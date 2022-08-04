Tidewater : Reports Results for the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 - Form 8-K 08/04/2022 | 05:43pm EDT Send by mail :

Tidewater Reports Results for the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 ● Completed Acquisition of Swire Pacific Offshore ● Adjusted EBITDA Increased From $8.7 million to $39.1 million Compared to the Second Quarter of 2021 ● Average Day Rate Increases to $12,544; Up 17% sequentially; Highest since Q3 2016 ● Vessel Level Cash Margin Increased From 27.4% to 38.2% and Global Fleet Utilization Increased From 57.0% to 75.5% Compared to the Second Quarter of 2021 ● Average Active Vessels Increased From 118 to 172 Compared to the Second Quarter of 2021, Inclusive of the Swire Pacific Offshore Fleet HOUSTON, August 4, 2022 - Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) announced today revenue for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 of $163.4 million and $269.2 million, respectively, compared with $90.0 million and $173.5 million, respectively, for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021. Tidewater's net losses for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022, were $25.6 million ($0.61 per common share) and $37.7 million ($0.91 per common share), respectively, compared with $29.5 million ($0.72 per common share) and $64.8 million ($1.59 per common share), respectively, for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021. Included in the net losses for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 were merger and severance expenses of $7.3 and $9.6 million, respectively; and loss on warrants of $14.2 million for both periods. Included in the net losses for the six months ended June 30, 2022 were long-lived asset impairment credit and gain on bargain purchase of $1.8 million. Excluding these items, we would have reported a net loss for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 of $4.1 million ($0.10 per common share) and $15.7 million ($0.38 per common share), respectively. Included in the net losses for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 were severance expenses of $0.8 and $0.9 million, respectively; and a credit loss impairment credit of $1.0 million for both periods. Excluding these items, we would have reported a net loss for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 of $29.7 million ($0.73 per common share) and $64.9 million ($1.59 per common share), respectively. Quintin Kneen, Tidewater's President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We believe the second quarter of 2022 marks the inflection point in the industry that we have long awaited and is now evident in our financial performance. Revenue, gross margin, average day rate and utilization all improved meaningfully during the second quarter as the building momentum in offshore vessel activity reached critical mass. The second quarter results reflect the impact of the Swire Pacific Offshore (SPO) acquisition, necessarily showing a large jump in revenue and vessels worked, but when viewing the quarter on relative metrics, the improvement is clear. The average day rate improved by nearly $1,900 per day sequentially, which is in excess of the improvement we would typically expect to realize over the course of an entire year in a normal market upcycle. Vessel level cash margin improved to 38%, up approximately four percentage points and continuing to meaningfully outperform the 30% target we have discussed in recent quarters. These improvements during the quarter, particularly the move in day rates, speak to continued demand growth as offshore activity continues to increase and as the vessel supply fundamentals continue to work in our favor given the shortage of available vessels on the market today. We expect activity to continue to improve throughout the remainder of 2022 with another likely step-up in 2023. "As previously mentioned, we closed on the SPO acquisition on April 22, 2022. Post-closing of the transaction, the legacy SPO fleet contributed approximately $43.2 million of revenue during the second quarter and generated a vessel level cash margin in line with the total fleet vessel level cash margin of 38%. The legacy SPO business incurred approximately $3.9 million of general and administrative expense during the second quarter, down meaningfully from the pre-close run rate as we achieved some early successes in reducing general and administrative expenses as we continue to target $20.0 million in annual general and administrative costs synergies. Overall, we remain confident in our ability to realize total annual cost synergies of $45.0 million, including $25.0 million in annual synergies from operating expenses. "While there are a variety of macroeconomic factors driving recent market volatility, the current commercial environment for offshore vessel activity remains robust. Commodity prices remain at attractive levels, recent volatility notwithstanding, providing a compelling economic rationale for our customers to continue driving their spending plans and operational goals. The supply of capable and available vessels continues to tighten. As our vessels continue to roll off older contracts, we are taking advantage of the tight supply environment to drive day rates in a strong demand environment. To illustrate this point, during the second quarter, 24 of our vessels entered new contracts of various duration that will ultimately provide a nearly 50% aggregate uplift in day rate as compared to the previous aggregate contracted day rates. Commercial momentum for new contracts is broad-based, evident in all of our operating regions and in all of our vessel classes, with West Africa and our largest PSV class notable drivers of this improvement. We remain mindful of inflation pressures that inevitably impact our business in our commercial strategy and believe that the market tightness will allow for net pricing improvements well in-excess of the impact of any inflation we may incur. "The various initiatives we have executed over the past several years have prepared us to reap the benefits of the rapidly improving market we are currently experiencing. Building a strong leadership team positioned us to weather market challenges and position the company to take advantage of improved market fundamentals. Optimizing the organizational cost structure positioned us to maximize margins. Streamlining the fleet positioned us to offer the highest quality vessels to the market that can command the best pricing. Addressing the balance sheet positioned us to operate with a high degree of financial flexibility. Acquiring SPO positioned us to transform the company into a global leader in offshore support vessels with additional exposure to the world's highest growth markets. "The combination of initiatives we have successfully executed, combined with the market dynamics we are currently experiencing, has set up Tidewater as one of the largest and most efficient OSV operators globally, and has the company poised to create significant value over the coming quarters and years. The combination of high operating leverage and low financial leverage positions Tidewater to generate significant cash returns from its operating activities and the option to further leverage those returns. We remain committed to pursuing executional excellence in all facets of our business. Moving forward, we expect to continue to drive utilization and day rates, execute on realizing continued efficiencies within the business, including our commitment to realizing the synergies associated with SPO, and to opportunistically pursue platform-enhancing, value accretive strategic transactions. "This is an exciting time for the company, and we expect all of Tidewater's stakeholders to benefit from the continued improvement in the business. I want to thank all of our employees, including our new employees from SPO, for their continued hard work to position Tidewater to capitalize on what looks to be the best market for offshore vessels in recent memory." In addition to the number of outstanding shares, as of June 30, 2022, the company also has the following in-the-money warrants. Common shares outstanding 42,029,882 New Creditor Warrants (strike price $0.001 per common share) 395,401 GulfMark Creditor Warrants (strike price $0.01 per common share) 309,351 SPO acquisition warrants (strike price $0.001 per common share) 8,100,000 Total 50,834,634 Tidewater will hold a conference call to discuss results for the three and six months ending June 30, 2022 on August 5, 2022, at 8:00 a.m. Central Time. Investors and interested parties may listen to the earnings conference call via telephone by calling +1.888.770.7135 if calling from the U.S. or Canada (+1.929.203.0820 if calling from outside the U.S.) and provide Conference ID: 2444624 prior to the scheduled start time. A live webcast of the call will also be available in the Investor Relations section of Tidewater's website at investor.tdw.com . A replay of the conference call will be available beginning at 11:00 a.m. Central Time on August 5, 2022 and will continue until 11:59 p.m. Central Time on September 5, 2022. To access the replay, visit the Investor Relations section of Tidewater's website at investor.tdw.com . The conference call will contain forward-looking statements in addition to statements of historical fact. The actual achievement of any forecasted results or the unfolding of future economic or business developments in a way anticipated or projected by the company involves numerous risks and uncertainties that may cause the company's actual performance to be materially different from that stated or implied in the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among other things, risks associated with the general nature of the oilfield service industry and other factors discussed within the "Risk Factors" section of Tidewater's most recent Forms 10-Q and 10-K. Tidewater owns and operates the largest fleet of offshore support vessels in the industry, with 65 years of experience supporting offshore energy exploration, production and offshore wind activities worldwide. To learn more, visit www.tdw.com. Financial information is displayed beginning on the next page. The financial statements and supplementary information presented in this press release were not audited. This press release presents extracts from the Consolidated Balance Sheets at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021; the Consolidated Statements of Operations and Consolidated Statements of Equity for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021; and the Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows for the six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021. Extracts are drawn from the June 30, 2022 unaudited quarterly and year to date financial statements and the December 31, 2021 audited annual financial statements of Tidewater Inc. All per-share amounts are stated on a diluted basis. In conjunction with the acquisition of Swire Pacific Offshore (SPO), we realigned our reportable segments to better reflect the post-acquisition operating environment. The previous Middle East/Asia Pacific segment has been split into the Middle East segment and the Asia Pacific segment. Our previous operations in Southeast Asia and Australia, along with the legacy SPO operations in the Asia Pacific region, now form the new Asia Pacific segment. Our segment disclosures reflect the current segment alignment for all periods presented. 2 TIDEWATER INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In Thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 Revenues: Vessel revenues $ 162,175 $ 88,514 $ 266,051 $ 169,507 Other operating revenues 1,272 1,439 3,125 3,950 Total revenues 163,447 89,953 269,176 173,457 Costs and expenses: Vessel operating costs 100,257 64,263 168,768 125,283 Costs of other operating revenues 483 581 844 1,648 General and administrative 27,804 16,787 46,021 32,830 Depreciation and amortization 31,766 28,549 58,423 58,276 Long-lived asset impairment credit - - (500 ) - Affiliate credit loss impairment credit - (1,000 ) - (1,000 ) Loss on asset dispositions, net 1,297 932 1,090 2,880 Total costs and expenses 161,607 110,112 274,646 219,917 Operating income (loss) 1,840 (20,159 ) (5,470 ) (46,460 ) Other income (expense): Foreign exchange gain (loss) (1,881 ) 422 (935 ) (428 ) Equity in net earnings (losses) of unconsolidated companies (244 ) 52 (244 ) (1,797 ) Interest income and other, net 349 8 3,835 31 Loss on warrants (14,175 ) - (14,175 ) - Interest and other debt costs, net (4,284 ) (3,944 ) (8,459 ) (8,485 ) Total other expense (20,235 ) (3,462 ) (19,978 ) (10,679 ) Loss before income taxes (18,395 ) (23,621 ) (25,448 ) (57,139 ) Income tax expense 6,619 6,026 11,837 8,035 Net loss (25,014 ) (29,647 ) (37,285 ) (65,174 ) Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests 567 (185 ) 464 (397 ) Net loss attributable to Tidewater Inc. $ (25,581 ) $ (29,462 ) $ (37,749 ) $ (64,777 ) Basic loss per common share $ (0.61 ) $ (0.72 ) $ (0.91 ) $ (1.59 ) Diluted loss per common share $ (0.61 ) $ (0.72 ) $ (0.91 ) $ (1.59 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding 41,814 40,899 41,614 40,808 Adjusted weighted average common shares 41,814 40,899 41,614 40,808 3 TIDEWATER INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In Thousands, except share and par value data) June 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 87,981 $ 149,037 Restricted cash 1,240 1,240 Trade and other receivables, less allowance for credit losses of $2,288 and $1,948 as of June 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively 189,259 86,503 Due from affiliates, less allowance for credit losses of $12,215 and $72,456 as of June 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively - 70,134 Marine operating supplies 21,182 12,606 Assets held for sale 6,862 14,421 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 23,259 8,731 Total current assets 329,783 342,672 Net properties and equipment 838,612 688,040 Deferred drydocking and survey costs 53,661 40,734 Indemnification assets 30,269 - Other assets 30,410 24,334 Total assets $ 1,282,735 $ 1,095,780 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 30,537 $ 20,788 Accrued costs and expenses 109,212 51,734 Due to affiliates - 61,555 Other current liabilities 47,872 23,865 Total current liabilities 187,621 157,942 Long-term debt 168,279 167,885 Other liabilities and deferred credits 85,188 68,184 Commitments and contingencies Equity: Common stock 42 41 Additional paid-in-capital 1,554,561 1,376,494 Accumulated deficit (715,649 ) (677,900 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss 1,763 2,668 Total stockholders' equity 840,717 701,303 Noncontrolling interests 930 466 Total equity 841,647 701,769 Total liabilities and equity $ 1,282,735 $ 1,095,780 4 TIDEWATER INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (In Thousands) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 Net loss $ (25,014 ) $ (29,647 ) $ (37,285 ) $ (65,174 ) Other comprehensive loss: Unrealized loss on note receivable (846 ) - (846 ) - Change in liability of pension plans 138 (207 ) (59 ) (278 ) Total comprehensive loss $ (25,722 ) $ (29,854 ) $ (38,190 ) $ (65,452 ) 5 TIDEWATER INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In Thousands) Six Months Six Months Ended Ended June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 Operating activities: Net loss $ (37,285 ) $ (65,174 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 40,287 36,694 Amortization of deferred drydocking and survey costs 18,136 21,582 Amortization of debt premiums and discounts 765 1,986 Provision for deferred income taxes 145 648 Loss on asset dispositions, net 1,090 2,880 Gain on bargain purchase (1,300 ) - Loss on debt extinguishment - 59 Affiliate credit loss impairment credit - (1,000 ) Long-lived asset impairment credit (500 ) - Loss on warrants 14,175 - Stock-based compensation expense 3,421 2,676 Changes in assets and liabilities, net of effects of business acquisition: Trade and other receivables (35,085 ) 22,394 Changes in due to/from affiliate, net (20 ) 4,693 Accounts payable 8,072 (792 ) Accrued expenses 2,354 (2,074 ) Deferred drydocking and survey costs (31,063 ) (6,771 ) Other, net (16,419 ) (7,234 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities (33,227 ) 10,567 Cash flows from investing activities: Proceeds from sales of assets 8,163 29,560 Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (29,525 ) - Additions to properties and equipment (5,380 ) (1,861 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (26,742 ) 27,699 Cash flows from financing activities: Principal payments on long-term debt - (37,901 ) Debt issuance and modification costs (371 ) (855 ) Debt extinguishment premium - (59 ) Tax on share-based award (2,176 ) (758 ) Net cash used in financing activities (2,547 ) (39,573 ) Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (62,516 ) (1,307 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 154,276 155,225 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 91,760 $ 153,918 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information: Cash paid during the year for: Interest, net of amounts capitalized $ 7,626 $ 7,028 Income taxes $ 9,330 $ 6,609 Supplemental disclosure of noncash investing activities: Acquisition of SPO $ 162,648 $ - Supplemental disclosure of noncash financing activities: Warrants issued for SPO acquisition $ 162,648 $ - Note: Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at June 30, 2022 includes $2.5 million in long-term restricted cash, which is included in other assets in our consolidated balance sheet. 6 TIDEWATER INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EQUITY (In Thousands) Three Months Ended Accumulated Additional other Non Common paid-in Accumulated comprehensive controlling stock capital (deficit) loss interest Total Balance at March 31, 2022 $ 42 $ 1,376,934 $ (690,068 ) $ 2,471 $ 363 $ 689,742 Total comprehensive income (loss) - - (25,581 ) (708 ) 567 (25,722 ) SPO acquisition warrants - 176,823 - - - 176,823 Amortization of share-based awards - 804 - - - 804 Balance at June 30, 2022 $ 42 $ 1,554,561 $ (715,649 ) $ 1,763 $ 930 $ 841,647 Balance at March 31, 2021 $ 41 $ 1,372,846 $ (584,246 ) $ (875 ) $ 945 $ 788,711 Total comprehensive loss - - (29,462 ) (207 ) (185 ) (29,854 ) Amortization of share-based awards - 881 - - - 881 Balance at June 30, 2021 $ 41 $ 1,373,727 $ (613,708 ) $ (1,082 ) $ 760 $ 759,738 Six Months Ended Accumulated Additional other Non Common paid-in Accumulated comprehensive controlling stock capital deficit income (loss) interest Total Balance at December 31, 2021 $ 41 $ 1,376,494 $ (677,900 ) $ 2,668 $ 466 $ 701,769 Total comprehensive income (loss) - - (37,749 ) (905 ) 464 (38,190 ) Issuance of common stock 1 (1 ) - - - - SPO acquisition warrants - 176,823 - - - 176,823 Amortization of share-based awards - 1,245 - - - 1,245 Balance at June 30, 2022 $ 42 $ 1,554,561 $ (715,649 ) $ 1,763 $ 930 $ 841,647 Balance at December 31, 2020 $ 41 $ 1,371,809 $ (548,931 ) $ (804 ) $ 1,157 $ 823,272 Total comprehensive loss - - (64,777 ) (278 ) (397 ) (65,452 ) Amortization of share-based awards - 1,918 - - - 1,918 Balance at June 30, 2021 $ 41 $ 1,373,727 $ (613,708 ) $ (1,082 ) $ 760 $ 759,738 7 The company's vessel revenues and vessel operating costs and the related percentage of total vessel revenues, were as follows: (In Thousands) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 Vessel revenues: Americas $ 37,520 23 % $ 23,481 27 % $ 65,964 25 % $ 49,705 29 % Asia Pacific 16,362 10 % 4,870 6 % 21,259 8 % 8,442 5 % Middle East 28,396 18 % 20,758 23 % 48,614 18 % 41,600 25 % Europe/Mediterranean 32,475 20 % 22,467 25 % 56,394 21 % 37,216 22 % West Africa 47,422 29 % 16,938 19 % 73,820 28 % 32,544 19 % Total vessel revenues $ 162,175 100 % $ 88,514 100 % $ 266,051 100 % $ 169,507 100 % Vessel operating costs: Crew costs $ 60,639 37 % $ 37,685 43 % $ 101,476 38 % $ 72,847 43 % Repair and maintenance 13,477 8 % 9,534 11 % 22,938 9 % 18,971 11 % Insurance 1,366 1 % (137 ) (0 )% 2,750 1 % 486 1 % Fuel, lube and supplies 11,521 7 % 6,541 7 % 18,597 7 % 12,401 7 % Other 13,254 8 % 10,640 12 % 23,007 9 % 20,578 12 % Total vessel operating costs 100,257 62 % 64,263 73 % 168,768 63 % 125,283 74 % Vessel operating margin (A) $ 61,918 38 % $ 24,251 27 % $ 97,283 37 % $ 44,224 26 % Note (A): Vessel operating margin equals revenues less vessel operating costs and excludes general and administrative expenses and depreciation and amortization. The company's operating loss and other components of loss before income taxes and its related percentage of total revenues, were as follows: (In Thousands) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 Vessel operating profit (loss): Americas $ 5,930 4 % $ (4,940 ) (5 )% $ 5,848 2 % $ (6,591 ) (4 )% Asia Pacific (899 ) (1 )% 1,722 2 % 1,274 0 % 1,667 1 % Middle East (307 ) (0 )% (1,456 ) (2 )% (2,190 ) (1 )% (3,254 ) (2 )% Europe/Mediterranean 4,262 3 % (1,986 ) (2 )% 1,833 1 % (10,007 ) (6 )% West Africa 9,270 6 % (5,355 ) (6 )% 12,485 5 % (12,122 ) (7 )% Other operating profit 790 0 % 858 1 % 2,282 1 % 2,302 1 % 19,046 12 % (11,157 ) (12 )% 21,532 8 % (28,005 ) (16 )% Corporate expenses (A) (15,909 ) (10 )% (9,070 ) (10 )% (26,412 ) (10 )% (16,575 ) (10 )% Loss on asset dispositions, net (1,297 ) (1 )% (932 ) (1 )% (1,090 ) (0 )% (2,880 ) (2 )% Affiliate credit loss impairment credit - 0 % 1,000 1 % - 0 % 1,000 1 % Long-lived asset impairments and other - 0 % - 0 % 500 0 % - 0 % Operating loss $ 1,840 1 % $ (20,159 ) (22 )% $ (5,470 ) (2 )% $ (46,460 ) (27 )% Note (A): General and administrative expenses for the three months and six months ended June 30, 2022 include stock-based compensation of $1.9 million and $3.4 million, respectively. General and administrative expenses for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 include stock-based compensation of $1.5 million and $2.7 million, respectively. In addition, vessel operating and general and administrative costs for the three months and six months ended June 30, 2022, include $7.3 million and $9.6 million in one-time acquisition, restructuring and integration related costs, respectively. Vessel operating and general and administrative costs for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, include $0.8 million and $0.9 million in one-time restructuring and integration related costs, respectively. 8 TIDEWATER INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS (LOSS) - QUARTERLY DATA (In Thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2022 2022 2021 2021 2021 Revenues: Vessel revenues $ 162,175 $ 103,876 $ 100,428 $ 91,634 $ 88,514 Other operating revenues 1,272 1,853 4,747 767 1,439 Total revenues 163,447 105,729 105,175 92,401 89,953 Costs and expenses: Vessel operating costs (A) 100,257 68,511 71,187 65,344 64,263 Costs of other operating revenue 483 361 228 355 581 General and administrative (A) 27,804 18,217 17,641 18,045 16,787 Depreciation and amortization 31,766 26,657 28,288 27,980 28,549 Long-lived asset impairment (credit) and other - (500 ) 13,476 2,167 - Affiliate credit loss impairment expense (credit) - - 1,400 - (1,000 ) (Gain) loss on asset dispositions, net 1,297 (207 ) (53 ) 74 932 Total operating costs and expenses 161,607 113,039 132,167 113,965 110,112 Operating loss 1,840 (7,310 ) (26,992 ) (21,564 ) (20,159 ) Other income (expense): Foreign exchange gain (loss) (1,881 ) 946 582 (523 ) 422 Equity in net earnings (losses) of unconsolidated companies (244 ) - (1,625 ) 100 52 Interest income and other, net 349 3,486 1,426 148 8 Loss on early extinguishment of debt - - (11,100 ) - - Loss on warrants (14,175 ) - - - - Interest and other debt costs, net (4,284 ) (4,175 ) (3,417 ) (3,681 ) (3,944 ) Total other expense (20,235 ) 257 (14,134 ) (3,956 ) (3,462 ) Loss before income taxes (18,395 ) (7,053 ) (41,126 ) (25,520 ) (23,621 ) Income tax (benefit) expense 6,619 5,218 (3,047 ) 887 6,026 Net loss (25,014 ) (12,271 ) (38,079 ) (26,407 ) (29,647 ) Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests 567 (103 ) (145 ) (149 ) (185 ) Net loss attributable to Tidewater Inc. $ (25,581 ) $ (12,168 ) $ (37,934 ) $ (26,258 ) $ (29,462 ) Basic loss per common share $ (0.61 ) $ (0.29 ) $ (0.92 ) $ (0.64 ) $ (0.72 ) Diluted loss per common share $ (0.61 ) $ (0.29 ) $ (0.92 ) $ (0.64 ) $ (0.72 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding 41,814 41,412 41,280 41,132 40,899 Adjusted weighted average common shares 41,814 41,412 41,280 41,132 40,899 Vessel operating margin $ 61,918 $ 35,365 $ 29,241 $ 26,290 $ 24,251 Note (A) One-time acquisition, restructuring and integration related costs $ 7,314 $ 2,305 $ 221 $ 112 $ 795 9 TIDEWATER INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In Thousands) June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2022 2022 2021 2021 2021 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 87,981 $ 136,234 $ 149,037 $ 127,414 $ 131,157 Restricted cash 1,240 4,958 1,240 24,092 20,284 Trade and other receivables, net 189,259 112,953 86,503 86,015 90,229 Due from affiliates, less allowances - 21,191 70,134 68,217 64,922 Marine operating supplies 21,182 13,252 12,606 13,335 15,404 Assets held for sale 6,862 8,591 14,421 17,891 17,214 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 23,259 12,012 8,731 13,129 15,953 Total current assets 329,783 309,191 342,672 350,093 355,163 Net properties and equipment 838,612 677,580 688,040 709,324 731,659 Deferred drydocking and survey costs 53,661 44,362 40,734 40,510 40,372 Indemnification assets 30,269 - - - - Other assets 30,410 22,997 24,334 23,146 24,539 Total assets $ 1,282,735 $ 1,054,130 $ 1,095,780 $ 1,123,073 $ 1,151,733 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 30,537 $ 23,696 $ 20,788 $ 18,042 $ 16,189 Accrued costs and expenses 109,212 55,141 51,734 52,133 50,532 Due to affiliates - 21,191 61,555 59,571 59,759 Current portion of long-term debt - - - 140,995 7,355 Other current liabilities 47,872 25,471 23,865 29,139 28,825 Total current liabilities 187,621 125,499 157,942 299,880 162,660 Long-term debt 168,279 167,997 167,885 14,139 148,612 Other liabilities and deferred credits 85,188 70,892 68,184 74,442 80,723 Equity: Common stock 42 42 41 41 41 Additional paid-in-capital 1,554,561 1,376,934 1,376,494 1,375,215 1,373,727 Accumulated deficit (715,649 ) (690,068 ) (677,900 ) (639,966 ) (613,708 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 1,763 2,471 2,668 (1,289 ) (1,082 ) Total stockholders' equity 840,717 689,379 701,303 734,001 758,978 Noncontrolling interests 930 363 466 611 760 Total equity 841,647 689,742 701,769 734,612 759,738 Total liabilities and equity $ 1,282,735 $ 1,054,130 $ 1,095,780 $ 1,123,073 $ 1,151,733 Supplemental information Due from related parties, net of due to related parties: Sonatide (Angola) $ - $ - $ 8,579 $ 8,646 $ 5,163 10 TIDEWATER INC. OTHER FLEET AND FINANCIAL DATA (In Thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2022 2022 2021 2021 2021 VESSEL REVENUE BY VESSEL CLASS Americas fleet: Deepwater $ 30,768 $ 21,711 $ 21,658 $ 18,961 $ 17,796 Towing-supply 4,864 5,596 5,062 4,440 4,535 Other 1,888 1,137 1,162 1,163 1,150 Total 37,520 28,444 27,882 24,564 23,481 Asia Pacific fleet: Deepwater 11,769 3,923 3,951 3,899 3,897 Towing-supply 4,372 974 963 887 973 Other 221 - - - - Total 16,362 4,897 4,914 4,786 4,870 Middle East fleet: Deepwater 19,744 12,599 13,360 13,393 13,367 Towing-supply 8,652 7,619 8,588 7,454 7,391 Total 28,396 20,218 21,948 20,847 20,758 Europe/Mediterranean fleet: Deepwater 32,328 23,765 22,344 21,037 22,293 Towing-supply - - - - 11 Other 147 154 157 160 163 Total 32,475 23,919 22,501 21,197 22,467 West Africa fleet: Deepwater 27,699 14,746 13,658 10,967 8,814 Towing-supply 14,464 6,597 5,807 5,474 5,564 Other 5,259 5,055 3,718 3,799 2,560 Total 47,422 26,398 23,183 20,240 16,938 Worldwide fleet: Deepwater 122,308 76,744 74,971 68,257 66,167 Towing-supply 32,352 20,786 20,420 18,255 18,474 Other 7,515 6,346 5,037 5,122 3,873 Total $ 162,175 $ 103,876 $ 100,428 $ 91,634 $ 88,514 11 TIDEWATER INC. OTHER FLEET AND FINANCIAL DATA Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2022 2022 2021 2021 2021 AVERAGE NUMBER OF VESSELS: Americas fleet: Deepwater 25 24 25 25 27 Towing-supply 8 8 8 8 8 Other 1 2 2 3 3 Total 34 34 35 36 38 Stacked vessels (5 ) (7 ) (9 ) (11 ) (13 ) Active vessels 29 27 26 25 25 Asia Pacific fleet: Deepwater 10 3 3 3 3 Towing-supply 5 2 2 2 2 Other 4 - - - - Total 19 5 5 5 5 Stacked vessels (1 ) - - - - Active vessels 18 5 5 5 5 Middle East fleet: Deepwater 24 17 17 17 17 Towing-supply 17 16 16 16 16 Total 41 33 33 33 33 Stacked vessels - - (1 ) (1 ) (1 ) Active vessels 41 33 32 32 32 Europe/Mediterranean fleet: Deepwater 27 28 28 28 29 Total 27 28 28 28 29 Stacked vessels (2 ) (4 ) (5 ) (7 ) (8 ) Active vessels 25 24 23 21 21 West Africa fleet: Deepwater 25 17 18 19 20 Towing-supply 16 9 10 11 11 Other 26 26 24 25 26 Total 67 52 52 55 57 Stacked vessels (8 ) (10 ) (13 ) (19 ) (22 ) Active vessels 59 42 39 36 35 Worldwide fleet: Deepwater 111 89 91 92 96 Towing-supply 46 35 36 37 37 Other 31 28 26 28 29 Total 188 152 153 157 162 Stacked vessels (16 ) (21 ) (28 ) (38 ) (44 ) Active vessels 172 131 125 119 118 Total active 172 131 125 119 118 Total stacked 16 21 28 38 44 Total joint venture 1 1 3 3 3 Total 189 153 156 160 165 12 TIDEWATER INC. OTHER FLEET AND FINANCIAL DATA Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2022 2022 2021 2021 2021 AVAILABLE DAYS - TOTAL FLEET: Americas fleet: Deepwater 2,278 2,160 2,269 2,300 2,497 Towing-supply 701 720 736 736 728 Other 121 145 184 244 273 Total 3,100 3,025 3,189 3,280 3,498 Asia Pacific fleet: Deepwater 873 270 276 276 273 Towing-supply 487 180 184 184 182 Other 392 - - - - Total 1,752 450 460 460 455 Middle East fleet: Deepwater 2,156 1,539 1,564 1,564 1,547 Towing-supply 1,547 1,448 1,472 1,472 1,485 Total 3,703 2,987 3,036 3,036 3,032 Europe/Mediterranean fleet: Deepwater 2,486 2,536 2,607 2,612 2,672 Total 2,486 2,536 2,607 2,612 2,672 West Africa fleet: Deepwater 2,260 1,553 1,656 1,718 1,853 Towing-supply 1,460 815 920 1,011 1,001 Other 2,366 2,340 2,208 2,328 2,366 Total 6,086 4,708 4,784 5,057 5,220 Worldwide fleet: Deepwater 10,053 8,058 8,372 8,470 8,842 Towing-supply 4,195 3,163 3,312 3,403 3,396 Other 2,879 2,485 2,392 2,572 2,639 Total 17,127 13,706 14,076 14,445 14,877 13 TIDEWATER INC. OTHER FLEET AND FINANCIAL DATA Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2022 2022 2021 2021 2021 OUT-OF-SERVICE - STACKED DAYS: Americas fleet: Deepwater 428 450 621 814 889 Towing-supply 64 90 92 92 91 Other - 55 92 152 182 Total 492 595 805 1,058 1,162 Asia Pacific fleet: Deepwater 61 - - - - Total 61 - - - - Middle East fleet: Deepwater - 25 92 92 91 Towing-supply - - - - 29 Total - 25 92 92 120 Europe/Mediterranean fleet: Deepwater 150 376 474 641 766 Total 150 376 474 641 766 West Africa fleet: Deepwater 18 203 307 537 852 Towing-supply 238 275 382 551 516 Other 496 450 506 655 637 Total 752 928 1,195 1,743 2,005 Worldwide fleet: Deepwater 657 1,054 1,494 2,084 2,598 Towing-supply 302 365 474 643 636 Other 496 505 598 807 819 Total 1,455 1,924 2,566 3,534 4,053 14 TIDEWATER INC. OTHER FLEET AND FINANCIAL DATA Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2022 2022 2021 2021 2021 AVAILABLE DAYS - ACTIVE FLEET: Americas fleet: Deepwater 1,850 1,710 1,648 1,486 1,608 Towing-supply 637 630 644 644 637 Other 121 90 92 92 91 Total 2,608 2,430 2,384 2,222 2,336 Asia Pacific fleet: Deepwater 812 270 276 276 273 Towing-supply 487 180 184 184 182 Other 392 - - - - Total 1,691 450 460 460 455 Middle East fleet: Deepwater 2,156 1,514 1,472 1,472 1,456 Towing-supply 1,547 1,448 1,472 1,472 1,456 Total 3,703 2,962 2,944 2,944 2,912 Europe/Mediterranean fleet: Deepwater 2,336 2,160 2,133 1,971 1,906 Total 2,336 2,160 2,133 1,971 1,906 West Africa fleet: Deepwater 2,242 1,350 1,349 1,181 1,001 Towing-supply 1,222 540 538 460 485 Other 1,870 1,890 1,702 1,673 1,729 Total 5,334 3,780 3,589 3,314 3,215 Worldwide fleet: Deepwater 9,396 7,004 6,878 6,386 6,244 Towing-supply 3,893 2,798 2,838 2,760 2,760 Other 2,383 1,980 1,794 1,765 1,820 Total 15,672 11,782 11,510 10,911 10,824 15 TIDEWATER INC. OTHER FLEET AND FINANCIAL DATA Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2022 2022 2021 2021 2021 UTILIZATION - TOTAL FLEET: Americas fleet: Deepwater 71.3 % 59.3 % 57.0 % 53.0 % 45.6 % Towing-supply 74.2 64.6 71.4 64.9 76.3 Other 100.0 62.1 50.0 37.7 33.3 Total 73.0 % 60.7 % 59.9 % 54.5 % 51.0 % Asia Pacific fleet: Deepwater 59.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % Towing-supply 69.8 97.9 100.0 90.2 100.0 Other 85.5 - - - - Total 67.9 % 99.2 % 100.0 % 96.1 % 100.0 % Middle East fleet: Deepwater 79.2 % 81.8 % 82.8 % 83.8 % 86.2 % Towing-supply 83.0 84.2 93.5 82.9 80.4 Total 80.8 % 82.9 % 88.0 % 83.4 % 83.4 % Europe/Mediterranean fleet: Deepwater 82.8 % 77.8 % 72.4 % 68.3 % 64.7 % Total 82.8 % 77.8 % 72.4 % 68.3 % 64.7 % West Africa fleet: Deepwater 87.4 % 75.9 % 65.7 % 54.6 % 42.3 % Towing-supply 78.2 65.9 50.0 40.0 38.4 Other 55.2 54.4 45.9 43.9 34.6 Total 72.7 % 63.5 % 53.5 % 46.7 % 38.1 % Worldwide fleet: Deepwater 78.4 % 74.0 % 69.7 % 65.2 % 59.4 % Towing-supply 78.4 75.8 76.9 66.6 68.2 Other 61.2 54.8 46.2 43.3 34.5 Total 75.5 % 70.9 % 67.4 % 61.7 % 57.0 % 16 TIDEWATER INC. OTHER FLEET AND FINANCIAL DATA Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2022 2022 2021 2021 2021 UTILIZATION - ACTIVE FLEET: Americas fleet: Deepwater 87.7 % 74.8 % 78.4 % 82.0 % 70.7 % Towing-supply 81.7 73.8 81.5 74.1 87.2 Other 100.0 100.0 100.0 100.0 100.0 Total 86.8 % 75.5 % 80.1 % 80.4 % 76.4 % Asia Pacific fleet: Deepwater 63.4 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % Towing-supply 69.8 97.9 100.0 90.2 100.0 Other 85.5 - - - - Total 70.4 % 99.2 % 100.0 % 96.1 % 100.0 % Middle East fleet: Deepwater 79.2 % 83.1 % 88.0 % 89.0 % 91.6 % Towing-supply 83.0 84.2 93.5 82.9 82.0 Total 80.8 % 83.6 % 90.7 % 86.0 % 86.8 % Europe/Mediterranean fleet: Deepwater 88.1 % 91.3 % 88.5 % 90.5 % 90.6 % Total 88.1 % 91.3 % 88.5 % 90.5 % 90.6 % West Africa fleet: Deepwater 88.1 % 87.3 % 80.7 % 79.4 % 78.3 % Towing-supply 93.5 99.5 85.5 87.9 79.2 Other 69.8 67.3 59.5 61.1 47.4 Total 82.9 % 79.1 % 71.4 % 71.3 % 61.8 % Worldwide fleet: Deepwater 83.9 % 85.1 % 84.9 % 86.5 % 84.2 % Towing-supply 84.4 85.7 89.7 82.2 83.9 Other 73.9 68.8 61.6 63.1 50.0 Total 82.5 % 82.5 % 82.4 % 81.6 % 78.4 % 17 TIDEWATER INC. OTHER FLEET AND FINANCIAL DATA Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2022 2022 2021 2021 2021 AVERAGE VESSEL DAY RATES: (A) Americas fleet: Deepwater $ 18,955 $ 16,964 $ 16,760 $ 15,568 $ 15,646 Towing-supply 9,350 12,030 9,638 9,298 8,162 Other 15,601 12,633 12,644 12,640 12,634 Total 16,569 15,501 14,603 13,742 13,162 Asia Pacific fleet: Deepwater 22,844 14,529 14,315 14,126 14,275 Towing-supply 12,862 5,528 5,236 5,346 5,346 Total 13,748 10,975 10,683 10,830 10,704 Middle East fleet: Deepwater 11,561 10,011 10,319 10,219 10,020 Towing-supply 6,736 6,249 6,240 6,110 6,192 Total 9,490 8,160 8,217 8,238 8,213 Europe/Mediterranean fleet: Deepwater 15,705 12,046 11,834 11,800 12,905 Total 15,776 12,124 11,917 11,890 13,005 West Africa fleet: Deepwater 14,026 12,516 12,553 11,700 11,242 Towing-supply 12,661 12,275 12,624 13,536 14,480 Other 4,026 3,972 3,669 3,717 3,124 Total 10,721 8,834 9,052 8,562 8,521 Worldwide fleet: Deepwater 15,522 12,878 12,840 12,355 12,589 Towing-supply 9,843 8,668 8,022 8,049 7,978 Other 4,264 4,657 4,558 4,598 4,253 Total $ 12,544 $ 10,687 $ 10,583 $ 10,288 $ 10,435 Note (A): Average Vessel Day Rates equals Vessel Revenue / Days Worked. 18 TIDEWATER INC. OTHER FLEET AND FINANCIAL DATA (In Thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2022 2022 2021 2021 2021 Americas Vessel revenues $ 37,520 $ 28,444 $ 27,882 $ 24,564 $ 23,481 Vessel operating costs: Crew costs 12,949 11,252 11,080 8,535 11,132 Repair and maintenance 2,866 2,627 2,487 2,951 2,192 Insurance 248 367 161 219 (30 ) Fuel, lube and supplies 2,326 2,385 2,019 2,028 1,952 Other 3,054 2,196 4,347 3,008 2,972 Total vessel operating costs 21,443 18,827 20,094 16,741 18,218 Vessel operating margin ($) 16,077 9,617 7,788 7,823 5,263 Vessel operating margin (%) 42.8 % 33.8 % 27.9 % 31.8 % 22.4 % Americas - Select operating statistics Average vessels - Total fleet 34 34 35 36 38 Utilization - Total fleet 73.0 % 60.7 % 59.9 % 54.5 % 51.0 % Average vessels - Active fleet 29 27 26 25 25 Utilization - Active fleet 86.8 % 75.5 % 80.1 % 80.4 % 76.4 % Average day rates $ 16,569 $ 15,501 $ 14,603 $ 13,742 $ 13,162 Vessels commencing drydocks 3 5 5 4 3 Deferred drydocking and survey costs - beginning balance $ 18,422 $ 16,270 $ 13,124 $ 12,919 $ 11,813 Cash paid for deferred drydocking and survey costs 3,857 5,060 6,470 4,906 2,157 Amortization of deferred drydocking and survey costs (3,071 ) (2,908 ) (2,909 ) (2,936 ) (2,753 ) Disposals, intersegment transfers and other - - (415 ) (1,765 ) 1,702 Deferred drydocking and survey costs - ending balance $ 19,208 $ 18,422 $ 16,270 $ 13,124 $ 12,919 19 TIDEWATER INC. OTHER FLEET AND FINANCIAL DATA (In Thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2022 2022 2021 2021 2021 Asia Pacific Vessel revenues $ 16,362 $ 4,897 $ 4,914 $ 4,786 $ 4,870 Vessel operating costs: Crew costs 8,138 788 883 875 801 Repair and maintenance 945 284 342 552 268 Insurance 90 54 24 51 (10 ) Fuel, lube and supplies 1,590 105 166 211 205 Other 1,176 422 459 500 459 Total vessel operating costs 11,939 1,653 1,874 2,189 1,723 Vessel operating margin ($) 4,423 3,244 3,040 2,597 3,147 Vessel operating margin (%) 27.0 % 66.2 % 61.9 % 54.3 % 64.6 % Asia Pacific - Select operating statistics Average vessels - Total fleet 19 5 5 5 5 Utilization - Total fleet 67.9 % 99.2 % 100.0 % 96.1 % 100.0 % Average vessels - Active fleet 18 5 5 5 5 Utilization - Active fleet 70.4 % 99.2 % 100.0 % 96.1 % 100.0 % Average day rates $ 13,748 $ 10,975 $ 10,683 $ 10,830 $ 10,704 Vessels commencing drydocks 2 - - - - Deferred drydocking and survey costs - beginning balance $ 542 $ 710 $ 1,019 $ 1,352 $ 1,848 Cash paid for deferred drydocking and survey costs 1,262 - - - 23 Amortization of deferred drydocking and survey costs (163 ) (168 ) (309 ) (379 ) (519 ) Disposals, intersegment transfers and other (789 ) - - 46 - Deferred drydocking and survey costs - ending balance $ 852 $ 542 $ 710 $ 1,019 $ 1,352 20 TIDEWATER INC. OTHER FLEET AND FINANCIAL DATA (In Thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2022 2022 2021 2021 2021 Middle East Vessel revenues $ 28,396 $ 20,218 $ 21,948 $ 20,847 $ 20,758 Vessel operating costs: Crew costs 11,193 8,465 8,827 9,075 9,109 Repair and maintenance 3,429 2,124 2,804 2,392 2,364 Insurance 325 297 179 9 47 Fuel, lube and supplies 2,700 1,559 1,148 1,536 1,289 Other 2,249 2,457 2,708 2,834 2,233 Total vessel operating costs 19,896 14,902 15,666 15,846 15,042 Vessel operating margin ($) 8,500 5,316 6,282 5,001 5,716 Vessel operating margin (%) 29.9 % 26.3 % 28.6 % 24.0 % 27.5 % Middle East - Select operating statistics Average vessels - Total fleet 41 33 33 33 33 Utilization - Total fleet 80.8 % 82.9 % 88.0 % 83.4 % 83.4 % Average vessels - Active fleet 41 33 32 32 32 Utilization - Active fleet 80.8 % 83.6 % 90.7 % 86.0 % 86.8 % Average day rates $ 9,490 $ 8,160 $ 8,217 $ 8,238 $ 8,213 Vessels commencing drydocks 7 2 2 1 4 Deferred drydocking and survey costs - beginning balance $ 10,665 $ 8,994 $ 10,809 $ 10,772 $ 12,141 Cash paid for deferred drydocking and survey costs 6,362 3,855 327 2,441 1,331 Amortization of deferred drydocking and survey costs (2,308 ) (2,184 ) (2,142 ) (2,290 ) (2,301 ) Disposals, intersegment transfers and other 261 - - (114 ) (399 ) Deferred drydocking and survey costs - ending balance $ 14,980 $ 10,665 $ 8,994 $ 10,809 $ 10,772 21 TIDEWATER INC. OTHER FLEET AND FINANCIAL DATA (In Thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2022 2022 2021 2021 2021 Europe/Mediterranean Vessel revenues $ 32,475 $ 23,919 $ 22,501 $ 21,197 $ 22,467 Vessel operating costs: Crew costs 12,349 12,003 11,235 10,541 10,519 Repair and maintenance 2,414 2,106 3,562 1,754 2,244 Insurance 307 309 38 208 (131 ) Fuel, lube and supplies 1,740 1,077 936 846 864 Other 2,468 2,026 1,919 1,926 1,803 Total vessel operating costs 19,278 17,521 17,690 15,275 15,299 Vessel operating margin ($) 13,197 6,398 4,811 5,922 7,168 Vessel operating margin (%) 40.6 % 26.7 % 21.4 % 27.9 % 31.9 % Europe/Mediterranean - Select operating statistics Average vessels - Total fleet 27 28 28 28 29 Utilization - Total fleet 82.8 % 77.8 % 72.4 % 68.3 % 64.7 % Average vessels - Active fleet 25 24 23 21 21 Utilization - Active fleet 88.1 % 91.3 % 88.5 % 90.5 % 90.6 % Average day rates $ 15,776 $ 12,124 $ 11,917 $ 11,890 $ 13,005 Vessels commencing drydocks 3 1 1 1 2 Deferred drydocking and survey costs - beginning balance $ 6,425 $ 4,983 $ 5,571 $ 6,340 $ 7,731 Cash paid for deferred drydocking and survey costs 4,206 2,575 93 892 162 Amortization of deferred drydocking and survey costs (1,400 ) (1,133 ) (1,096 ) (1,316 ) (1,553 ) Disposals, intersegment transfers and other - - 415 (345 ) - Deferred drydocking and survey costs - ending balance $ 9,231 $ 6,425 $ 4,983 $ 5,571 $ 6,340 22 TIDEWATER INC. OTHER FLEET AND FINANCIAL DATA (In Thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2022 2022 2021 2021 2021 West Africa Vessel revenues $ 47,422 $ 26,398 $ 23,183 $ 20,240 $ 16,938 Vessel operating costs: Crew costs 16,010 8,329 7,690 6,583 6,124 Repair and maintenance 3,823 2,320 2,307 2,848 2,466 Insurance 396 357 115 325 (13 ) Fuel, lube and supplies 3,165 1,950 2,136 2,130 2,231 Other 4,307 2,652 3,615 3,407 3,173 Total vessel operating costs 27,701 15,608 15,863 15,293 13,981 Vessel operating margin ($) 19,721 10,790 7,320 4,947 2,957 Vessel operating margin (%) 41.6 % 40.9 % 31.6 % 24.4 % 17.5 % West Africa - Select operating statistics Average vessels - Total fleet 67 52 52 55 57 Utilization - Total fleet 72.7 % 63.5 % 53.5 % 46.7 % 38.1 % Average vessels - Active fleet 59 42 39 36 35 Utilization - Active fleet 82.9 % 79.1 % 71.4 % 71.3 % 61.8 % Average day rates $ 10,721 $ 8,834 $ 9,052 $ 8,562 $ 8,521 Vessels commencing drydocks 5 3 3 3 2 Deferred drydocking and survey costs - beginning balance $ 8,308 $ 9,777 $ 9,987 $ 8,989 $ 13,115 Cash paid for deferred drydocking and survey costs 2,764 1,122 3,004 2,378 376 Amortization of deferred drydocking and survey costs (2,210 ) (2,591 ) (3,214 ) (3,148 ) (3,199 ) Disposals, intersegment transfers and other 528 - - 1,768 (1,303 ) Deferred drydocking and survey costs - ending balance $ 9,390 $ 8,308 $ 9,777 $ 9,987 $ 8,989 23 TIDEWATER INC. OTHER FLEET AND FINANCIAL DATA (In Thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2022 2022 2021 2021 2021 Worldwide Vessel revenues $ 162,175 $ 103,876 $ 100,428 $ 91,634 $ 88,514 Vessel operating costs: Crew costs 60,639 40,837 39,715 35,609 37,685 Repair and maintenance 13,477 9,461 11,502 10,497 9,534 Insurance 1,366 1,384 517 812 (137 ) Fuel, lube and supplies 11,521 7,076 6,405 6,751 6,541 Other 13,254 9,753 13,048 11,675 10,640 Total vessel operating costs 100,257 68,511 71,187 65,344 64,263 Vessel operating margin ($) 61,918 35,365 29,241 26,290 24,251 Vessel operating margin (%) 38.2 % 34.0 % 29.1 % 28.7 % 27.4 % Worldwide - Select operating statistics Average vessels - Total fleet 188 152 153 157 162 Utilization - Total fleet 75.5 % 70.9 % 67.4 % 61.7 % 57.0 % Average vessels - Active fleet 172 131 125 119 118 Utilization - Active fleet 82.5 % 82.5 % 82.4 % 81.6 % 78.4 % Average day rates $ 12,544 $ 10,687 $ 10,583 $ 10,288 $ 10,435 Vessels commencing drydocks 20 11 11 9 11 Deferred drydocking and survey costs - beginning balance $ 44,362 $ 40,734 $ 40,510 $ 40,372 $ 46,648 Cash paid for deferred drydocking and survey costs 18,451 12,612 9,894 10,617 4,049 Amortization of deferred drydocking and survey costs (9,152 ) (8,984 ) (9,670 ) (10,069 ) (10,325 ) Disposals, intersegment transfers and other - - - (410 ) - Deferred drydocking and survey costs - ending balance $ 53,661 $ 44,362 $ 40,734 $ 40,510 $ 40,372 24 TIDEWATER INC. OTHER FLEET AND FINANCIAL DATA (In Thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2022 2022 2021 2021 2021 Net loss $ (25,014 ) $ (12,271 ) $ (38,079 ) $ (26,407 ) $ (29,647 ) Interest and other debt costs 4,284 4,175 3,417 3,681 3,944 Income tax (benefit) expense 6,619 5,218 (3,047 ) 887 6,026 Depreciation 22,614 17,673 18,618 17,911 18,224 Amortization of deferred drydock and survey costs 9,152 8,984 9,670 10,069 10,325 EBITDA (A), (B), (C) 17,655 23,779 (9,421 ) 6,141 8,872 Long-lived asset impairment (credit) and other - (500 ) 13,476 2,167 - Affiliate credit loss impairment expense (credit) - - 1,400 - (1,000 ) Loss on early extinguishment of debt - - 11,100 - - Loss on warrants 14,175 - - - - Gain on bargain purchase - (1,300 ) - - - One-time integration related costs 7,314 2,305 221 112 795 Adjusted EBITDA (A), (B), (C) $ 39,144 $ 24,284 $ 16,776 $ 8,420 $ 8,667 Note (A): EBITDA excludes interest and other debt costs, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization. Additionally, Adjusted EBITDA excludes impairment charges, loss on early extinguishment of debt, loss on warrants, gain on bargain purchase and merger and integration related costs. Note (B): EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended June 30, 2022, and for each of the prior four quarters includes non-cash, stock-based compensation expense of $1,963, $1,458, $1,439, $1,523, and $1,504, respectively. Note (C): EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended June 30, 2022, and for each of the prior four quarters includes foreign exchange gain (losses) of $(1,881), $946, $582, $(523), and $422, respectively. Non-GAAP Financial Measures We disclose and discuss EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as non-GAAP financial measures in our public releases, including quarterly earnings releases, investor conference calls and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We define EBITDA as earnings (net income or loss) before interest and other debt costs, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization. Additionally, Adjusted EBITDA excludes impairment charges and merger and integration related costs. Our measures of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. Other companies may calculate EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA differently than we do, which may limit its usefulness as a comparative measure. Because EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are not measures of financial performance calculated in accordance with GAAP, they should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for operating income, net income or loss, cash provided (used) in operating activities, investing and financing activities, or other income or cash flow statement data prepared in accordance with GAAP. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are widely used by investors and other users of our financial statements as a supplemental financial measure that, when viewed with our GAAP results and the accompanying reconciliations, we believe provide additional information that is useful to gain an understanding of the factors and trends affecting our ability to service debt, pay taxes and fund drydocking and survey costs and capital expenditures. We also believe the disclosure of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA helps investors meaningfully evaluate and compare our cash flow generating capacity from quarter-to-quarter and year-to-year. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are also financial metrics used by management (i) as a supplemental internal measure for planning and forecasting overall expectations and for evaluating actual results against such expectations; (ii) to compare to the EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA of other companies when evaluating potential acquisitions; and (iii) to assess our ability to service existing fixed charges and incur additional indebtedness. 25 TIDEWATER INC. UNAUDITED OTHER FLEET AND FINANCIAL DATA (In Thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2022 2022 2021 2021 2021 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities (A) $ (21,603 ) $ (11,624 ) $ 6,938 $ (2,499 ) $ 4,851 Cash interest expense 7,626 - 3,664 3,055 3,282 Interest income and other (349 ) (2,186 ) (1,426 ) (148 ) (8 ) Additions to property and equipment (4,151 ) (1,229 ) (6,368 ) (722 ) (665 ) Acquisitions (28,486 ) (1,039 ) - - - Expansion capital 28,486 1,039 - - - Free cash flow before proceeds from asset sales (18,477 ) (15,039 ) 2,808 (314 ) 7,460 Proceeds from asset sales 3,535 4,628 54 4,396 18,577 Free cash flow $ (14,942 ) $ (10,411 ) $ 2,862 $ 4,082 $ 26,037 Free cash flow is a non-GAAP investment performance indicator which we believe provides useful information regarding the net cash generated by the Company before any payments to capital providers. Free cash flow is determined from net cash provided by (used in) operating activities adjusted for capital expenditures, excluding expansion capital, proceeds from asset sales, cash interest expense and interest income. Free cash flow is not defined by U.S. GAAP and is not a substitute for net cash provided by operating activities. Note (A): Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities is affected by changes in our assets and liabilities and the amounts we pay in cash for our drydocks and vessel surveys as illustrated in the following table: Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2022 2022 2021 2021 2021 Cash provided by (used in) changes in assets and liabilities, excluding drydock payments $ (27,697 ) $ (13,401 ) $ 265 $ 2,586 $ 7,066 Cash paid for deferred drydock and survey costs (18,451 ) (12,612 ) (9,894 ) (10,617 ) (4,049 ) Total sources (uses) of cash for changes in assets and liabilities $ (46,148 ) $ (26,013 ) $ (9,629 ) $ (8,031 ) $ 3,017 Contacts Tidewater Inc. West Gotcher Vice President, Finance and Investor Relations +1.713.470.5285 SOURCE: Tidewater Inc. 26 Attachments Original Link

