Q3 2024 Investor Presentation

August 2024

Agenda

  1. Company Overview
  2. Market Overview
  3. Financials
  4. Sustainability at Tidewater
  5. Appendix

1. Company Overview

Tidewater - The Premier Global OSV Fleet

Company Overview Today

  • The largest offshore support vessel operator in the world
  • Strong international footprint with a presence in every major market
  • Vessels provide support to offshore E&P and wind activities, including towing, anchor-handling and transportation of supplies and personnel, construction and seafloor evaluation
  • Acquisition of 37 vessels from Solstad Offshore solidified market leading position

Company Highlights (1)

Global Footprint in All Major Offshore Regions

Tidewater

Global OSV Fleet Summary (6)

213

Vessels; Largest OSV fleet in the world (2)

17

Hybrid vessels;

Largest in the

world (3)

~67%

High-

specification

OSVs (4)

~$347m

Liquidity

Region

# of OSVs

>900m

2

700-

<700m

2

>16k

8-16k

4-8k BHP

900m2

BHP

Europe

51

40

8

1

2

0

0

Africa

46

9

16

3

4

11

3

Middle E.

41

1

8

12

0

5

15

12.1

~$607m

Years average

2024E EBITDA(5)

age

$4.6b

Market Cap

0.7x

Net Debt /

2024E EBITDA

Americas

33

10

12

5

2

2

2

A. Pac.

21

9

5

0

3

3

1

Total

192

69

49

21

11

21

21

  1. Market data as of August 6, 2024.
  2. Includes 21 vessels other than OSVs such as crew boats, maintenance vessels and tugboats.
  3. Including 15 battery hybrid and 2 LNG power capable vessels.
  4. High-specdefined at any PSV >700m2 and any AHTS >16k BHP.

(5)

2024E EBITDA reflects midpoint of revenue guidance of $1.39 - $1.41B, gross margin guidance of 51% and G&A guidance of

5

$107 million, inclusive of share-based compensation.

(6)

Figures do not include 21 "other" vessels (crew boats, maintenance vessels and tug boats).

Global Footprint in All Major Offshore Regions (1)

Europe (51 OSVs)

West Africa (46 OSVs)

192 OSVs(2)

8

1 2

3

11

9

53

40

4

16

3

Middle East (41 OSVs)

1

158

512

Americas (33 OSVs)

2

2

10

2

5

12

Asia Pacific (21 OSVs)

1

3

9

3

5

139

PSV

>900 m2

700 - 900 m2

<700 m 2

>16K BHP

AHTS

8 - 16K BHP

4 - 8K BHP

Total Fleet

PSVAHTS

Note: Reflects only PSVs and AHTSs; does not reflect TDW fleet of crew boats, maintenance vessels or tug boats.

(1) Vessel count as of June 30, 2024.6

(2) Excludes 21 other TDW vessels including crew boats, maintenance vessels and tug boats.

Fleet Overview (1)

139

Platform Supply Vessels

(PSV)

53

Anchor Handling Towing Supply Vessels (AHTS)

2

Specialty Vessels

  • Specially designed to supply offshore oil and gas platforms, drilling rigs and infrastructure
  • Transport variety of cargoes incl. fuel, water, drilling fluids, cement or mud in below-deck tanks
  • Carry material such as casing, drill pipe, tubing and misc. deck cargo on open deck
  • Specially designed to serve offshore rigs in mooring and towing operations
  • Capable of all types of towing, anchor handling activities, and varied subsea operations
  • Support offshore well stimulation, construction work, subsea services, and/or serve as remote accommodation facilities
  • Equipped with a variety of lifting and deployment systems, including large capacity cranes, winches or reel systems

16

Crew Boats / Fast Supply

Vessels (FSV)

3

Offshore Tugs

PSVs by Deck Size

69

139

49

21

  • Specially designed to transport as many as 150 personnel from shore bases to offshore rigs, platforms and other installations at high speed and in comfort
  • Capable of carrying moderate quantities of cargo
  • Used to tow floating drilling rigs and barges
  • Assist in the docking of tankers, pipe laying, cable laying and construction barges

AHTS by Bollard Pull

174

53 11

21

(1) Vessel count as of June 30, 2024.

<700m2 700 - 900m2 >900m2

7

4 - 8k

8 - 12k

12 - 16k

>16k

Fleet Evolution - High-Specification Vessel Focus

TDW has meticulously high-graded its fleet by focusing on high-quality assets, large vessels routinely in high

demand and value accretive acquisitions

Current OSV Fleet Count (1)

High-Specification OSV Fleet Size

108

TDW added 84 premier, high- quality vessels to its fleet via M&A over the last 18 months

37

47

PSV

AHTS

TDW's fleet evolved into the largest and most

relevant vessels on the market

19269

49

11

SPO (2)

SOFF(3)

Legacy TDW

Current Tidewater

2

700 - 900 m

2

16,000 BHP

> 900 m

(1) As of June 30, 2024. Excludes 21 other TDW vessels including crew boats, maintenance vessels and tug boats.

8

SOFF (3)

SPO(2)

Legacy TDW

(2) SPO refers to Swire Pacific Offshore.

(3) SOFF refers to Solstad Offshore ASA.

Leading OSV Operator with Largest High-Specification Fleet

OSV Count and Age Profile

OSVs

200

180

160

140

120

100

80

60

40

20

0

192

127

117

108

84

67 65

54

45

46

42

38

Chouest

COSL

Bourbon

Vallianz

Hornbeck

ADNOC

P&O

Britoil

CBO

Hai Duong Harvey Gulf

Maritime

High-Specification OSVs(1)

Other OSVs

Average Age

20

18

16

14

(Years)

12

10

Age

8

Average

6

4

2

0

Note: Vessel count reflects only PSVs and AHTSs; does not reflect 21 other TDW vessels including crew boats, maintenance vessels and tug

boats.9 Source: Spinergie (as of July 2024) and Company information.

(1) Includes PSVs with clear deck space >700 m2 and AHTSs with >16K BHP.

Blue Chip Customer Base

Americas

Vessel Mix

Customers

7 12

14

Europe / Med

Vessel Mix

Customers

1

8

42

Strong credit

counterparties

provide for strong

cash collections, with Q2 2024 DSO of ~75 days

West Africa

Vessel Mix

Customers

6 13

27

Middle East

Vessel Mix

Customers

1

13

27

Asia Pacific

Vessel Mix

Customers

1

8

12

Large Medium Small

Leading Blue-Chip Operators Around the World Utilize Tidewater's Leading, World-Class Fleet

Note: "Large" denotes vessels with >900m2 or with >16k BHP, "Medium" denotes vessels between 700m2 -900m2 or between 8k-16k BHP,

10

"Small" denotes vessels of <700m2 or with <8k BHP.

