Q3 2024 Investor Presentation
August 2024
tdw.com
Agenda
- Company Overview
- Market Overview
- Financials
- Sustainability at Tidewater
- Appendix
tdw.com
1. Company Overview
tdw.com
Tidewater - The Premier Global OSV Fleet
Company Overview Today
- The largest offshore support vessel operator in the world
- Strong international footprint with a presence in every major market
- Vessels provide support to offshore E&P and wind activities, including towing, anchor-handling and transportation of supplies and personnel, construction and seafloor evaluation
- Acquisition of 37 vessels from Solstad Offshore solidified market leading position
Company Highlights (1)
Global Footprint in All Major Offshore Regions
Tidewater
Global OSV Fleet Summary (6)
213
Vessels; Largest OSV fleet in the world (2)
17
Hybrid vessels;
Largest in the
world (3)
~67%
High-
specification
OSVs (4)
~$347m
Liquidity
Region
# of OSVs
>900m
2
700-
<700m
2
>16k
8-16k
4-8k BHP
900m2
BHP
Europe
51
40
8
1
2
0
0
Africa
46
9
16
3
4
11
3
Middle E.
41
1
8
12
0
5
15
12.1
~$607m
Years average
2024E EBITDA(5)
age
$4.6b
Market Cap
0.7x
Net Debt /
2024E EBITDA
Americas
33
10
12
5
2
2
2
A. Pac.
21
9
5
0
3
3
1
Total
192
69
49
21
11
21
21
- Market data as of August 6, 2024.
- Includes 21 vessels other than OSVs such as crew boats, maintenance vessels and tugboats.
- Including 15 battery hybrid and 2 LNG power capable vessels.
- High-specdefined at any PSV >700m2 and any AHTS >16k BHP.
(5)
2024E EBITDA reflects midpoint of revenue guidance of $1.39 - $1.41B, gross margin guidance of 51% and G&A guidance of
5
$107 million, inclusive of share-based compensation.
tdw.com
(6)
Figures do not include 21 "other" vessels (crew boats, maintenance vessels and tug boats).
Global Footprint in All Major Offshore Regions (1)
Europe (51 OSVs)
West Africa (46 OSVs)
192 OSVs(2)
8
1 2
3
11
9
53
40
4
16
3
Middle East (41 OSVs)
1
158
512
Americas (33 OSVs)
2
2
10
2
5
12
Asia Pacific (21 OSVs)
1
3
9
3
5
139
PSV
>900 m2
700 - 900 m2
<700 m 2
>16K BHP
AHTS
8 - 16K BHP
4 - 8K BHP
Total Fleet
PSVAHTS
Note: Reflects only PSVs and AHTSs; does not reflect TDW fleet of crew boats, maintenance vessels or tug boats.
(1) Vessel count as of June 30, 2024.6
(2) Excludes 21 other TDW vessels including crew boats, maintenance vessels and tug boats.
tdw.com
Fleet Overview (1)
139
Platform Supply Vessels
(PSV)
53
Anchor Handling Towing Supply Vessels (AHTS)
2
Specialty Vessels
- Specially designed to supply offshore oil and gas platforms, drilling rigs and infrastructure
- Transport variety of cargoes incl. fuel, water, drilling fluids, cement or mud in below-deck tanks
- Carry material such as casing, drill pipe, tubing and misc. deck cargo on open deck
- Specially designed to serve offshore rigs in mooring and towing operations
- Capable of all types of towing, anchor handling activities, and varied subsea operations
- Support offshore well stimulation, construction work, subsea services, and/or serve as remote accommodation facilities
- Equipped with a variety of lifting and deployment systems, including large capacity cranes, winches or reel systems
16
Crew Boats / Fast Supply
Vessels (FSV)
3
Offshore Tugs
PSVs by Deck Size
69
139
49
21
- Specially designed to transport as many as 150 personnel from shore bases to offshore rigs, platforms and other installations at high speed and in comfort
- Capable of carrying moderate quantities of cargo
- Used to tow floating drilling rigs and barges
- Assist in the docking of tankers, pipe laying, cable laying and construction barges
AHTS by Bollard Pull
174
53 11
21
(1) Vessel count as of June 30, 2024.
<700m2 700 - 900m2 >900m2
7
4 - 8k
8 - 12k
12 - 16k
>16k
tdw.com
Fleet Evolution - High-Specification Vessel Focus
TDW has meticulously high-graded its fleet by focusing on high-quality assets, large vessels routinely in high
demand and value accretive acquisitions
Current OSV Fleet Count (1)
High-Specification OSV Fleet Size
108
TDW added 84 premier, high- quality vessels to its fleet via M&A over the last 18 months
37
47
PSV
AHTS
TDW's fleet evolved into the largest and most
relevant vessels on the market
19269
49
11
SPO (2)
SOFF(3)
Legacy TDW
Current Tidewater
2
700 - 900 m
2
16,000 BHP
> 900 m
(1) As of June 30, 2024. Excludes 21 other TDW vessels including crew boats, maintenance vessels and tug boats.
8
SOFF (3)
SPO(2)
Legacy TDW
(2) SPO refers to Swire Pacific Offshore.
tdw.com
(3) SOFF refers to Solstad Offshore ASA.
Leading OSV Operator with Largest High-Specification Fleet
OSV Count and Age Profile
OSVs
200
180
160
140
120
100
80
60
40
20
0
192
127
117
108
84
67 65
54
45
46
42
38
Chouest
COSL
Bourbon
Vallianz
Hornbeck
ADNOC
P&O
Britoil
CBO
Hai Duong Harvey Gulf
Maritime
High-Specification OSVs(1)
Other OSVs
Average Age
20
18
16
14
(Years)
12
10
Age
8
Average
6
4
2
0
Note: Vessel count reflects only PSVs and AHTSs; does not reflect 21 other TDW vessels including crew boats, maintenance vessels and tug
boats.9 Source: Spinergie (as of July 2024) and Company information.
(1) Includes PSVs with clear deck space >700 m2 and AHTSs with >16K BHP.
tdw.com
Blue Chip Customer Base
Americas
Vessel Mix
Customers
7 12
14
Europe / Med
Vessel Mix
Customers
1
8
42
Strong credit
counterparties
provide for strong
cash collections, with Q2 2024 DSO of ~75 days
West Africa
Vessel Mix
Customers
6 13
27
Middle East
Vessel Mix
Customers
1
13
27
Asia Pacific
Vessel Mix
Customers
1
8
12
Large Medium Small
Leading Blue-Chip Operators Around the World Utilize Tidewater's Leading, World-Class Fleet
Note: "Large" denotes vessels with >900m2 or with >16k BHP, "Medium" denotes vessels between 700m2 -900m2 or between 8k-16k BHP,
10
tdw.com
"Small" denotes vessels of <700m2 or with <8k BHP.
|Attention: This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Tidewater Inc. published this content on 07 August 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 August 2024 01:35:04 UTC.