    TDW   US88642R1095

TIDEWATER INC.

(TDW)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-08-04 pm EDT
20.89 USD   -4.04%
05:43pTIDEWATER : Reports Results for the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 - Form 8-K
PU
04:40pTIDEWATER INC MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
04:40pTidewater Reports Results for the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2022
BU
Tidewater : Reports Results for the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 - Form 8-K

08/04/2022 | 05:43pm EDT
Tidewater Reports Results for the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2022

Completed Acquisition of Swire Pacific Offshore
Adjusted EBITDA Increased From $8.7 million to $39.1 million Compared to the Second Quarter of 2021
Average Day Rate Increases to $12,544; Up 17% sequentially; Highest since Q3 2016
Vessel Level Cash Margin Increased From 27.4% to 38.2% and Global Fleet Utilization Increased From 57.0% to 75.5% Compared to the Second Quarter of 2021
Average Active Vessels Increased From 118 to 172 Compared to the Second Quarter of 2021, Inclusive of the Swire Pacific Offshore Fleet

HOUSTON, August 4, 2022 - Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) announced today revenue for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 of $163.4 million and $269.2 million, respectively, compared with $90.0 million and $173.5 million, respectively, for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021. Tidewater's net losses for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022, were $25.6 million ($0.61 per common share) and $37.7 million ($0.91 per common share), respectively, compared with $29.5 million ($0.72 per common share) and $64.8 million ($1.59 per common share), respectively, for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021. Included in the net losses for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 were merger and severance expenses of $7.3 and $9.6 million, respectively; and loss on warrants of $14.2 million for both periods. Included in the net losses for the six months ended June 30, 2022 were long-lived asset impairment credit and gain on bargain purchase of $1.8 million. Excluding these items, we would have reported a net loss for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 of $4.1 million ($0.10 per common share) and $15.7 million ($0.38 per common share), respectively. Included in the net losses for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 were severance expenses of $0.8 and $0.9 million, respectively; and a credit loss impairment credit of $1.0 million for both periods. Excluding these items, we would have reported a net loss for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 of $29.7 million ($0.73 per common share) and $64.9 million ($1.59 per common share), respectively.

Quintin Kneen, Tidewater's President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We believe the second quarter of 2022 marks the inflection point in the industry that we have long awaited and is now evident in our financial performance. Revenue, gross margin, average day rate and utilization all improved meaningfully during the second quarter as the building momentum in offshore vessel activity reached critical mass. The second quarter results reflect the impact of the Swire Pacific Offshore (SPO) acquisition, necessarily showing a large jump in revenue and vessels worked, but when viewing the quarter on relative metrics, the improvement is clear. The average day rate improved by nearly $1,900 per day sequentially, which is in excess of the improvement we would typically expect to realize over the course of an entire year in a normal market upcycle. Vessel level cash margin improved to 38%, up approximately four percentage points and continuing to meaningfully outperform the 30% target we have discussed in recent quarters. These improvements during the quarter, particularly the move in day rates, speak to continued demand growth as offshore activity continues to increase and as the vessel supply fundamentals continue to work in our favor given the shortage of available vessels on the market today. We expect activity to continue to improve throughout the remainder of 2022 with another likely step-up in 2023.

"As previously mentioned, we closed on the SPO acquisition on April 22, 2022. Post-closing of the transaction, the legacy SPO fleet contributed approximately $43.2 million of revenue during the second quarter and generated a vessel level cash margin in line with the total fleet vessel level cash margin of 38%. The legacy SPO business incurred approximately $3.9 million of general and administrative expense during the second quarter, down meaningfully from the pre-close run rate as we achieved some early successes in reducing general and administrative expenses as we continue to target $20.0 million in annual general and administrative costs synergies. Overall, we remain confident in our ability to realize total annual cost synergies of $45.0 million, including $25.0 million in annual synergies from operating expenses.

"While there are a variety of macroeconomic factors driving recent market volatility, the current commercial environment for offshore vessel activity remains robust. Commodity prices remain at attractive levels, recent volatility notwithstanding, providing a compelling economic rationale for our customers to continue driving their spending plans and operational goals. The supply of capable and available vessels continues to tighten. As our vessels continue to roll off older contracts, we are taking advantage of the tight supply environment to drive day rates in a strong demand environment. To illustrate this point, during the second quarter, 24 of our vessels entered new contracts of various duration that will ultimately provide a nearly 50% aggregate uplift in day rate as compared to the previous aggregate contracted day rates. Commercial momentum for new contracts is broad-based, evident in all of our operating regions and in all of our vessel classes, with West Africa and our largest PSV class notable drivers of this improvement. We remain mindful of inflation pressures that inevitably impact our business in our commercial strategy and believe that the market tightness will allow for net pricing improvements well in-excess of the impact of any inflation we may incur.

"The various initiatives we have executed over the past several years have prepared us to reap the benefits of the rapidly improving market we are currently experiencing. Building a strong leadership team positioned us to weather market challenges and position the company to take advantage of improved market fundamentals. Optimizing the organizational cost structure positioned us to maximize margins. Streamlining the fleet positioned us to offer the highest quality vessels to the market that can command the best pricing. Addressing the balance sheet positioned us to operate with a high degree of financial flexibility. Acquiring SPO positioned us to transform the company into a global leader in offshore support vessels with additional exposure to the world's highest growth markets.

"The combination of initiatives we have successfully executed, combined with the market dynamics we are currently experiencing, has set up Tidewater as one of the largest and most efficient OSV operators globally, and has the company poised to create significant value over the coming quarters and years. The combination of high operating leverage and low financial leverage positions Tidewater to generate significant cash returns from its operating activities and the option to further leverage those returns. We remain committed to pursuing executional excellence in all facets of our business. Moving forward, we expect to continue to drive utilization and day rates, execute on realizing continued efficiencies within the business, including our commitment to realizing the synergies associated with SPO, and to opportunistically pursue platform-enhancing, value accretive strategic transactions.

"This is an exciting time for the company, and we expect all of Tidewater's stakeholders to benefit from the continued improvement in the business. I want to thank all of our employees, including our new employees from SPO, for their continued hard work to position Tidewater to capitalize on what looks to be the best market for offshore vessels in recent memory."

In addition to the number of outstanding shares, as of June 30, 2022, the company also has the following in-the-money warrants.

Common shares outstanding

42,029,882

New Creditor Warrants (strike price $0.001 per common share)

395,401

GulfMark Creditor Warrants (strike price $0.01 per common share)

309,351

SPO acquisition warrants (strike price $0.001 per common share)

8,100,000

Total

50,834,634

Tidewater will hold a conference call to discuss results for the three and six months ending June 30, 2022 on August 5, 2022, at 8:00 a.m. Central Time. Investors and interested parties may listen to the earnings conference call via telephone by calling +1.888.770.7135 if calling from the U.S. or Canada (+1.929.203.0820 if calling from outside the U.S.) and provide Conference ID: 2444624 prior to the scheduled start time. A live webcast of the call will also be available in the Investor Relations section of Tidewater's website at investor.tdw.com.

A replay of the conference call will be available beginning at 11:00 a.m. Central Time on August 5, 2022 and will continue until 11:59 p.m. Central Time on September 5, 2022. To access the replay, visit the Investor Relations section of Tidewater's website at investor.tdw.com.

The conference call will contain forward-looking statements in addition to statements of historical fact. The actual achievement of any forecasted results or the unfolding of future economic or business developments in a way anticipated or projected by the company involves numerous risks and uncertainties that may cause the company's actual performance to be materially different from that stated or implied in the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among other things, risks associated with the general nature of the oilfield service industry and other factors discussed within the "Risk Factors" section of Tidewater's most recent Forms 10-Q and 10-K.

Tidewater owns and operates the largest fleet of offshore support vessels in the industry, with 65 years of experience supporting offshore energy exploration, production and offshore wind activities worldwide. To learn more, visit www.tdw.com.

Financial information is displayed beginning on the next page.

The financial statements and supplementary information presented in this press release were not audited. This press release presents extracts from the Consolidated Balance Sheets at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021; the Consolidated Statements of Operations and Consolidated Statements of Equity for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021; and the Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows for the six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021. Extracts are drawn from the June 30, 2022 unaudited quarterly and year to date financial statements and the December 31, 2021 audited annual financial statements of Tidewater Inc. All per-share amounts are stated on a diluted basis.

In conjunction with the acquisition of Swire Pacific Offshore (SPO), we realigned our reportable segments to better reflect the post-acquisition operating environment. The previous Middle East/Asia Pacific segment has been split into the Middle East segment and the Asia Pacific segment. Our previous operations in Southeast Asia and Australia, along with the legacy SPO operations in the Asia Pacific region, now form the new Asia Pacific segment. Our segment disclosures reflect the current segment alignment for all periods presented.

2

TIDEWATER INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In Thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30, 2022

June 30, 2021

June 30, 2022

June 30, 2021

Revenues:

Vessel revenues

$ 162,175 $ 88,514 $ 266,051 $ 169,507

Other operating revenues

1,272 1,439 3,125 3,950

Total revenues

163,447 89,953 269,176 173,457

Costs and expenses:

Vessel operating costs

100,257 64,263 168,768 125,283

Costs of other operating revenues

483 581 844 1,648

General and administrative

27,804 16,787 46,021 32,830

Depreciation and amortization

31,766 28,549 58,423 58,276

Long-lived asset impairment credit

- - (500 ) -

Affiliate credit loss impairment credit

- (1,000 ) - (1,000 )

Loss on asset dispositions, net

1,297 932 1,090 2,880

Total costs and expenses

161,607 110,112 274,646 219,917

Operating income (loss)

1,840 (20,159 ) (5,470 ) (46,460 )

Other income (expense):

Foreign exchange gain (loss)

(1,881 ) 422 (935 ) (428 )

Equity in net earnings (losses) of unconsolidated companies

(244 ) 52 (244 ) (1,797 )

Interest income and other, net

349 8 3,835 31

Loss on warrants

(14,175 ) - (14,175 ) -

Interest and other debt costs, net

(4,284 ) (3,944 ) (8,459 ) (8,485 )

Total other expense

(20,235 ) (3,462 ) (19,978 ) (10,679 )

Loss before income taxes

(18,395 ) (23,621 ) (25,448 ) (57,139 )

Income tax expense

6,619 6,026 11,837 8,035

Net loss

(25,014 ) (29,647 ) (37,285 ) (65,174 )

Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests

567 (185 ) 464 (397 )

Net loss attributable to Tidewater Inc.

$ (25,581 ) $ (29,462 ) $ (37,749 ) $ (64,777 )

Basic loss per common share

$ (0.61 ) $ (0.72 ) $ (0.91 ) $ (1.59 )

Diluted loss per common share

$ (0.61 ) $ (0.72 ) $ (0.91 ) $ (1.59 )

Weighted average common shares outstanding

41,814 40,899 41,614 40,808

Adjusted weighted average common shares

41,814 40,899 41,614 40,808
3

TIDEWATER INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In Thousands, except share and par value data)

June 30, 2022

December 31, 2021

ASSETS

Current assets:

Cash and cash equivalents

$ 87,981 $ 149,037

Restricted cash

1,240 1,240

Trade and other receivables, less allowance for credit losses of $2,288 and $1,948 as of June 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively

189,259 86,503

Due from affiliates, less allowance for credit losses of $12,215 and $72,456 as of June 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively

- 70,134

Marine operating supplies

21,182 12,606

Assets held for sale

6,862 14,421

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

23,259 8,731

Total current assets

329,783 342,672

Net properties and equipment

838,612 688,040

Deferred drydocking and survey costs

53,661 40,734

Indemnification assets

30,269 -

Other assets

30,410 24,334

Total assets

$ 1,282,735 $ 1,095,780

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

Current liabilities:

Accounts payable

$ 30,537 $ 20,788

Accrued costs and expenses

109,212 51,734

Due to affiliates

- 61,555

Other current liabilities

47,872 23,865

Total current liabilities

187,621 157,942

Long-term debt

168,279 167,885

Other liabilities and deferred credits

85,188 68,184

Commitments and contingencies

Equity:

Common stock

42 41

Additional paid-in-capital

1,554,561 1,376,494

Accumulated deficit

(715,649 ) (677,900 )

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

1,763 2,668

Total stockholders' equity

840,717 701,303

Noncontrolling interests

930 466

Total equity

841,647 701,769

Total liabilities and equity

$ 1,282,735 $ 1,095,780
4

TIDEWATER INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

(In Thousands)

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30, 2022

June 30, 2021

June 30, 2022

June 30, 2021

Net loss

$ (25,014 ) $ (29,647 ) $ (37,285 ) $ (65,174 )

Other comprehensive loss:

Unrealized loss on note receivable

(846 ) - (846 ) -

Change in liability of pension plans

138 (207 ) (59 ) (278 )

Total comprehensive loss

$ (25,722 ) $ (29,854 ) $ (38,190 ) $ (65,452 )
5

TIDEWATER INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In Thousands)

Six Months

Six Months

Ended

Ended

June 30, 2022

June 30, 2021

Operating activities:

Net loss

$ (37,285 ) $ (65,174 )

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:

Depreciation and amortization

40,287 36,694

Amortization of deferred drydocking and survey costs

18,136 21,582

Amortization of debt premiums and discounts

765 1,986

Provision for deferred income taxes

145 648

Loss on asset dispositions, net

1,090 2,880

Gain on bargain purchase

(1,300 ) -

Loss on debt extinguishment

- 59

Affiliate credit loss impairment credit

- (1,000 )

Long-lived asset impairment credit

(500 ) -

Loss on warrants

14,175 -

Stock-based compensation expense

3,421 2,676

Changes in assets and liabilities, net of effects of business acquisition:

Trade and other receivables

(35,085 ) 22,394

Changes in due to/from affiliate, net

(20 ) 4,693

Accounts payable

8,072 (792 )

Accrued expenses

2,354 (2,074 )

Deferred drydocking and survey costs

(31,063 ) (6,771 )

Other, net

(16,419 ) (7,234 )

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

(33,227 ) 10,567

Cash flows from investing activities:

Proceeds from sales of assets

8,163 29,560

Acquisitions, net of cash acquired

(29,525 ) -

Additions to properties and equipment

(5,380 ) (1,861 )

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

(26,742 ) 27,699

Cash flows from financing activities:

Principal payments on long-term debt

- (37,901 )

Debt issuance and modification costs

(371 ) (855 )

Debt extinguishment premium

- (59 )

Tax on share-based award

(2,176 ) (758 )

Net cash used in financing activities

(2,547 ) (39,573 )

Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(62,516 ) (1,307 )

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period

154,276 155,225

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

$ 91,760 $ 153,918

Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:

Cash paid during the year for:

Interest, net of amounts capitalized

$ 7,626 $ 7,028

Income taxes

$ 9,330 $ 6,609

Supplemental disclosure of noncash investing activities:

Acquisition of SPO

$ 162,648 $ -

Supplemental disclosure of noncash financing activities:

Warrants issued for SPO acquisition

$ 162,648 $ -

Note: Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at June 30, 2022 includes $2.5 million in long-term restricted cash, which is included in other assets in our consolidated balance sheet.

6

TIDEWATER INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EQUITY

(In Thousands)

Three Months Ended

Accumulated

Additional

other

Non

Common

paid-in

Accumulated

comprehensive

controlling

stock

capital

(deficit)

loss

interest

Total

Balance at March 31, 2022

$ 42 $ 1,376,934 $ (690,068 ) $ 2,471 $ 363 $ 689,742

Total comprehensive income (loss)

- - (25,581 ) (708 ) 567 (25,722 )

SPO acquisition warrants

- 176,823 - - - 176,823

Amortization of share-based awards

- 804 - - - 804

Balance at June 30, 2022

$ 42 $ 1,554,561 $ (715,649 ) $ 1,763 $ 930 $ 841,647

Balance at March 31, 2021

$ 41 $ 1,372,846 $ (584,246 ) $ (875 ) $ 945 $ 788,711

Total comprehensive loss

- - (29,462 ) (207 ) (185 ) (29,854 )

Amortization of share-based awards

- 881 - - - 881

Balance at June 30, 2021

$ 41 $ 1,373,727 $ (613,708 ) $ (1,082 ) $ 760 $ 759,738

Six Months Ended

Accumulated

Additional

other

Non

Common

paid-in

Accumulated

comprehensive

controlling

stock

capital

deficit

income (loss)

interest

Total

Balance at December 31, 2021

$ 41 $ 1,376,494 $ (677,900 ) $ 2,668 $ 466 $ 701,769

Total comprehensive income (loss)

- - (37,749 ) (905 ) 464 (38,190 )

Issuance of common stock

1 (1 ) - - - -

SPO acquisition warrants

- 176,823 - - - 176,823

Amortization of share-based awards

- 1,245 - - - 1,245

Balance at June 30, 2022

$ 42 $ 1,554,561 $ (715,649 ) $ 1,763 $ 930 $ 841,647

Balance at December 31, 2020

$ 41 $ 1,371,809 $ (548,931 ) $ (804 ) $ 1,157 $ 823,272

Total comprehensive loss

- - (64,777 ) (278 ) (397 ) (65,452 )

Amortization of share-based awards

- 1,918 - - - 1,918

Balance at June 30, 2021

$ 41 $ 1,373,727 $ (613,708 ) $ (1,082 ) $ 760 $ 759,738
7

The company's vessel revenues and vessel operating costs and the related percentage of total vessel revenues, were as follows:

(In Thousands)

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30, 2022

June 30, 2021

June 30, 2022

June 30, 2021

Vessel revenues:

Americas

$ 37,520 23 % $ 23,481 27 % $ 65,964 25 % $ 49,705 29 %

Asia Pacific

16,362 10 % 4,870 6 % 21,259 8 % 8,442 5 %

Middle East

28,396 18 % 20,758 23 % 48,614 18 % 41,600 25 %

Europe/Mediterranean

32,475 20 % 22,467 25 % 56,394 21 % 37,216 22 %

West Africa

47,422 29 % 16,938 19 % 73,820 28 % 32,544 19 %

Total vessel revenues

$ 162,175 100 % $ 88,514 100 % $ 266,051 100 % $ 169,507 100 %

Vessel operating costs:

Crew costs

$ 60,639 37 % $ 37,685 43 % $ 101,476 38 % $ 72,847 43 %

Repair and maintenance

13,477 8 % 9,534 11 % 22,938 9 % 18,971 11 %

Insurance

1,366 1 % (137 ) (0 )% 2,750 1 % 486 1 %

Fuel, lube and supplies

11,521 7 % 6,541 7 % 18,597 7 % 12,401 7 %

Other

13,254 8 % 10,640 12 % 23,007 9 % 20,578 12 %

Total vessel operating costs

100,257 62 % 64,263 73 % 168,768 63 % 125,283 74 %

Vessel operating margin (A)

$ 61,918 38 % $ 24,251 27 % $ 97,283 37 % $ 44,224 26 %

Note (A): Vessel operating margin equals revenues less vessel operating costs and excludes general and administrative expenses and depreciation and amortization.

The company's operating loss and other components of loss before income taxes and its related percentage of total revenues, were as follows:

(In Thousands)

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30, 2022

June 30, 2021

June 30, 2022

June 30, 2021

Vessel operating profit (loss):

Americas

$ 5,930 4 % $ (4,940 ) (5 )% $ 5,848 2 % $ (6,591 ) (4 )%

Asia Pacific

(899 ) (1 )% 1,722 2 % 1,274 0 % 1,667 1 %

Middle East

(307 ) (0 )% (1,456 ) (2 )% (2,190 ) (1 )% (3,254 ) (2 )%

Europe/Mediterranean

4,262 3 % (1,986 ) (2 )% 1,833 1 % (10,007 ) (6 )%

West Africa

9,270 6 % (5,355 ) (6 )% 12,485 5 % (12,122 ) (7 )%

Other operating profit

790 0 % 858 1 % 2,282 1 % 2,302 1 %
19,046 12 % (11,157 ) (12 )% 21,532 8 % (28,005 ) (16 )%

Corporate expenses (A)

(15,909 ) (10 )% (9,070 ) (10 )% (26,412 ) (10 )% (16,575 ) (10 )%

Loss on asset dispositions, net

(1,297 ) (1 )% (932 ) (1 )% (1,090 ) (0 )% (2,880 ) (2 )%

Affiliate credit loss impairment credit

- 0 % 1,000 1 % - 0 % 1,000 1 %

Long-lived asset impairments and other

- 0 % - 0 % 500 0 % - 0 %

Operating loss

$ 1,840 1 % $ (20,159 ) (22 )% $ (5,470 ) (2 )% $ (46,460 ) (27 )%

Note (A): General and administrative expenses for the three months and six months ended June 30, 2022 include stock-based compensation of $1.9 million and $3.4 million, respectively. General and administrative expenses for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 include stock-based compensation of $1.5 million and $2.7 million, respectively. In addition, vessel operating and general and administrative costs for the three months and six months ended June 30, 2022, include $7.3 million and $9.6 million in one-time acquisition, restructuring and integration related costs, respectively. Vessel operating and general and administrative costs for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, include $0.8 million and $0.9 million in one-time restructuring and integration related costs, respectively.

8

TIDEWATER INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS (LOSS) - QUARTERLY DATA

(In Thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended

June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30,
2022 2022 2021 2021 2021

Revenues:

Vessel revenues

$ 162,175 $ 103,876 $ 100,428 $ 91,634 $ 88,514

Other operating revenues

1,272 1,853 4,747 767 1,439

Total revenues

163,447 105,729 105,175 92,401 89,953

Costs and expenses:

Vessel operating costs (A)

100,257 68,511 71,187 65,344 64,263

Costs of other operating revenue

483 361 228 355 581

General and administrative (A)

27,804 18,217 17,641 18,045 16,787

Depreciation and amortization

31,766 26,657 28,288 27,980 28,549

Long-lived asset impairment (credit) and other

- (500 ) 13,476 2,167 -

Affiliate credit loss impairment expense (credit)

- - 1,400 - (1,000 )

(Gain) loss on asset dispositions, net

1,297 (207 ) (53 ) 74 932

Total operating costs and expenses

161,607 113,039 132,167 113,965 110,112

Operating loss

1,840 (7,310 ) (26,992 ) (21,564 ) (20,159 )

Other income (expense):

Foreign exchange gain (loss)

(1,881 ) 946 582 (523 ) 422

Equity in net earnings (losses) of unconsolidated companies

(244 ) - (1,625 ) 100 52

Interest income and other, net

349 3,486 1,426 148 8

Loss on early extinguishment of debt

- - (11,100 ) - -

Loss on warrants

(14,175 ) - - - -

Interest and other debt costs, net

(4,284 ) (4,175 ) (3,417 ) (3,681 ) (3,944 )

Total other expense

(20,235 ) 257 (14,134 ) (3,956 ) (3,462 )

Loss before income taxes

(18,395 ) (7,053 ) (41,126 ) (25,520 ) (23,621 )

Income tax (benefit) expense

6,619 5,218 (3,047 ) 887 6,026

Net loss

(25,014 ) (12,271 ) (38,079 ) (26,407 ) (29,647 )

Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests

567 (103 ) (145 ) (149 ) (185 )

Net loss attributable to Tidewater Inc.

$ (25,581 ) $ (12,168 ) $ (37,934 ) $ (26,258 ) $ (29,462 )

Basic loss per common share

$ (0.61 ) $ (0.29 ) $ (0.92 ) $ (0.64 ) $ (0.72 )

Diluted loss per common share

$ (0.61 ) $ (0.29 ) $ (0.92 ) $ (0.64 ) $ (0.72 )

Weighted average common shares outstanding

41,814 41,412 41,280 41,132 40,899

Adjusted weighted average common shares

41,814 41,412 41,280 41,132 40,899

Vessel operating margin

$ 61,918 $ 35,365 $ 29,241 $ 26,290 $ 24,251

Note (A) One-time acquisition, restructuring and integration related costs

$ 7,314 $ 2,305 $ 221 $ 112 $ 795
9

TIDEWATER INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In Thousands)

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

2022 2022 2021 2021 2021

ASSETS

Current assets:

Cash and cash equivalents

$ 87,981 $ 136,234 $ 149,037 $ 127,414 $ 131,157

Restricted cash

1,240 4,958 1,240 24,092 20,284

Trade and other receivables, net

189,259 112,953 86,503 86,015 90,229

Due from affiliates, less allowances

- 21,191 70,134 68,217 64,922

Marine operating supplies

21,182 13,252 12,606 13,335 15,404

Assets held for sale

6,862 8,591 14,421 17,891 17,214

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

23,259 12,012 8,731 13,129 15,953

Total current assets

329,783 309,191 342,672 350,093 355,163

Net properties and equipment

838,612 677,580 688,040 709,324 731,659

Deferred drydocking and survey costs

53,661 44,362 40,734 40,510 40,372

Indemnification assets

30,269 - - - -

Other assets

30,410 22,997 24,334 23,146 24,539

Total assets

$ 1,282,735 $ 1,054,130 $ 1,095,780 $ 1,123,073 $ 1,151,733

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

Current liabilities:

Accounts payable

$ 30,537 $ 23,696 $ 20,788 $ 18,042 $ 16,189

Accrued costs and expenses

109,212 55,141 51,734 52,133 50,532

Due to affiliates

- 21,191 61,555 59,571 59,759

Current portion of long-term debt

- - - 140,995 7,355

Other current liabilities

47,872 25,471 23,865 29,139 28,825

Total current liabilities

187,621 125,499 157,942 299,880 162,660

Long-term debt

168,279 167,997 167,885 14,139 148,612

Other liabilities and deferred credits

85,188 70,892 68,184 74,442 80,723

Equity:

Common stock

42 42 41 41 41

Additional paid-in-capital

1,554,561 1,376,934 1,376,494 1,375,215 1,373,727

Accumulated deficit

(715,649 ) (690,068 ) (677,900 ) (639,966 ) (613,708 )

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

1,763 2,471 2,668 (1,289 ) (1,082 )

Total stockholders' equity

840,717 689,379 701,303 734,001 758,978

Noncontrolling interests

930 363 466 611 760

Total equity

841,647 689,742 701,769 734,612 759,738

Total liabilities and equity

$ 1,282,735 $ 1,054,130 $ 1,095,780 $ 1,123,073 $ 1,151,733

Supplemental information

Due from related parties, net of due to related parties:

Sonatide (Angola)

$ - $ - $ 8,579 $ 8,646 $ 5,163
10

TIDEWATER INC.

OTHER FLEET AND FINANCIAL DATA

(In Thousands)

Three Months Ended

June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30,
2022 2022 2021 2021 2021

VESSEL REVENUE BY VESSEL CLASS

Americas fleet:

Deepwater

$ 30,768 $ 21,711 $ 21,658 $ 18,961 $ 17,796

Towing-supply

4,864 5,596 5,062 4,440 4,535

Other

1,888 1,137 1,162 1,163 1,150

Total

37,520 28,444 27,882 24,564 23,481

Asia Pacific fleet:

Deepwater

11,769 3,923 3,951 3,899 3,897

Towing-supply

4,372 974 963 887 973

Other

221 - - - -

Total

16,362 4,897 4,914 4,786 4,870

Middle East fleet:

Deepwater

19,744 12,599 13,360 13,393 13,367

Towing-supply

8,652 7,619 8,588 7,454 7,391

Total

28,396 20,218 21,948 20,847 20,758

Europe/Mediterranean fleet:

Deepwater

32,328 23,765 22,344 21,037 22,293

Towing-supply

- - - - 11

Other

147 154 157 160 163

Total

32,475 23,919 22,501 21,197 22,467

West Africa fleet:

Deepwater

27,699 14,746 13,658 10,967 8,814

Towing-supply

14,464 6,597 5,807 5,474 5,564

Other

5,259 5,055 3,718 3,799 2,560

Total

47,422 26,398 23,183 20,240 16,938

Worldwide fleet:

Deepwater

122,308 76,744 74,971 68,257 66,167

Towing-supply

32,352 20,786 20,420 18,255 18,474

Other

7,515 6,346 5,037 5,122 3,873

Total

$ 162,175 $ 103,876 $ 100,428 $ 91,634 $ 88,514
11

TIDEWATER INC.

OTHER FLEET AND FINANCIAL DATA

Three Months Ended

June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30,
2022 2022 2021 2021 2021

AVERAGE NUMBER OF VESSELS:

Americas fleet:

Deepwater

25 24 25 25 27

Towing-supply

8 8 8 8 8

Other

1 2 2 3 3

Total

34 34 35 36 38

Stacked vessels

(5 ) (7 ) (9 ) (11 ) (13 )

Active vessels

29 27 26 25 25

Asia Pacific fleet:

Deepwater

10 3 3 3 3

Towing-supply

5 2 2 2 2

Other

4 - - - -

Total

19 5 5 5 5

Stacked vessels

(1 ) - - - -

Active vessels

18 5 5 5 5

Middle East fleet:

Deepwater

24 17 17 17 17

Towing-supply

17 16 16 16 16

Total

41 33 33 33 33

Stacked vessels

- - (1 ) (1 ) (1 )

Active vessels

41 33 32 32 32

Europe/Mediterranean fleet:

Deepwater

27 28 28 28 29

Total

27 28 28 28 29

Stacked vessels

(2 ) (4 ) (5 ) (7 ) (8 )

Active vessels

25 24 23 21 21

West Africa fleet:

Deepwater

25 17 18 19 20

Towing-supply

16 9 10 11 11

Other

26 26 24 25 26

Total

67 52 52 55 57

Stacked vessels

(8 ) (10 ) (13 ) (19 ) (22 )

Active vessels

59 42 39 36 35

Worldwide fleet:

Deepwater

111 89 91 92 96

Towing-supply

46 35 36 37 37

Other

31 28 26 28 29

Total

188 152 153 157 162

Stacked vessels

(16 ) (21 ) (28 ) (38 ) (44 )

Active vessels

172 131 125 119 118

Total active

172 131 125 119 118

Total stacked

16 21 28 38 44

Total joint venture

1 1 3 3 3

Total

189 153 156 160 165
12

TIDEWATER INC.

OTHER FLEET AND FINANCIAL DATA

Three Months Ended

June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30,
2022 2022 2021 2021 2021

AVAILABLE DAYS - TOTAL FLEET:

Americas fleet:

Deepwater

2,278 2,160 2,269 2,300 2,497

Towing-supply

701 720 736 736 728

Other

121 145 184 244 273

Total

3,100 3,025 3,189 3,280 3,498

Asia Pacific fleet:

Deepwater

873 270 276 276 273

Towing-supply

487 180 184 184 182

Other

392 - - - -

Total

1,752 450 460 460 455

Middle East fleet:

Deepwater

2,156 1,539 1,564 1,564 1,547

Towing-supply

1,547 1,448 1,472 1,472 1,485

Total

3,703 2,987 3,036 3,036 3,032

Europe/Mediterranean fleet:

Deepwater

2,486 2,536 2,607 2,612 2,672

Total

2,486 2,536 2,607 2,612 2,672

West Africa fleet:

Deepwater

2,260 1,553 1,656 1,718 1,853

Towing-supply

1,460 815 920 1,011 1,001

Other

2,366 2,340 2,208 2,328 2,366

Total

6,086 4,708 4,784 5,057 5,220

Worldwide fleet:

Deepwater

10,053 8,058 8,372 8,470 8,842

Towing-supply

4,195 3,163 3,312 3,403 3,396

Other

2,879 2,485 2,392 2,572 2,639

Total

17,127 13,706 14,076 14,445 14,877
13

TIDEWATER INC.

OTHER FLEET AND FINANCIAL DATA

Three Months Ended

June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30,
2022 2022 2021 2021 2021

OUT-OF-SERVICE - STACKED DAYS:

Americas fleet:

Deepwater

428 450 621 814 889

Towing-supply

64 90 92 92 91

Other

- 55 92 152 182

Total

492 595 805 1,058 1,162

Asia Pacific fleet:

Deepwater

61 - - - -

Total

61 - - - -

Middle East fleet:

Deepwater

- 25 92 92 91

Towing-supply

- - - - 29

Total

- 25 92 92 120

Europe/Mediterranean fleet:

Deepwater

150 376 474 641 766

Total

150 376 474 641 766

West Africa fleet:

Deepwater

18 203 307 537 852

Towing-supply

238 275 382 551 516

Other

496 450 506 655 637

Total

752 928 1,195 1,743 2,005

Worldwide fleet:

Deepwater

657 1,054 1,494 2,084 2,598

Towing-supply

302 365 474 643 636

Other

496 505 598 807 819

Total

1,455 1,924 2,566 3,534 4,053
14

TIDEWATER INC.

OTHER FLEET AND FINANCIAL DATA

Three Months Ended

June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30,
2022 2022 2021 2021 2021

AVAILABLE DAYS - ACTIVE FLEET:

Americas fleet:

Deepwater

1,850 1,710 1,648 1,486 1,608

Towing-supply

637 630 644 644 637

Other

121 90 92 92 91

Total

2,608 2,430 2,384 2,222 2,336

Asia Pacific fleet:

Deepwater

812 270 276 276 273

Towing-supply

487 180 184 184 182

Other

392 - - - -

Total

1,691 450 460 460 455

Middle East fleet:

Deepwater

2,156 1,514 1,472 1,472 1,456

Towing-supply

1,547 1,448 1,472 1,472 1,456

Total

3,703 2,962 2,944 2,944 2,912

Europe/Mediterranean fleet:

Deepwater

2,336 2,160 2,133 1,971 1,906

Total

2,336 2,160 2,133 1,971 1,906

West Africa fleet:

Deepwater

2,242 1,350 1,349 1,181 1,001

Towing-supply

1,222 540 538 460 485

Other

1,870 1,890 1,702 1,673 1,729

Total

5,334 3,780 3,589 3,314 3,215

Worldwide fleet:

Deepwater

9,396 7,004 6,878 6,386 6,244

Towing-supply

3,893 2,798 2,838 2,760 2,760

Other

2,383 1,980 1,794 1,765 1,820

Total

15,672 11,782 11,510 10,911 10,824
15

TIDEWATER INC.

OTHER FLEET AND FINANCIAL DATA

Three Months Ended

June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30,
2022 2022 2021 2021 2021

UTILIZATION - TOTAL FLEET:

Americas fleet:

Deepwater

71.3 % 59.3 % 57.0 % 53.0 % 45.6 %

Towing-supply

74.2 64.6 71.4 64.9 76.3

Other

100.0 62.1 50.0 37.7 33.3

Total

73.0 % 60.7 % 59.9 % 54.5 % 51.0 %

Asia Pacific fleet:

Deepwater

59.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 %

Towing-supply

69.8 97.9 100.0 90.2 100.0

Other

85.5 - - - -

Total

67.9 % 99.2 % 100.0 % 96.1 % 100.0 %

Middle East fleet:

Deepwater

79.2 % 81.8 % 82.8 % 83.8 % 86.2 %

Towing-supply

83.0 84.2 93.5 82.9 80.4

Total

80.8 % 82.9 % 88.0 % 83.4 % 83.4 %

Europe/Mediterranean fleet:

Deepwater

82.8 % 77.8 % 72.4 % 68.3 % 64.7 %

Total

82.8 % 77.8 % 72.4 % 68.3 % 64.7 %

West Africa fleet:

Deepwater

87.4 % 75.9 % 65.7 % 54.6 % 42.3 %

Towing-supply

78.2 65.9 50.0 40.0 38.4

Other

55.2 54.4 45.9 43.9 34.6

Total

72.7 % 63.5 % 53.5 % 46.7 % 38.1 %

Worldwide fleet:

Deepwater

78.4 % 74.0 % 69.7 % 65.2 % 59.4 %

Towing-supply

78.4 75.8 76.9 66.6 68.2

Other

61.2 54.8 46.2 43.3 34.5

Total

75.5 % 70.9 % 67.4 % 61.7 % 57.0 %
16

TIDEWATER INC.

OTHER FLEET AND FINANCIAL DATA

Three Months Ended

June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30,
2022 2022 2021 2021 2021

UTILIZATION - ACTIVE FLEET:

Americas fleet:

Deepwater

87.7 % 74.8 % 78.4 % 82.0 % 70.7 %

Towing-supply

81.7 73.8 81.5 74.1 87.2

Other

100.0 100.0 100.0 100.0 100.0

Total

86.8 % 75.5 % 80.1 % 80.4 % 76.4 %

Asia Pacific fleet:

Deepwater

63.4 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 %

Towing-supply

69.8 97.9 100.0 90.2 100.0

Other

85.5 - - - -

Total

70.4 % 99.2 % 100.0 % 96.1 % 100.0 %

Middle East fleet:

Deepwater

79.2 % 83.1 % 88.0 % 89.0 % 91.6 %

Towing-supply

83.0 84.2 93.5 82.9 82.0

Total

80.8 % 83.6 % 90.7 % 86.0 % 86.8 %

Europe/Mediterranean fleet:

Deepwater

88.1 % 91.3 % 88.5 % 90.5 % 90.6 %

Total

88.1 % 91.3 % 88.5 % 90.5 % 90.6 %

West Africa fleet:

Deepwater

88.1 % 87.3 % 80.7 % 79.4 % 78.3 %

Towing-supply

93.5 99.5 85.5 87.9 79.2

Other

69.8 67.3 59.5 61.1 47.4

Total

82.9 % 79.1 % 71.4 % 71.3 % 61.8 %

Worldwide fleet:

Deepwater

83.9 % 85.1 % 84.9 % 86.5 % 84.2 %

Towing-supply

84.4 85.7 89.7 82.2 83.9

Other

73.9 68.8 61.6 63.1 50.0

Total

82.5 % 82.5 % 82.4 % 81.6 % 78.4 %
17

TIDEWATER INC.

OTHER FLEET AND FINANCIAL DATA

Three Months Ended

June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30,
2022 2022 2021 2021 2021

AVERAGE VESSEL DAY RATES: (A)

Americas fleet:

Deepwater

$ 18,955 $ 16,964 $ 16,760 $ 15,568 $ 15,646

Towing-supply

9,350 12,030 9,638 9,298 8,162

Other

15,601 12,633 12,644 12,640 12,634

Total

16,569 15,501 14,603 13,742 13,162

Asia Pacific fleet:

Deepwater

22,844 14,529 14,315 14,126 14,275

Towing-supply

12,862 5,528 5,236 5,346 5,346

Total

13,748 10,975 10,683 10,830 10,704

Middle East fleet:

Deepwater

11,561 10,011 10,319 10,219 10,020

Towing-supply

6,736 6,249 6,240 6,110 6,192

Total

9,490 8,160 8,217 8,238 8,213

Europe/Mediterranean fleet:

Deepwater

15,705 12,046 11,834 11,800 12,905

Total

15,776 12,124 11,917 11,890 13,005

West Africa fleet:

Deepwater

14,026 12,516 12,553 11,700 11,242

Towing-supply

12,661 12,275 12,624 13,536 14,480

Other

4,026 3,972 3,669 3,717 3,124

Total

10,721 8,834 9,052 8,562 8,521

Worldwide fleet:

Deepwater

15,522 12,878 12,840 12,355 12,589

Towing-supply

9,843 8,668 8,022 8,049 7,978

Other

4,264 4,657 4,558 4,598 4,253

Total

$ 12,544 $ 10,687 $ 10,583 $ 10,288 $ 10,435

Note (A): Average Vessel Day Rates equals Vessel Revenue / Days Worked.

18

TIDEWATER INC.

OTHER FLEET AND FINANCIAL DATA

(In Thousands)

Three Months Ended

June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30,
2022 2022 2021 2021 2021

Americas

Vessel revenues

$ 37,520 $ 28,444 $ 27,882 $ 24,564 $ 23,481

Vessel operating costs:

Crew costs

12,949 11,252 11,080 8,535 11,132

Repair and maintenance

2,866 2,627 2,487 2,951 2,192

Insurance

248 367 161 219 (30 )

Fuel, lube and supplies

2,326 2,385 2,019 2,028 1,952

Other

3,054 2,196 4,347 3,008 2,972

Total vessel operating costs

21,443 18,827 20,094 16,741 18,218

Vessel operating margin ($)

16,077 9,617 7,788 7,823 5,263

Vessel operating margin (%)

42.8 % 33.8 % 27.9 % 31.8 % 22.4 %

Americas - Select operating statistics

Average vessels - Total fleet

34 34 35 36 38

Utilization - Total fleet

73.0 % 60.7 % 59.9 % 54.5 % 51.0 %

Average vessels - Active fleet

29 27 26 25 25

Utilization - Active fleet

86.8 % 75.5 % 80.1 % 80.4 % 76.4 %

Average day rates

$ 16,569 $ 15,501 $ 14,603 $ 13,742 $ 13,162

Vessels commencing drydocks

3 5 5 4 3

Deferred drydocking and survey costs - beginning balance

$ 18,422 $ 16,270 $ 13,124 $ 12,919 $ 11,813

Cash paid for deferred drydocking and survey costs

3,857 5,060 6,470 4,906 2,157

Amortization of deferred drydocking and survey costs

(3,071 ) (2,908 ) (2,909 ) (2,936 ) (2,753 )

Disposals, intersegment transfers and other

- - (415 ) (1,765 ) 1,702

Deferred drydocking and survey costs - ending balance

$ 19,208 $ 18,422 $ 16,270 $ 13,124 $ 12,919
19

TIDEWATER INC.

OTHER FLEET AND FINANCIAL DATA

(In Thousands)

Three Months Ended

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

2022

2022

2021

2021

2021

Asia Pacific

Vessel revenues

$ 16,362 $ 4,897 $ 4,914 $ 4,786 $ 4,870

Vessel operating costs:

Crew costs

8,138 788 883 875 801

Repair and maintenance

945 284 342 552 268

Insurance

90 54 24 51 (10 )

Fuel, lube and supplies

1,590 105 166 211 205

Other

1,176 422 459 500 459

Total vessel operating costs

11,939 1,653 1,874 2,189 1,723

Vessel operating margin ($)

4,423 3,244 3,040 2,597 3,147

Vessel operating margin (%)

27.0 % 66.2 % 61.9 % 54.3 % 64.6 %

Asia Pacific - Select operating statistics

Average vessels - Total fleet

19 5 5 5 5

Utilization - Total fleet

67.9 % 99.2 % 100.0 % 96.1 % 100.0 %

Average vessels - Active fleet

18 5 5 5 5

Utilization - Active fleet

70.4 % 99.2 % 100.0 % 96.1 % 100.0 %

Average day rates

$ 13,748 $ 10,975 $ 10,683 $ 10,830 $ 10,704

Vessels commencing drydocks

2 - - - -

Deferred drydocking and survey costs - beginning balance

$ 542 $ 710 $ 1,019 $ 1,352 $ 1,848

Cash paid for deferred drydocking and survey costs

1,262 - - - 23

Amortization of deferred drydocking and survey costs

(163 ) (168 ) (309 ) (379 ) (519 )

Disposals, intersegment transfers and other

(789 ) - - 46 -

Deferred drydocking and survey costs - ending balance

$ 852 $ 542 $ 710 $ 1,019 $ 1,352
20

TIDEWATER INC.

OTHER FLEET AND FINANCIAL DATA

(In Thousands)

Three Months Ended

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

2022

2022

2021

2021

2021

Middle East

Vessel revenues

$ 28,396 $ 20,218 $ 21,948 $ 20,847 $ 20,758

Vessel operating costs:

Crew costs

11,193 8,465 8,827 9,075 9,109

Repair and maintenance

3,429 2,124 2,804 2,392 2,364

Insurance

325 297 179 9 47

Fuel, lube and supplies

2,700 1,559 1,148 1,536 1,289

Other

2,249 2,457 2,708 2,834 2,233

Total vessel operating costs

19,896 14,902 15,666 15,846 15,042

Vessel operating margin ($)

8,500 5,316 6,282 5,001 5,716

Vessel operating margin (%)

29.9 % 26.3 % 28.6 % 24.0 % 27.5 %

Middle East - Select operating statistics

Average vessels - Total fleet

41 33 33 33 33

Utilization - Total fleet

80.8 % 82.9 % 88.0 % 83.4 % 83.4 %

Average vessels - Active fleet

41 33 32 32 32

Utilization - Active fleet

80.8 % 83.6 % 90.7 % 86.0 % 86.8 %

Average day rates

$ 9,490 $ 8,160 $ 8,217 $ 8,238 $ 8,213

Vessels commencing drydocks

7 2 2 1 4

Deferred drydocking and survey costs - beginning balance

$ 10,665 $ 8,994 $ 10,809 $ 10,772 $ 12,141

Cash paid for deferred drydocking and survey costs

6,362 3,855 327 2,441 1,331

Amortization of deferred drydocking and survey costs

(2,308 ) (2,184 ) (2,142 ) (2,290 ) (2,301 )

Disposals, intersegment transfers and other

261 - - (114 ) (399 )

Deferred drydocking and survey costs - ending balance

$ 14,980 $ 10,665 $ 8,994 $ 10,809 $ 10,772
21

TIDEWATER INC.

OTHER FLEET AND FINANCIAL DATA

(In Thousands)

Three Months Ended

June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30,
2022 2022 2021 2021 2021

Europe/Mediterranean

Vessel revenues

$ 32,475 $ 23,919 $ 22,501 $ 21,197 $ 22,467

Vessel operating costs:

Crew costs

12,349 12,003 11,235 10,541 10,519

Repair and maintenance

2,414 2,106 3,562 1,754 2,244

Insurance

307 309 38 208 (131 )

Fuel, lube and supplies

1,740 1,077 936 846 864

Other

2,468 2,026 1,919 1,926 1,803

Total vessel operating costs

19,278 17,521 17,690 15,275 15,299

Vessel operating margin ($)

13,197 6,398 4,811 5,922 7,168

Vessel operating margin (%)

40.6 % 26.7 % 21.4 % 27.9 % 31.9 %

Europe/Mediterranean - Select operating statistics

Average vessels - Total fleet

27 28 28 28 29

Utilization - Total fleet

82.8 % 77.8 % 72.4 % 68.3 % 64.7 %

Average vessels - Active fleet

25 24 23 21 21

Utilization - Active fleet

88.1 % 91.3 % 88.5 % 90.5 % 90.6 %

Average day rates

$ 15,776 $ 12,124 $ 11,917 $ 11,890 $ 13,005

Vessels commencing drydocks

3 1 1 1 2

Deferred drydocking and survey costs - beginning balance

$ 6,425 $ 4,983 $ 5,571 $ 6,340 $ 7,731

Cash paid for deferred drydocking and survey costs

4,206 2,575 93 892 162

Amortization of deferred drydocking and survey costs

(1,400 ) (1,133 ) (1,096 ) (1,316 ) (1,553 )

Disposals, intersegment transfers and other

- - 415 (345 ) -

Deferred drydocking and survey costs - ending balance

$ 9,231 $ 6,425 $ 4,983 $ 5,571 $ 6,340
22

TIDEWATER INC.

OTHER FLEET AND FINANCIAL DATA

(In Thousands)

Three Months Ended

June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30,
2022 2022 2021 2021 2021

West Africa

Vessel revenues

$ 47,422 $ 26,398 $ 23,183 $ 20,240 $ 16,938

Vessel operating costs:

Crew costs

16,010 8,329 7,690 6,583 6,124

Repair and maintenance

3,823 2,320 2,307 2,848 2,466

Insurance

396 357 115 325 (13 )

Fuel, lube and supplies

3,165 1,950 2,136 2,130 2,231

Other

4,307 2,652 3,615 3,407 3,173

Total vessel operating costs

27,701 15,608 15,863 15,293 13,981

Vessel operating margin ($)

19,721 10,790 7,320 4,947 2,957

Vessel operating margin (%)

41.6 % 40.9 % 31.6 % 24.4 % 17.5 %

West Africa - Select operating statistics

Average vessels - Total fleet

67 52 52 55 57

Utilization - Total fleet

72.7 % 63.5 % 53.5 % 46.7 % 38.1 %

Average vessels - Active fleet

59 42 39 36 35

Utilization - Active fleet

82.9 % 79.1 % 71.4 % 71.3 % 61.8 %

Average day rates

$ 10,721 $ 8,834 $ 9,052 $ 8,562 $ 8,521

Vessels commencing drydocks

5 3 3 3 2

Deferred drydocking and survey costs - beginning balance

$ 8,308 $ 9,777 $ 9,987 $ 8,989 $ 13,115

Cash paid for deferred drydocking and survey costs

2,764 1,122 3,004 2,378 376

Amortization of deferred drydocking and survey costs

(2,210 ) (2,591 ) (3,214 ) (3,148 ) (3,199 )

Disposals, intersegment transfers and other

528 - - 1,768 (1,303 )

Deferred drydocking and survey costs - ending balance

$ 9,390 $ 8,308 $ 9,777 $ 9,987 $ 8,989
23

TIDEWATER INC.

OTHER FLEET AND FINANCIAL DATA

(In Thousands)

Three Months Ended

June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30,
2022 2022 2021 2021 2021

Worldwide

Vessel revenues

$ 162,175 $ 103,876 $ 100,428 $ 91,634 $ 88,514

Vessel operating costs:

Crew costs

60,639 40,837 39,715 35,609 37,685

Repair and maintenance

13,477 9,461 11,502 10,497 9,534

Insurance

1,366 1,384 517 812 (137 )

Fuel, lube and supplies

11,521 7,076 6,405 6,751 6,541

Other

13,254 9,753 13,048 11,675 10,640

Total vessel operating costs

100,257 68,511 71,187 65,344 64,263

Vessel operating margin ($)

61,918 35,365 29,241 26,290 24,251

Vessel operating margin (%)

38.2 % 34.0 % 29.1 % 28.7 % 27.4 %

Worldwide - Select operating statistics

Average vessels - Total fleet

188 152 153 157 162

Utilization - Total fleet

75.5 % 70.9 % 67.4 % 61.7 % 57.0 %

Average vessels - Active fleet

172 131 125 119 118

Utilization - Active fleet

82.5 % 82.5 % 82.4 % 81.6 % 78.4 %

Average day rates

$ 12,544 $ 10,687 $ 10,583 $ 10,288 $ 10,435

Vessels commencing drydocks

20 11 11 9 11

Deferred drydocking and survey costs - beginning balance

$ 44,362 $ 40,734 $ 40,510 $ 40,372 $ 46,648

Cash paid for deferred drydocking and survey costs

18,451 12,612 9,894 10,617 4,049

Amortization of deferred drydocking and survey costs

(9,152 ) (8,984 ) (9,670 ) (10,069 ) (10,325 )

Disposals, intersegment transfers and other

- - - (410 ) -

Deferred drydocking and survey costs - ending balance

$ 53,661 $ 44,362 $ 40,734 $ 40,510 $ 40,372
24

TIDEWATER INC.

OTHER FLEET AND FINANCIAL DATA

(In Thousands)

Three Months Ended

June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30,
2022 2022 2021 2021 2021

Net loss

$ (25,014 ) $ (12,271 ) $ (38,079 ) $ (26,407 ) $ (29,647 )

Interest and other debt costs

4,284 4,175 3,417 3,681 3,944

Income tax (benefit) expense

6,619 5,218 (3,047 ) 887 6,026

Depreciation

22,614 17,673 18,618 17,911 18,224

Amortization of deferred drydock and survey costs

9,152 8,984 9,670 10,069 10,325

EBITDA (A), (B), (C)

17,655 23,779 (9,421 ) 6,141 8,872

Long-lived asset impairment (credit) and other

- (500 ) 13,476 2,167 -

Affiliate credit loss impairment expense (credit)

- - 1,400 - (1,000 )

Loss on early extinguishment of debt

- - 11,100 - -

Loss on warrants

14,175 - - - -

Gain on bargain purchase

- (1,300 ) - - -

One-time integration related costs

7,314 2,305 221 112 795

Adjusted EBITDA (A), (B), (C)

$ 39,144 $ 24,284 $ 16,776 $ 8,420 $ 8,667

Note (A): EBITDA excludes interest and other debt costs, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization. Additionally, Adjusted EBITDA excludes impairment charges, loss on early extinguishment of debt, loss on warrants, gain on bargain purchase and merger and integration related costs.

Note (B): EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended June 30, 2022, and for each of the prior four quarters includes non-cash, stock-based compensation expense of $1,963, $1,458, $1,439, $1,523, and $1,504, respectively.

Note (C): EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended June 30, 2022, and for each of the prior four quarters includes foreign exchange gain (losses) of $(1,881), $946, $582, $(523), and $422, respectively.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We disclose and discuss EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as non-GAAP financial measures in our public releases, including quarterly earnings releases, investor conference calls and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We define EBITDA as earnings (net income or loss) before interest and other debt costs, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization. Additionally, Adjusted EBITDA excludes impairment charges and merger and integration related costs. Our measures of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. Other companies may calculate EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA differently than we do, which may limit its usefulness as a comparative measure.

Because EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are not measures of financial performance calculated in accordance with GAAP, they should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for operating income, net income or loss, cash provided (used) in operating activities, investing and financing activities, or other income or cash flow statement data prepared in accordance with GAAP.

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are widely used by investors and other users of our financial statements as a supplemental financial measure that, when viewed with our GAAP results and the accompanying reconciliations, we believe provide additional information that is useful to gain an understanding of the factors and trends affecting our ability to service debt, pay taxes and fund drydocking and survey costs and capital expenditures. We also believe the disclosure of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA helps investors meaningfully evaluate and compare our cash flow generating capacity from quarter-to-quarter and year-to-year.

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are also financial metrics used by management (i) as a supplemental internal measure for planning and forecasting overall expectations and for evaluating actual results against such expectations; (ii) to compare to the EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA of other companies when evaluating potential acquisitions; and (iii) to assess our ability to service existing fixed charges and incur additional indebtedness.

25

TIDEWATER INC.

UNAUDITED OTHER FLEET AND FINANCIAL DATA

(In Thousands)

Three Months Ended

June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30,
2022 2022 2021 2021 2021

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities (A)

$ (21,603 ) $ (11,624 ) $ 6,938 $ (2,499 ) $ 4,851

Cash interest expense

7,626 - 3,664 3,055 3,282

Interest income and other

(349 ) (2,186 ) (1,426 ) (148 ) (8 )

Additions to property and equipment

(4,151 ) (1,229 ) (6,368 ) (722 ) (665 )

Acquisitions

(28,486 ) (1,039 ) - - -

Expansion capital

28,486 1,039 - - -

Free cash flow before proceeds from asset sales

(18,477 ) (15,039 ) 2,808 (314 ) 7,460

Proceeds from asset sales

3,535 4,628 54 4,396 18,577

Free cash flow

$ (14,942 ) $ (10,411 ) $ 2,862 $ 4,082 $ 26,037

Free cash flow is a non-GAAP investment performance indicator which we believe provides useful information regarding the net cash generated by the Company before any payments to capital providers. Free cash flow is determined from net cash provided by (used in) operating activities adjusted for capital expenditures, excluding expansion capital, proceeds from asset sales, cash interest expense and interest income. Free cash flow is not defined by U.S. GAAP and is not a substitute for net cash provided by operating activities.

Note (A): Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities is affected by changes in our assets and liabilities and the amounts we pay in cash for our drydocks and vessel surveys as illustrated in the following table:

Three Months Ended

June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30,
2022 2022 2021 2021 2021

Cash provided by (used in) changes in assets and liabilities, excluding drydock payments

$ (27,697 ) $ (13,401 ) $ 265 $ 2,586 $ 7,066

Cash paid for deferred drydock and survey costs

(18,451 ) (12,612 ) (9,894 ) (10,617 ) (4,049 )

Total sources (uses) of cash for changes in assets and liabilities

$ (46,148 ) $ (26,013 ) $ (9,629 ) $ (8,031 ) $ 3,017

Contacts

Tidewater Inc.

West Gotcher

Vice President,

Finance and Investor Relations

+1.713.470.5285

SOURCE: Tidewater Inc.

26

Disclaimer

Tidewater Inc. published this content on 04 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 August 2022 21:38:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
