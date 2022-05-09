Homepage Equities United States Nyse Tidewater Inc. News Summary TDW US88642R1095 TIDEWATER INC. (TDW) Add to my list Report Report Delayed Nyse - 05/09 04:00:01 pm EDT 19.77 USD -8.26% 04:43p TIDEWATER INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K) AQ 04:43p TIDEWATER INC MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q) AQ 04:24p Tidewater Reports Results for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 BU Summary Quotes Charts News Ratings Calendar Company Financials Consensus Revisions Summary Most relevant All News Other languages Press Releases Official Publications Sector news MarketScreener Strategies Tidewater Reports Results for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 05/09/2022 | 04:24pm EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Average Active Fleet Increases by 6 Vessels During the Quarter and Active Utilization Remains Strong at 82.5% Average Day Rate Increases to $10,687; Highest Since Q4 2020 Vessel Level Gross Margin Increased From 24.7% to 34.0% and Global Fleet Utilization Increased From 52.9% to 70.9% Compared to the First Quarter of 2021 Following the Acquisition of Swire Pacific Offshore, Tidewater Now Operates the Premier Global Fleet Poised to Capitalize on the Significant Increase in Demand for High Quality Offshore Vessels Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) announced today revenue for the three months ended March 31, 2022 of $105.7 million compared with $83.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021. Tidewater's net losses for the three months ended March 31, 2022, were $12.2 million ($0.29 per common share) compared with $35.3 million ($0.87 per common share) for the three months ended March 31, 2021. Included in the net losses for the three months ended March 31, 2022 were long-lived asset impairment credit, gain on bargain purchase and merger and severance expenses of $0.5 million. Excluding these items, we would have reported a net loss for the three months ended March 31, 2022 of $11.7 million ($0.28 per common share). Included in the net losses for the three months ending March 31, 2021 were severance expenses totaling $0.1 million; excluding these costs, we would have reported a net loss for the three months ending March 31, 2021 of $35.2 million ($0.86 per common share). Quintin Kneen, Tidewater’s President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “Tidewater is uniquely positioned to capitalize on what is looking to be a truly transformational period for vessel activity and day rate improvements over the next several quarters. “Over the past several years we have been executing on a multi-faceted strategy to build significant and sustainable value at Tidewater. Recognizing the cyclicality of our highly fragmented, capital intensive industry, there were several priorities we focused on to prepare the company to successfully weather the lean times, while being well-positioned to capitalize on the inevitable upswings in the cycle when they occur. First and foremost, it starts with the people, and we are proud to say that we have built the strongest and most capable leadership and operational team in the industry, and that team will continue to get stronger as we move forward including as we welcome and integrate the talented team from Swire Pacific Offshore ("SPO") into our organization. Our team's initial focus was operational execution, including the integration of GulfMark into Tidewater, and driving efficiencies to weather the challenges the industry had experienced for many years while maximizing the operating leverage for the eventual recovery. With a strong team and efficient cost-structure and operations, we were then in a good position to address the company's balance sheet, and we are proud that Tidewater now has the strongest, most liquid and most flexible capital structure in the industry. Finally, with all of those pieces in place, Tidewater is well-positioned to act strategically, acquire the best assets to complement our global fleet and capitalize on improving industry dynamics and drive sustainable value. The acquisition of SPO that we closed in April is transformational as Tidewater is now the undisputed industry leader at a time when the demand for high quality offshore vessels is poised to significantly exceed the available supply. "As an illustration of our progress in operational improvements, vessel level gross margins increased from 24.7% in the first quarter of 2021 to 34.0% in the first quarter of 2022. While some of this improvement is due to COVID related costs that impacted 2021, this trend reflects an overall company-wide focus on efficient operational execution. We do expect this positive trend to continue as we realize the full potential benefits of the changes we have put in place. We have also achieved significant savings in G&A expenses as illustrated by the reduction of approximately $80.0 million in G&A since the 2018 merger. To put all of this in perspective, our overall G&A cost structure in the first quarter of 2022 for the combined Tidewater and GulfMark is approximately 30% less than the stand-alone cost structure of Tidewater alone before the merger. We are now applying these techniques and processes to the integration of our latest acquisition of SPO, and we intend to continue the intense focus on efficient operational execution going forward. “The SPO acquisition includes 50 high quality vessels which augments our already strong position in West Africa, a region that is just beginning to recover from the pandemic and which is likely to be a substantial beneficiary of the world’s search for hydrocarbons outside of Russia. The acquisition also gives us substantial leverage to the Southeast Asia and Australian markets, as well as adding vessels to areas of increasing activity, such as the Middle East. We remain confident that our combination synergies of $45.0 million can be achieved over the next 18 months. “The OSV industry has historically experienced demand fluctuations that correlate with offshore oil and gas activity, but are impacted by other factors that are unique to our industry, such as shipbuilding and mariner labor cycles. Since the offshore energy downturn began in 2014, there have been very few new vessels enter the market, and existing vessels have aged or been taken out of service. Many operators in the industry have struggled to survive under the burden of high debt levels, low day rates, and inefficient operations. As a result, the available supply of high quality PSVs has declined substantially over the past 8 years such that only approximately 30 remain to be reactivated worldwide. “The prolonged under-investment in offshore hydrocarbon infrastructure began to result in increased demand for offshore oil and gas activity in the second half of 2021, and that demand has been compounded by recent geopolitical issues. The demand for offshore wind energy infrastructure continues to accelerate as well. As a result, the outlook for OSV demand to support these offshore energy activities has begun to accelerate significantly. We are already seeing this impact in the market, but the most significant improvements will materialize over the next several quarters as this demand swiftly eclipses available supply. As an example, during the first quarter of 2022, we entered into contracts of various durations for 16 vessels with charter dates beginning after the first quarter. The average day rate improvement across these vessels’ contracts compared to their previous contracts is over 20%, with our largest PSVs in this group achieving average day rate improvement of nearly 30%. We believe the improvements in day rates are a clear signal of the fundamental shift in vessel supply and demand, and that as additional tendering continues and existing contracts roll-off, upward acceleration of day rates will continue. “Everything we have been working on these past several years has positioned us to thrive under any market condition, and now that the market is rapidly improving, we are poised to capitalize. I want to take a moment to thank our employees for driving all the change and improvements that has prepared us for this opportunity. Finally, I want to welcome our 1,300 new employees from SPO to the Tidewater family. I look forward to your contributions and welcome you to the most exciting OSV company in the world.” In addition to the number of outstanding shares, as of March 31, 2022, the company also has the following in-the-money warrants. Common shares outstanding 41,716,885 New Creditor Warrants (strike price $0.001 per common share) 465,398 GulfMark Creditor Warrants (strike price $0.01 per common share) 429,812 Total 42,612,095 Tidewater will hold a conference call to discuss results for the three months ending March 31, 2022 on May 10, 2022, at 8:00 a.m. Central Time. Investors and interested parties may listen to the earnings conference call via telephone by calling +1.888.770.7135 if calling from the U.S. or Canada (+1.929.203.0820 if calling from outside the U.S.) and provide Access Code: 2444624 prior to the scheduled start time. A live webcast of the call will also be available in the Investor Relations section of Tidewater’s website at investor.tdw.com. A replay of the conference call will be available beginning at 11:00 a.m. Central Time on May 10, 2022 and will continue until 11:59 p.m. Central Time on June 10, 2022. To access the replay, visit the Investor Relations section of Tidewater’s website at investor.tdw.com. The conference call will contain forward-looking statements in addition to statements of historical fact. The actual achievement of any forecasted results or the unfolding of future economic or business developments in a way anticipated or projected by the company involves numerous risks and uncertainties that may cause the company’s actual performance to be materially different from that stated or implied in the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among other things, risks associated with the general nature of the oilfield service industry and other factors discussed within the “Risk Factors” section of Tidewater’s most recent Forms 10-Q and 10-K. Tidewater owns and operates the largest fleet of offshore support vessels in the industry, with 65 years of experience supporting offshore energy exploration, production and offshore wind activities worldwide. To learn more, visit www.tdw.com. Financial information is displayed beginning on the next page. The financial statements and supplementary information presented in this press release were not audited. This press release presents extracts from the Consolidated Balance Sheets at March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021 as well as the Consolidated Statements of Operations, Consolidated Statements of Equity and Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021. Extracts are drawn from the March 31, 2022 unaudited quarterly financial statements and the December 31, 2021 audited annual financial statements of Tidewater, Inc. All per-share amounts are stated on a diluted basis. TIDEWATER INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In Thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 March 31, 2021 Revenues: Vessel revenues $ 103,876 $ 80,993 Other operating revenues 1,853 2,511 Total revenues 105,729 83,504 Costs and expenses: Vessel operating costs 68,511 61,020 Costs of other operating revenues 361 1,067 General and administrative 18,217 16,043 Depreciation and amortization 26,657 29,727 Long-lived asset impairment credit (500 ) — (Gain) loss on asset dispositions, net (207 ) 1,948 Total costs and expenses 113,039 109,805 Operating loss (7,310 ) (26,301 ) Other income (expense): Foreign exchange gain (loss) 946 (850 ) Equity in net losses of unconsolidated companies — (1,849 ) Interest income and other, net 3,486 23 Interest and other debt costs, net (4,175 ) (4,541 ) Total other income (expense) 257 (7,217 ) Loss before income taxes (7,053 ) (33,518 ) Income tax expense 5,218 2,009 Net loss (12,271 ) (35,527 ) Less: Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests (103 ) (212 ) Net loss attributable to Tidewater Inc. $ (12,168 ) $ (35,315 ) Basic loss per common share $ (0.29 ) $ (0.87 ) Diluted loss per common share $ (0.29 ) $ (0.87 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding 41,412 40,716 Dilutive effect of stock options and restricted stock — — Adjusted weighted average common shares 41,412 40,716 TIDEWATER INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In Thousands, except share and par value data) March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 136,234 $ 149,037 Restricted cash 4,958 1,240 Trade and other receivables, less allowance for credit losses of $1,987 and $1,948 as of March 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively 112,953 86,503 Due from affiliates, less allowance for credit losses of $12,812 and $72,456 as of March 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively 21,191 70,134 Marine operating supplies 13,252 12,606 Assets held for sale 8,591 14,421 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 12,012 8,731 Total current assets 309,191 342,672 Net properties and equipment 677,580 688,040 Deferred drydocking and survey costs 44,362 40,734 Other assets 22,997 24,334 Total assets $ 1,054,130 $ 1,095,780 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 23,696 $ 20,788 Accrued costs and expenses 55,141 51,734 Due to affiliates 21,191 61,555 Other current liabilities 25,471 23,865 Total current liabilities 125,499 157,942 Long-term debt 167,997 167,885 Other liabilities and deferred credits 70,892 68,184 Commitments and contingencies Equity: Common stock 42 41 Additional paid-in-capital 1,376,934 1,376,494 Accumulated deficit (690,068 ) (677,900 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss 2,471 2,668 Total stockholders' equity 689,379 701,303 Noncontrolling interests 363 466 Total equity 689,742 701,769 Total liabilities and equity $ 1,054,130 $ 1,095,780 TIDEWATER INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (In Thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 March 31, 2021 Net loss $ (12,271 ) $ (35,527 ) Other comprehensive loss: Change in liability of pension plans (197 ) (71 ) Total comprehensive loss $ (12,468 ) $ (35,598 ) TIDEWATER INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In Thousands) Three Months Three Months Ended Ended March 31, 2022 March 31, 2021 Operating activities: Net loss $ (12,271 ) $ (35,527 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 17,673 18,470 Amortization of deferred drydocking and survey costs 8,984 11,257 Amortization of debt premiums and discounts 375 1,108 Provision for deferred income taxes 177 30 (Gain) loss on asset dispositions, net (207 ) 1,948 Gain on bargain purchase (1,300 ) — Loss on debt extinguishment — 59 Long-lived asset impairment credit (500 ) — Stock-based compensation expense 1,458 1,172 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects of business acquisition: Trade and other receivables (15,570 ) 12,758 Changes in due to/from affiliate, net (20 ) 2,738 Accounts payable 2,825 (2,359 ) Accrued expenses 3,207 (4,270 ) Deferred drydocking and survey costs (12,612 ) (2,722 ) Other, net (3,843 ) 1,054 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities (11,624 ) 5,716 Cash flows from investing activities: Proceeds from sales of assets 4,628 10,983 Acquisition of joint venture, net of cash acquired (1,039 ) — Additions to properties and equipment (1,229 ) (1,196 ) Net cash provided by investing activities 2,360 9,787 Cash flows from financing activities: Principal payments on long-term debt — (26,414 ) Debt issuance and modification costs (263 ) (725 ) Debt extinguishment premium — (59 ) Tax on share-based award (1,017 ) (135 ) Net cash used in financing activities (1,280 ) (27,333 ) Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (10,544 ) (11,830 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 154,276 155,225 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 143,732 $ 143,395 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information: Cash paid during the year for: Interest, net of amounts capitalized $ — $ 3,746 Income taxes 3,200 2,535 Note: Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at March 31, 2022 includes $2.5 million in long-term restricted cash, which is included in other assets in our consolidated balance sheet. TIDEWATER INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EQUITY (In Thousands) Three Months Ended Accumulated Additional other Non Common paid-in Accumulated comprehensive controlling stock capital (deficit) loss interest Total Balance at December 31, 2021 $ 41 $ 1,376,494 $ (677,900 ) $ 2,668 $ 466 $ 701,769 Total comprehensive income (loss) — — (12,168 ) (197 ) (103 ) (12,468 ) Issuance of common stock 1 (1 ) — — — — Amortization of share-based awards — 441 — — — 441 Balance at March 31, 2022 $ 42 $ 1,376,934 $ (690,068 ) $ 2,471 $ 363 $ 689,742 Balance at December 31, 2020 $ 41 $ 1,371,809 $ (548,931 ) $ (804 ) $ 1,157 $ 823,272 Total comprehensive income (loss) — — (35,315 ) (71 ) (212 ) (35,598 ) Amortization of share-based awards — 1,037 — — — 1,037 Balance at March 31, 2021 $ 41 $ 1,372,846 $ (584,246 ) $ (875 ) $ 945 $ 788,711 The company’s vessel revenues and vessel operating costs and the related percentage of total vessel revenues, were as follows: (In Thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 March 31, 2021 Vessel revenues: Americas $ 28,444 27 % $ 26,224 32 % Middle East/Asia Pacific 25,115 24 % 24,414 30 % Europe/Mediterranean 23,919 23 % 14,749 18 % West Africa 26,398 26 % 15,606 19 % Total vessel revenues $ 103,876 100 % $ 80,993 100 % Vessel operating costs: Crew costs $ 40,837 39 % $ 35,162 43 % Repair and maintenance 9,461 9 % 9,437 12 % Insurance 1,384 1 % 623 1 % Fuel, lube and supplies 7,076 7 % 5,860 7 % Other 9,753 9 % 9,938 12 % Total vessel operating costs 68,511 66 % 61,020 75 % Vessel operating margin (A) $ 35,365 34 % $ 19,973 25 % Note (A): Vessel operating margin equals revenues less vessel operating costs and excludes general and administrative expenses and depreciation and amortization. The company’s operating loss and other components of loss before income taxes and its related percentage of total revenues, were as follows: (In Thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 March 31, 2021 Vessel operating profit (loss): Americas $ (82 ) (0 )% $ (1,651 ) (2 )% Middle East/Asia Pacific 290 0 % (1,853 ) (2 )% Europe/Mediterranean (2,429 ) (2 )% (8,021 ) (10 )% West Africa 3,215 3 % (6,767 ) (8 )% Other operating profit 1,492 1 % 1,444 2 % 2,486 2 % (16,848 ) (20 )% Corporate expenses (A) (10,503 ) (10 )% (7,505 ) (9 )% Gain (loss) on asset dispositions, net 207 0 % (1,948 ) (2 )% Long-lived asset impairments and other 500 1 % — 0 % Operating loss $ (7,310 ) (7 )% $ (26,301 ) (31 )% Note (A): General and administrative expenses for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021 include stock-based compensation of $1.5 million and $1.2 million, respectively. In addition, vessel operating and general and administrative costs for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021, include $0.1 million and $0.1 million in one-time restructuring and integration related costs, respectively. TIDEWATER INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS (LOSS) – QUARTERLY DATA (In Thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2022 2021 2021 2021 2021 Revenues: Vessel revenues $ 103,876 $ 100,428 $ 91,634 $ 88,514 $ 80,993 Other operating revenues 1,853 4,747 767 1,439 2,511 Total revenues 105,729 105,175 92,401 89,953 83,504 Costs and expenses: Vessel operating costs (A) 68,511 71,187 65,344 64,263 61,020 Costs of other operating revenue 361 228 355 581 1,067 General and administrative (A) 18,217 17,641 18,045 16,787 16,043 Depreciation and amortization 26,657 28,288 27,980 28,549 29,727 Long-lived asset impairment (credit) and other (500 ) 13,476 2,167 — — Affiliate credit loss impairment expense (credit) — 1,400 — (1,000 ) — (Gain) loss on asset dispositions, net (207 ) (53 ) 74 932 1,948 Total operating costs and expenses 113,039 132,167 113,965 110,112 109,805 Operating loss (7,310 ) (26,992 ) (21,564 ) (20,159 ) (26,301 ) Other income (expense): Foreign exchange gain (loss) 946 582 (523 ) 422 (850 ) Equity in net earnings (losses) of unconsolidated companies — (1,625 ) 100 52 (1,849 ) Interest income and other, net 3,486 1,426 148 8 23 Loss on early extinguishment of debt — (11,100 ) — — — Interest and other debt costs, net (4,175 ) (3,417 ) (3,681 ) (3,944 ) (4,541 ) Total other expense 257 (14,134 ) (3,956 ) (3,462 ) (7,217 ) Loss before income taxes (7,053 ) (41,126 ) (25,520 ) (23,621 ) (33,518 ) Income tax (benefit) expense 5,218 (3,047 ) 887 6,026 2,009 Net loss (12,271 ) (38,079 ) (26,407 ) (29,647 ) (35,527 ) Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests (103 ) (145 ) (149 ) (185 ) (212 ) Net loss attributable to Tidewater Inc. $ (12,168 ) $ (37,934 ) $ (26,258 ) $ (29,462 ) $ (35,315 ) Basic loss per common share $ (0.29 ) $ (0.92 ) $ (0.64 ) $ (0.72 ) $ (0.87 ) Diluted loss per common share $ (0.29 ) $ (0.92 ) $ (0.64 ) $ (0.72 ) $ (0.87 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding 41,412 41,280 41,132 40,899 40,716 Dilutive effect of stock options and restricted stock — — — — — Adjusted weighted average common shares 41,412 41,280 41,132 40,899 40,716 Vessel operating margin $ 35,365 $ 29,241 $ 26,290 $ 24,251 $ 19,973 Note (A) One-time restructuring and integration related costs $ 2,305 $ 221 $ 112 $ 795 $ 103 TIDEWATER INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In Thousands) March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2022 2021 2021 2021 2021 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 136,234 $ 149,037 $ 127,414 $ 131,157 $ 131,858 Restricted cash 4,958 1,240 24,092 20,284 9,061 Trade and other receivables, net 112,953 86,503 86,015 90,229 99,865 Due from affiliates, less allowances 21,191 70,134 68,217 64,922 62,474 Marine operating supplies 13,252 12,606 13,335 15,404 15,676 Assets held for sale 8,591 14,421 17,891 17,214 31,214 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 12,012 8,731 13,129 15,953 13,594 Total current assets 309,191 342,672 350,093 355,163 363,742 Net properties and equipment 677,580 688,040 709,324 731,659 754,707 Deferred drydocking and survey costs 44,362 40,734 40,510 40,372 46,648 Other assets 22,997 24,334 23,146 24,539 23,833 Total assets $ 1,054,130 $ 1,095,780 $ 1,123,073 $ 1,151,733 $ 1,188,930 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 23,696 $ 20,788 $ 18,042 $ 16,189 $ 14,622 Accrued costs and expenses 55,141 51,734 52,133 50,532 48,466 Due to affiliates 21,191 61,555 59,571 59,759 56,356 Current portion of long-term debt — — 140,995 7,355 18,201 Other current liabilities 25,471 23,865 29,139 28,825 35,003 Total current liabilities 125,499 157,942 299,880 162,660 172,648 Long-term debt 167,997 167,885 14,139 148,612 148,337 Other liabilities and deferred credits 70,892 68,184 74,442 80,723 79,234 Equity: Common stock 42 41 41 41 41 Additional paid-in-capital 1,376,934 1,376,494 1,375,215 1,373,727 1,372,846 Accumulated deficit (690,068 ) (677,900 ) (639,966 ) (613,708 ) (584,246 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 2,471 2,668 (1,289 ) (1,082 ) (875 ) Total stockholders' equity 689,379 701,303 734,001 758,978 787,766 Noncontrolling interests 363 466 611 760 945 Total equity 689,742 701,769 734,612 759,738 788,711 Total liabilities and equity $ 1,054,130 $ 1,095,780 $ 1,123,073 $ 1,151,733 $ 1,188,930 Supplemental information Due from related parties, net of due to related parties: Sonatide (Angola) $ — $ 8,579 $ 8,646 $ 5,163 $ 6,118 TIDEWATER INC. OTHER FLEET AND FINANCIAL DATA (In Thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2022 2021 2021 2021 2021 VESSEL REVENUE BY VESSEL CLASS Americas fleet: Deepwater $ 21,711 $ 21,658 $ 18,961 $ 17,796 $ 19,876 Towing-supply 5,596 5,062 4,440 4,535 4,817 Other 1,137 1,162 1,163 1,150 1,531 Total 28,444 27,882 24,564 23,481 26,224 Middle East/Asia Pacific fleet: Deepwater 16,522 17,311 17,292 17,264 15,931 Towing-supply 8,593 9,551 8,341 8,364 8,483 Total 25,115 26,862 25,633 25,628 24,414 Europe/Mediterranean fleet: Deepwater 23,765 22,344 21,037 22,293 14,588 Towing-supply — — — 11 — Other 154 157 160 163 161 Total 23,919 22,501 21,197 22,467 14,749 West Africa fleet: Deepwater 14,746 13,658 10,967 8,814 7,909 Towing-supply 6,597 5,807 5,474 5,564 4,879 Other 5,055 3,718 3,799 2,560 2,818 Total 26,398 23,183 20,240 16,938 15,606 Worldwide fleet: Deepwater 76,744 74,971 68,257 66,167 58,304 Towing-supply 20,786 20,420 18,255 18,474 18,179 Other 6,346 5,037 5,122 3,873 4,510 Total $ 103,876 $ 100,428 $ 91,634 $ 88,514 $ 80,993 TIDEWATER INC. OTHER FLEET AND FINANCIAL DATA Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2022 2021 2021 2021 2021 AVERAGE NUMBER OF VESSELS: Americas fleet: Deepwater 24 25 25 27 29 Towing-supply 8 8 8 8 8 Other 2 2 3 3 3 Total 34 35 36 38 40 Stacked vessels (7 ) (9 ) (11 ) (13 ) (12 ) Active vessels 27 26 25 25 28 Middle East/Asia Pacific fleet: Deepwater 20 20 20 20 21 Towing-supply 18 18 18 18 20 Total 38 38 38 38 41 Stacked vessels — (1 ) (1 ) (1 ) (3 ) Active vessels 38 37 37 37 38 Europe/Mediterranean fleet: Deepwater 28 28 28 29 31 Total 28 28 28 29 31 Stacked vessels (4 ) (5 ) (7 ) (8 ) (14 ) Active vessels 24 23 21 21 17 West Africa fleet: Deepwater 17 18 19 20 20 Towing-supply 9 10 11 11 12 Other 26 24 25 26 26 Total 52 52 55 57 58 Stacked vessels (10 ) (13 ) (19 ) (22 ) (25 ) Active vessels 42 39 36 35 33 Worldwide fleet: Deepwater 89 91 92 96 101 Towing-supply 35 36 37 37 40 Other 28 26 28 29 29 Total 152 153 157 162 170 Stacked vessels (21 ) (28 ) (38 ) (44 ) (54 ) Active vessels 131 125 119 118 116 Total active 131 125 119 118 116 Total stacked 21 28 38 44 54 Total joint venture 1 3 3 3 3 Total 153 156 160 165 173 TIDEWATER INC. OTHER FLEET AND FINANCIAL DATA Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2022 2021 2021 2021 2021 AVAILABLE DAYS - TOTAL FLEET: Americas fleet: Deepwater 2,160 2,269 2,300 2,497 2,627 Towing-supply 720 736 736 728 720 Other 145 184 244 273 270 Total 3,025 3,189 3,280 3,498 3,617 Middle East/Asia Pacific fleet: Deepwater 1,809 1,840 1,840 1,820 1,863 Towing-supply 1,628 1,656 1,656 1,667 1,822 Total 3,437 3,496 3,496 3,487 3,685 Europe/Mediterranean fleet: Deepwater 2,536 2,607 2,612 2,672 2,756 Total 2,536 2,607 2,612 2,672 2,756 West Africa fleet: Deepwater 1,553 1,656 1,718 1,853 1,827 Towing-supply 815 920 1,011 1,001 1,084 Other 2,340 2,208 2,328 2,366 2,340 Total 4,708 4,784 5,057 5,220 5,251 Worldwide fleet: Deepwater 8,058 8,372 8,470 8,842 9,073 Towing-supply 3,163 3,312 3,403 3,396 3,626 Other 2,485 2,392 2,572 2,639 2,610 Total 13,706 14,076 14,445 14,877 15,309 TIDEWATER INC. OTHER FLEET AND FINANCIAL DATA Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2022 2021 2021 2021 2021 OUT-OF-SERVICE - STACKED DAYS: Americas fleet: Deepwater 450 621 814 889 923 Towing-supply 90 92 92 91 90 Other 55 92 152 182 90 Total 595 805 1,058 1,162 1,103 Middle East/Asia Pacific fleet: Deepwater 25 92 92 91 90 Towing-supply — — — 29 180 Total 25 92 92 120 270 Europe/Mediterranean fleet: Deepwater 376 474 641 766 1,238 Total 376 474 641 766 1,238 West Africa fleet: Deepwater 203 307 537 852 1,104 Towing-supply 275 382 551 516 544 Other 450 506 655 637 599 Total 928 1,195 1,743 2,005 2,247 Worldwide fleet: Deepwater 1,054 1,494 2,084 2,598 3,355 Towing-supply 365 474 643 636 814 Other 505 598 807 819 689 Total 1,924 2,566 3,534 4,053 4,858 TIDEWATER INC. OTHER FLEET AND FINANCIAL DATA Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2022 2021 2021 2021 2021 AVAILABLE DAYS - ACTIVE FLEET: Americas fleet: Deepwater 1,710 1,648 1,486 1,608 1,704 Towing-supply 630 644 644 637 630 Other 90 92 92 91 180 Total 2,430 2,384 2,222 2,336 2,514 Middle East/Asia Pacific fleet: Deepwater 1,784 1,748 1,748 1,729 1,773 Towing-supply 1,628 1,656 1,656 1,638 1,642 Total 3,412 3,404 3,404 3,367 3,415 Europe/Mediterranean fleet: Deepwater 2,160 2,133 1,971 1,906 1,518 Total 2,160 2,133 1,971 1,906 1,518 West Africa fleet: Deepwater 1,350 1,349 1,181 1,001 723 Towing-supply 540 538 460 485 540 Other 1,890 1,702 1,673 1,729 1,741 Total 3,780 3,589 3,314 3,215 3,004 Worldwide fleet: Deepwater 7,004 6,878 6,386 6,244 5,718 Towing-supply 2,798 2,838 2,760 2,760 2,812 Other 1,980 1,794 1,765 1,820 1,921 Total 11,782 11,510 10,911 10,824 10,451 TIDEWATER INC. OTHER FLEET AND FINANCIAL DATA Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2022 2021 2021 2021 2021 UTILIZATION - TOTAL FLEET: Americas fleet: Deepwater 59.3 % 57.0 % 53.0 % 45.6 % 55.6 % Towing-supply 64.6 71.4 64.9 76.3 83.2 Other 62.1 50.0 37.7 33.3 55.7 Total 60.7 % 59.9 % 54.5 % 51.0 % 61.1 % Middle East/Asia Pacific fleet: Deepwater 84.5 % 85.4 % 86.2 % 88.3 % 80.1 % Towing-supply 85.7 94.2 83.7 82.5 75.6 Total 85.1 % 89.6 % 85.0 % 85.5 % 77.9 % Europe/Mediterranean fleet: Deepwater 77.8 % 72.4 % 68.3 % 64.7 % 44.7 % Total 77.8 % 72.4 % 68.3 % 64.7 % 44.7 % West Africa fleet: Deepwater 75.9 % 65.7 % 54.6 % 42.3 % 36.2 % Towing-supply 65.9 50.0 40.0 38.4 30.1 Other 54.4 45.9 43.9 34.6 34.4 Total 63.5 % 53.5 % 46.7 % 38.1 % 34.1 % Worldwide fleet: Deepwater 74.0 % 69.7 % 65.2 % 59.4 % 53.4 % Towing-supply 75.8 76.9 66.6 68.2 63.5 Other 54.8 46.2 43.3 34.5 36.6 Total 70.9 % 67.4 % 61.7 % 57.0 % 52.9 % TIDEWATER INC. OTHER FLEET AND FINANCIAL DATA Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2022 2021 2021 2021 2021 UTILIZATION - ACTIVE FLEET: Americas fleet: Deepwater 74.8 % 78.4 % 82.0 % 70.7 % 85.7 % Towing-supply 73.8 81.5 74.1 87.2 95.1 Other 100.0 100.0 100.0 100.0 83.6 Total 75.5 % 80.1 % 80.4 % 76.4 % 87.9 % Middle East/Asia Pacific fleet: Deepwater 85.7 % 89.9 % 90.8 % 92.9 % 84.2 % Towing-supply 85.7 94.2 83.7 84.0 83.9 Total 85.7 % 92.0 % 87.3 % 88.6 % 84.0 % Europe/Mediterranean fleet: Deepwater 91.3 % 88.5 % 90.5 % 90.6 % 81.3 % Total 91.3 % 88.5 % 90.5 % 90.6 % 81.3 % West Africa fleet: Deepwater 87.3 % 80.7 % 79.4 % 78.3 % 91.4 % Towing-supply 99.5 85.5 87.9 79.2 60.4 Other 67.3 59.5 61.1 47.4 46.2 Total 79.1 % 71.4 % 71.3 % 61.8 % 59.6 % Worldwide fleet: Deepwater 85.1 % 84.9 % 86.5 % 84.2 % 84.8 % Towing-supply 85.7 89.7 82.2 83.9 81.9 Other 68.8 61.6 63.1 50.0 49.7 Total 82.5 % 82.4 % 81.6 % 78.4 % 77.6 % TIDEWATER INC. OTHER FLEET AND FINANCIAL DATA Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2022 2021 2021 2021 2021 AVERAGE VESSEL DAY RATES: (A) Americas fleet: Deepwater $ 16,964 $ 16,760 $ 15,568 $ 15,646 $ 13,608 Towing-supply 12,030 9,638 9,298 8,162 8,040 Other 12,633 12,644 12,640 12,634 10,179 Total 15,501 14,603 13,742 13,162 11,865 Middle East/Asia Pacific fleet: Deepwater 10,809 11,021 10,899 10,743 10,670 Towing-supply 6,158 6,121 6,018 6,080 6,159 Total 8,589 8,580 8,623 8,593 8,506 Europe/Mediterranean fleet: Deepwater 12,046 11,834 11,800 12,905 11,829 Total 12,124 11,917 11,890 13,005 11,960 West Africa fleet: Deepwater 12,516 12,553 11,700 11,242 11,972 Towing-supply 12,275 12,624 13,536 14,480 14,967 Other 3,972 3,669 3,717 3,124 3,501 Total 8,834 9,052 8,562 8,521 8,711 Worldwide fleet: