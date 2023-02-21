Advanced search
    TDW   US88642R1095

TIDEWATER INC.

(TDW)
02/21/2023
42.87 USD   -2.59%
Tidewater Announces Earnings Conference Call

02/21/2023 | 05:00pm EST
Tidewater Inc. (NYSE: TDW) (“Tidewater” or the “Company”) announced today an earnings conference call has been scheduled for Tuesday, February 28, 2023, at 8:00 a.m. Central Time, during which President and Chief Executive Officer Quintin Kneen will discuss results for the three months ending December 31, 2022.

Investors and interested parties may listen to the earnings conference call via telephone by calling +1.888.770.7135 if calling from the U.S. or Canada (+1.929.203.0820 if calling from outside the U.S.) and provide Conference ID: 2444624 prior to the scheduled start time. A live webcast of the call will also be available in the Investor Relations section of Tidewater’s website at investor.tdw.com.

A replay of the conference call will be available beginning at 11:00 a.m. Central Time on February 28, 2023, and will continue until 11:59 p.m. Central Time on March 28, 2023. To access the reply, access the Investor Relations section of Tidewater’s website at investor.tdw.com.

The conference call will contain forward-looking statements in addition to statements of historical fact. The actual achievement of any forecasted results or the unfolding of future economic or business developments in a way anticipated or projected by the Company involves numerous risks and uncertainties that may cause the Company’s actual performance to be materially different from that stated or implied in the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among other things, risks associated with the general nature of the oilfield service industry and other factors discussed within the “Risk Factors” section of Tidewater’s most recent Forms 10-Q and 10-K.

Tidewater owns and operates the largest fleet of offshore support vessels in the industry, with 65 years of experience supporting offshore energy exploration, production and offshore wind activities worldwide. To learn more, visit www.tdw.com.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 657 M - -
Net income 2022 -16,0 M - -
Net Debt 2022 41,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -133x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 222 M 2 222 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,45x
EV / Sales 2023 2,54x
Nbr of Employees 4 400
Free-Float 98,6%
Technical analysis trends TIDEWATER INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 44,01 $
Average target price 43,00 $
Spread / Average Target -2,29%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Quintin Venable Kneen President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Samuel R. Rubio Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Larry T. Rigdon Chairman
Lee R. Johnson Chief Information Officer & Vice President
David E. Darling Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TIDEWATER INC.19.43%2 222
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED-0.22%75 753
HALLIBURTON COMPANY-7.24%33 000
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY3.59%30 933
NOV INC.3.73%8 513
TECHNIPFMC PLC14.93%6 255