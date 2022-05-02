Log in
    TDW   US88642R1095

TIDEWATER INC.

(TDW)
  Report
05/02 04:00:01 pm EDT
20.01 USD   +0.25%
05:48pTidewater Announces Earnings Conference Call
BU
04/26TIDEWATER : ANNOUNCES COMPLETION OF SWIRE PACIFIC OFFSHORE ACQUISITION - Form 8-K
PU
04/26TIDEWATER INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets, Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities, Regulation FD Disclosure, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Tidewater Announces Earnings Conference Call

05/02/2022 | 05:48pm EDT
Tidewater Inc. (NYSE: TDW) (“Tidewater” or the “Company”) announced today an earnings conference call has been scheduled for Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at 8:00 a.m. Central Time, during which President and Chief Executive Officer Quintin Kneen will discuss results for the three months ending March 31, 2022.

Investors and interested parties may listen to the earnings conference call via telephone by calling +1.888.770.7135 if calling from the U.S. or Canada (+1.929.203.0820 if calling from outside the U.S.) and provide Conference ID: 2444624 prior to the scheduled start time. A live webcast of the call will also be available in the Investor Relations section of Tidewater’s website at investor.tdw.com.

A replay of the conference call will be available beginning at 11:00 a.m. Central Time on May 10, 2022, and will continue until 11:59 p.m. Central Time on June 10, 2022. To access the reply, access the Investor Relations section of Tidewater’s website at investor.tdw.com.

The conference call will contain forward-looking statements in addition to statements of historical fact. The actual achievement of any forecasted results or the unfolding of future economic or business developments in a way anticipated or projected by the Company involves numerous risks and uncertainties that may cause the Company’s actual performance to be materially different from that stated or implied in the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among other things, risks associated with the general nature of the oilfield service industry and other factors discussed within the “Risk Factors” section of Tidewater’s most recent Forms 10-Q and 10-K.

Tidewater owns and operates the largest fleet of offshore support vessels in the industry, with 65 years of experience supporting offshore energy exploration, production and offshore wind activities worldwide. To learn more, visit www.tdw.com.


All news about TIDEWATER INC.
04/25SECTOR UPDATE : Energy Stocks Lead Broader Market Decline Midday Monday as Oil Price Falls
MT
04/25SECTOR UPDATE : Energy Stocks Slip Premarket Monday
MT
04/22Tidewater Closes Acquisition of Swire Pacific Offshore Holdings
MT
04/22Tidewater Announces Completion of Swire Pacific Offshore Acquisition
BU
04/22Tidewater Inc. completed the acquisition of Swire Pacific Offshore Services (Pte.) Limi..
CI
03/10Tidewater Midstream Q4 Loss Per Share $0.01 Vs Profit Forecast of $0.03; Names New CFO
MT
03/10TIDEWATER INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Unregistered Sale of Equity Se..
AQ
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 396 M - -
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 832 M 832 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,10x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,05x
Nbr of Employees 4 400
Free-Float 97,9%
Managers and Directors
Quintin Venable Kneen President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Samuel R. Rubio Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Larry T. Rigdon Chairman
Lee R. Johnson Chief Information Officer & Vice President
David E. Darling Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TIDEWATER INC.86.37%832
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED30.25%55 139
HALLIBURTON COMPANY55.75%32 128
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY28.93%30 542
NOV INC.33.80%7 121
CNOOC ENERGY TECHNOLOGY & SERVICES LIMITED-18.77%3 661