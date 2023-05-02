Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Tidewater Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TDW   US88642R1095

TIDEWATER INC.

(TDW)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:01 2023-05-02 pm EDT
40.40 USD   -9.78%
Tidewater Announces Earnings Conference Call

05/02/2023 | 05:45pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Tidewater Inc. (NYSE: TDW) (“Tidewater” or the “Company”) announced today an earnings conference call has been scheduled for Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at 8:00 a.m. Central Time, during which President and Chief Executive Officer Quintin Kneen will discuss results for the three months ending March 31, 2023.

Investors and interested parties may listen to the earnings conference call via telephone by calling +1.888.770.7135 if calling from the U.S. or Canada (+1.929.203.0820 if calling from outside the U.S.) and provide Conference ID: 2444624 prior to the scheduled start time. A live webcast of the call will also be available in the Investor Relations section of Tidewater’s website at investor.tdw.com.

A replay of the conference call will be available beginning at 11:00 a.m. Central Time on May 9, 2023, and will continue until 11:59 p.m. Central Time on June 9, 2023. To access the reply, access the Investor Relations section of Tidewater’s website at investor.tdw.com.

The conference call will contain forward-looking statements in addition to statements of historical fact. The actual achievement of any forecasted results or the unfolding of future economic or business developments in a way anticipated or projected by the Company involves numerous risks and uncertainties that may cause the Company’s actual performance to be materially different from that stated or implied in the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among other things, risks associated with the general nature of the oilfield service industry and other factors discussed within the “Risk Factors” section of Tidewater’s most recent Forms 10-Q and 10-K.

Tidewater owns and operates the largest fleet of offshore support vessels in the industry, with 65 years of experience supporting offshore energy exploration, production and offshore wind activities worldwide. To learn more, visit www.tdw.com.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 980 M - -
Net income 2023 153 M - -
Net Debt 2023 544 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 14,9x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 2 278 M 2 278 M -
EV / Sales 2023 2,88x
EV / Sales 2024 2,30x
Nbr of Employees 6 300
Free-Float 98,4%
Chart TIDEWATER INC.
Duration : Period :
Tidewater Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TIDEWATER INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 44,78 $
Average target price 53,00 $
Spread / Average Target 18,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Quintin Venable Kneen President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Samuel R. Rubio Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Larry T. Rigdon Chairman
Lee R. Johnson Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
David E. Darling Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TIDEWATER INC.21.52%2 264
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED-8.06%70 055
HALLIBURTON COMPANY-16.77%29 366
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY-0.98%29 237
NOV INC.-19.96%6 583
TECHNIPFMC PLC11.24%5 988
