Tidewater Inc. (NYSE: TDW) (“Tidewater” or the “Company”), a leading owner and operator of offshore support vessels providing offshore energy transportation services worldwide, today announced the publication of the Company’s 2023 Sustainability Report.

This report is Tidewater’s fourth annual comprehensive and stand-alone sustainability report. The report presents the environmental, social, and governance (ESG) performance of Tidewater, along with its management approach to material sustainability topics, for the 2023 calendar year. The report can be downloaded from the Company website at www.tdw.com/sustainability/sustainability-report/.

About Tidewater

Tidewater owns and operates the largest fleet of offshore support vessels in the industry, with more than 65 years of experience supporting offshore energy exploration, production, generation and offshore wind activities worldwide. To learn more, visit www.tdw.com.

