Tidewater : Pareto Energy Conference

In accordance with the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Tidewater Inc. (the "Company") notes that certain statements set forth in this presentation contain certain forward-looking statements which reflect our current view with respect to future events and future financial performance. Forward-looking statements are all statements other than statements of historical fact. All such forward- looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, and our future results of operations could differ materially from our historical results or current expectations reflected by such forward-looking statements.
These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation: the risks related to fluctuations in worldwide energy demand and oil and natural gas prices, and continuing depressed levels of oil and natural gas prices without a clear indication of if, or when, prices will recover to a level to support renewed offshore exploration activities; fleet additions by competitors and industry overcapacity; our limited capital resources available to replenish our asset base as needed, including through acquisitions or vessel construction, and to fund our capital expenditure needs; uncertainty of global financial market conditions and potential constraints in accessing capital or credit if and when needed with favorable terms, if at all; changes in decisions and capital spending by customers in the energy industry and the industry expectations for offshore exploration, field development and production; consolidation of our customer base; loss of a major customer; changing customer demands for vessel specifications, which may make some of our older vessels technologically obsolete for certain customer projects or in certain markets; rapid technological changes; delays and other problems associated with vessel maintenance; the continued availability of qualified personnel and our ability to attract and retain them; the operating risks normally incident to our lines of business, including the potential impact of liquidated counterparties; our ability to comply with covenants in our indentures and other debt instruments; acts of terrorism and piracy; the impact of regional or global public health crises or pandemics; the impact of potential information technology, cybersecurity or data security breaches; integration of acquired businesses and entry into new lines of business; disagreements with our joint venture partners; natural disasters or significant weather conditions; unsettled political conditions, war, civil unrest and governmental actions, such as expropriation or enforcement of customs or other laws that are not well developed or consistently enforced; the risks associated with our international operations, including local content, local currency or similar requirements especially in higher political risk countries where we operate; interest rate and foreign currency fluctuations; labor changes proposed by international conventions; increased regulatory burdens and oversight; changes in laws governing the taxation of foreign source income; retention of skilled workers; enforcement of laws related to the environment, labor and foreign corrupt practices; the potential liability for remedial actions or assessments under existing or future environmental regulations or litigation; the effects of asserted and unasserted claims and the extent of available insurance coverage; and the resolution of pending legal proceedings. The forward-looking statements should be considered in the context of the risk factors listed above and those discussed in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, filed by the Company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on March 4, 2021, as updated by subsequent filings with the SEC. Investors and prospective investors are cautioned not to rely unduly on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof.
Agenda
Company overview
Market outlook
Sustainability at Tidewater
Appendix
1. Company Overview
Tidewater Overview
Introduction to Tidewater
Tidewater owns and operates one of the largest fleets of offshore support vessels (OSVs) in the industry
Over 60 years of experience supporting offshore energy exploration and production activities worldwide since founding in 1955
Headquartered in Houston with international presence and offices across Americas, Africa, Europe, Middle East and Asia
Listed on New York Stock Exchange with a current market cap of ~$1.1 billion(1)
Offering support in every phase of offshore exploration, development and production, including towing and anchor- handling for drilling rigs and equipment, and transporting the supplies and personnel needed to sustain drilling, research, workover and production activities
As of 8/26/2022; share count includes 4.05 million Jones Act warrants issued to parent of Swire Pacific Offshore, net of the warrants repurchased via the 8/10/2022 issuance of TDW common shares.
Total fleet size of 196 vessels of which 9 are classified as Assets Held for Sale as of June 30, 2022.
Average age for total fleet
Q2 2022 includes the financial impact of the Swire Pacific Offshore acquisition completed April 22, 2022.
Company highlights
Founded
Fleet
Age Employees
NYSE
1955
196
11
~6,400
Listed
Created the industry's
Vessels(2)
Years(3)
Globally
~$1.1b
first Offshore Support
Vessel
Market Cap(1)
Revenue and EBITDA ($m)
Revenue
EBITDA
654
407
487
397
371
157
68
74
41
35
2018
2019
2020
2021
Q2 2022 Annual.(4)
5
