION OF SWIRE PACIFIC OFFSHORE ACQUISITION

HOUSTON, April 22, 2022 - Tidewater Inc. (NYSE: TDW) (the "Company") today announced the completion of its acquisition of Swire Pacific Offshore Holdings Limited ("SPO"), a subsidiary of Swire Pacific Limited (HKSE: 0019.HK and 0087.HK), effective April 22, 2022. The completion of the SPO acquisition adds 50 vessels to the fleet and creates the world's leading OSV operator.

Quintin Kneen, Tidewater's President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We are pleased to announce the closing of this acquisition and we are excited to welcome our new employees and customers to Tidewater. This acquisition marks the completion of another important milestone in the strengthening of Tidewater's leadership position in the OSV industry as we capitalize on the recovery of the offshore vessel market."

About Tidewater

Tidewater owns and operates one of the largest fleets of offshore support vessels in the industry, with more than 65 years of experience supporting offshore energy exploration, production, generation and offshore wind activities worldwide.

