Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Tidewater Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TDW   US88642R1095

TIDEWATER INC.

(TDW)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-09-13 pm EDT
24.49 USD   +0.25%
04:00aTIDEWATER : Pareto Energy Conference
PU
09/06Evercore ISI Resumes Coverage of Tidewater With Outperform Rating With $42 Price Target
MT
09/06TIDEWATER INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Tidewater : Pareto Energy Conference

09/14/2022 | 04:00am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Pareto Securities

29th Annual Energy Conference

September 2022

tdw.com

Forward-looking Statements

In accordance with the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Tidewater Inc. (the "Company") notes that certain statements set forth in this presentation contain certain forward-looking statements which reflect our current view with respect to future events and future financial performance. Forward-looking statements are all statements other than statements of historical fact. All such forward- looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, and our future results of operations could differ materially from our historical results or current expectations reflected by such forward-looking statements.

These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation: the risks related to fluctuations in worldwide energy demand and oil and natural gas prices, and continuing depressed levels of oil and natural gas prices without a clear indication of if, or when, prices will recover to a level to support renewed offshore exploration activities; fleet additions by competitors and industry overcapacity; our limited capital resources available to replenish our asset base as needed, including through acquisitions or vessel construction, and to fund our capital expenditure needs; uncertainty of global financial market conditions and potential constraints in accessing capital or credit if and when needed with favorable terms, if at all; changes in decisions and capital spending by customers in the energy industry and the industry expectations for offshore exploration, field development and production; consolidation of our customer base; loss of a major customer; changing customer demands for vessel specifications, which may make some of our older vessels technologically obsolete for certain customer projects or in certain markets; rapid technological changes; delays and other problems associated with vessel maintenance; the continued availability of qualified personnel and our ability to attract and retain them; the operating risks normally incident to our lines of business, including the potential impact of liquidated counterparties; our ability to comply with covenants in our indentures and other debt instruments; acts of terrorism and piracy; the impact of regional or global public health crises or pandemics; the impact of potential information technology, cybersecurity or data security breaches; integration of acquired businesses and entry into new lines of business; disagreements with our joint venture partners; natural disasters or significant weather conditions; unsettled political conditions, war, civil unrest and governmental actions, such as expropriation or enforcement of customs or other laws that are not well developed or consistently enforced; the risks associated with our international operations, including local content, local currency or similar requirements especially in higher political risk countries where we operate; interest rate and foreign currency fluctuations; labor changes proposed by international conventions; increased regulatory burdens and oversight; changes in laws governing the taxation of foreign source income; retention of skilled workers; enforcement of laws related to the environment, labor and foreign corrupt practices; the potential liability for remedial actions or assessments under existing or future environmental regulations or litigation; the effects of asserted and unasserted claims and the extent of available insurance coverage; and the resolution of pending legal proceedings. The forward-looking statements should be considered in the context of the risk factors listed above and those discussed in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, filed by the Company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on March 4, 2021, as updated by subsequent filings with the SEC. Investors and prospective investors are cautioned not to rely unduly on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof.

2

tdw.com

Agenda

  1. Company overview
  2. Market outlook
  3. Sustainability at Tidewater
  4. Appendix

tdw.com

1. Company Overview

tdw.com

Tidewater Overview

Introduction to Tidewater

  • Tidewater owns and operates one of the largest fleets of offshore support vessels (OSVs) in the industry
  • Over 60 years of experience supporting offshore energy exploration and production activities worldwide since founding in 1955
  • Headquartered in Houston with international presence and offices across Americas, Africa, Europe, Middle East and Asia
  • Listed on New York Stock Exchange with a current market cap of ~$1.1 billion(1)
  • Offering support in every phase of offshore exploration, development and production, including towing and anchor- handling for drilling rigs and equipment, and transporting the supplies and personnel needed to sustain drilling, research, workover and production activities
  1. As of 8/26/2022; share count includes 4.05 million Jones Act warrants issued to parent of Swire Pacific Offshore, net of the warrants repurchased via the 8/10/2022 issuance of TDW common shares.
  2. Total fleet size of 196 vessels of which 9 are classified as Assets Held for Sale as of June 30, 2022.
  3. Average age for total fleet
  4. Q2 2022 includes the financial impact of the Swire Pacific Offshore acquisition completed April 22, 2022.

Company highlights

Founded

Fleet

Age Employees

NYSE

1955

196

11

~6,400

Listed

Created the industry's

Vessels(2)

Years(3)

Globally

~$1.1b

first Offshore Support

Vessel

Market Cap(1)

Revenue and EBITDA ($m)

Revenue

EBITDA

654

407

487

397

371

157

68

74

41

35

2018

2019

2020

2021

Q2 2022 Annual.(4)

5

tdw.com

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Tidewater Inc. published this content on 14 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 September 2022 07:59:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about TIDEWATER INC.
04:00aTIDEWATER : Pareto Energy Conference
PU
09/06Evercore ISI Resumes Coverage of Tidewater With Outperform Rating With $42 Price Target
MT
09/06TIDEWATER INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08/24Questerre Energy Corp Comments On LNG Export Potential From Eastern Canada
MT
08/16Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Completes Unit Financing, Refinancing Plan
MT
08/12TIDEWATER : ANNOUNCES PROPOSED PUBLIC OFFERING OF COMMON STOCK - Form 8-K
PU
08/12TIDEWATER INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Material Modification to Right..
AQ
08/11INSIDER BUY : Tidewater
MT
08/11Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Reports Q2 Diluted EPS C$0.04
MT
08/11Tidewater Renewables Q2 EPS $0.13; Expects 2022 Adjusted EBITDA, 2023 Run Rate EBITDA a..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TIDEWATER INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 621 M - -
Net income 2022 -40,0 M - -
Net cash 2022 21,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -29,9x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 132 M 1 132 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,79x
EV / Sales 2023 1,34x
Nbr of Employees 4 400
Free-Float 98,4%
Chart TIDEWATER INC.
Duration : Period :
Tidewater Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TIDEWATER INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 24,49 $
Average target price 30,00 $
Spread / Average Target 22,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Quintin Venable Kneen President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Samuel R. Rubio Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Larry T. Rigdon Chairman
Lee R. Johnson Chief Information Officer & Vice President
David E. Darling Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TIDEWATER INC.128.66%1 132
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED34.06%54 412
HALLIBURTON COMPANY27.46%26 437
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY2.00%24 828
NOV INC.26.27%6 721
CNOOC ENERGY TECHNOLOGY & SERVICES LIMITED-3.07%4 169