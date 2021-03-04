MarketScreener Homepage > Equities > Nyse > Tidewater Inc. TDW TIDEWATER INC. (TDW) Add to my list Report Report Delayed Nyse - 03/04 04:10:00 pm 14.58 USD +3.77% 05:29p TIDEWATER : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-K) AQ 05:26p TIDEWATER : Earnings Flash (TDW) TIDEWATER Reports Q4 Revenue $91.9M MT 05:22p TIDEWATER : Reports Results for the Three and Twelve Months Ending December 31, 2020 BU Summary Quotes Charts News Ratings Calendar Company Financials Consensus Revisions Summary Most relevant All News Other languages Press Releases Official Publications Sector news MarketScreener Strategies Tidewater : Reports Results for the Three and Twelve Months Ending December 31, 2020 03/04/2021 | 05:22pm EST Send by mail :

Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) announced today revenue for the three and twelve months ending December 31, 2020, of $91.9 million and $397.0 million, respectively compared with $118.8 million and $486.5 million, respectively, for the three and twelve months ending December 31, 2019. Tidewater's net losses for the three and twelve months ending December 31, 2020, were $29.2 million ($0.72 per share) and $196.2 million ($4.86 per share), respectively, compared with $59.9 million ($1.52 per share) and $141.7 million ($3.71 per share), respectively, for the three and twelve months ending December 31, 2019. Included in the net losses for the three and twelve months ending December 31, 2020 were impairment charges related to assets held for sale, affiliate credit losses, affiliate guaranteed obligation, inventory obsolescence and general and administrative severance expenses totaling $6.2 million and $130.6 million, respectively. Excluding these costs, we would have reported a net loss for the three months ending December 31, 2020 of $23.1 million ($0.57 per common share) and a net loss for the twelve months ending December 31, 2020 of $65.6 million ($1.63 per common share). Excluding long-lived asset impairments and one-time expenses, net losses for the three and twelve months ending December 31, 2019 were $25.2 million (or $0.64 per common share) and $91.4 million (or $2.39) per common share), respectively. Quintin Kneen, Tidewater’s President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “I am pleased to report that we again generated free cash flow in the latest quarter and that we generated $52.7 million of free cash flow for the calendar year. Achieving these results during a considerably challenging year was due to the ability of our offshore and onshore team to quickly and skillfully adjust to the changing market. “The offshore supply vessel market continues to evolve, and the ability of Tidewater to continue to transform itself is key to delivering top value to our shareholders. In addition to adapting to the market changes mentioned previously, Tidewater’s digital transformation has been underway since the 2018 merger. We were featured in a press release by global satellite provider Inmarsat last month regarding the completion of our high bandwidth vessel connectivity. This connectivity allows us to expand our in-house suite of tablet-based applications directly to the vessel, which will enable us to provide comprehensive real-time vessel system monitoring as well as administrative efficiencies. “The other transformation we are embracing is how our business contributes to a lower carbon future. Shipping is a hard to abate industry, and although the hydrocarbon fuels utilized by our working vessels are provided by our customers, our ability to contribute to a lower carbon future by working with our customers to reduce carbon emissions through operational efficiencies enabled by the utilization of the technology platform referenced previously, and by working with our customers on the adoption of currently available hybrid battery and other environmentally friendly technologies are two pathways to contributing immediately to the environment. “While we remained focused on capital expenditure and working capital management, we continued our commitment to improving the operational and environmental efficiency of our fleet through investments this past quarter in communications, hybrid battery technologies and strategic vessel acquisitions. A key element of our strategy going forward is the reduction of emissions through technology and operational efficiency. Our vessels operating with hybrid technology throughout 2020 achieved baseline emissions reductions as high as 18%. In addition, approximately 10% of our vessels were engaged in renewable energy activities during the year. “Our fleet development program includes the sale or recycling of vessels that are deemed uneconomic or that do not meet our future strategic goals, and the acquisition of high-specification tonnage that meets our carbon reduction and financial return objectives. In 2020, we completed the disposal of 56 vessels and other assets for total proceeds of $38.3 million, and we acquired 11 modern crew boats that are more fuel efficient than our current fleet for $5.3 million. “During the year, we reduced outstanding debt by $96.2 million and decreased our net debt position by $23.8 million. We ended the year with $155.2 million of cash on hand. “I want to extend my gratitude to the many dedicated women and men across Tidewater who are responsible for the company’s notable performance in such a challenging year. Through their commitment and talent I am confident that we will continue to transform Tidewater, and that we will leverage opportunities for growth as the renewable energy market evolves and the hydrocarbon energy market normalizes.” In addition to the number of outstanding shares, as of December 31, 2020, the company also has the following in the money warrants. Common shares outstanding 40,704,984 New Creditor Warrants (strike price $0.001 per common share) 657,203 GulfMark Creditor Warrants (strike price $0.01 per common share) 815,575 Total 42,177,762 Tidewater will hold a conference call to discuss results for the three and twelve-month periods ending December 31, 2020 on March 5, 2021, at 8:00 a.m. Central Time. Investors and interested parties may listen to the earnings conference call via telephone by calling +1-888-771-4371 if calling from the U.S. or Canada (+1-847-585-4405 if calling from outside the U.S.) and asking for the “Tidewater” call just prior to the scheduled start time. A live webcast of the call will also be available in the Investor Relations section of Tidewater’s website at investor.tdw.com A replay of the conference call will be available beginning at 10:30 a.m. Central Time on March 5, 2021 and will continue until 11:59 p.m. Central Time on April 5, 2021. To access the replay, visit the Investor Relations section of Tidewater’s website at investor.tdw.com The conference call will contain forward-looking statements in addition to statements of historical fact. The actual achievement of any forecasted results or the unfolding of future economic or business developments in a way anticipated or projected by the company involves numerous risks and uncertainties that may cause the company’s actual performance to be materially different from that stated or implied in the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among other things, risks associated with the general nature of the oilfield service industry and other factors discussed within the “Risk Factors” section of Tidewater’s most recent Forms 10-Q and 10-K. Tidewater owns and operates the largest fleet of offshore support vessels in the industry, with more than 60 years of experience supporting offshore energy exploration and production activities worldwide. Note: All per-share amounts are stated on a diluted basis. Financial information is displayed beginning on the next page. TIDEWATER INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenues: Vessel revenues $ 87,830 116,539 386,174 477,015 Other operating revenues 4,029 2,237 10,864 9,534 Total revenues 91,859 118,776 397,038 486,549 Costs and expenses: Vessel operating costs 63,397 85,935 268,780 329,196 Costs of other operating revenues 342 916 3,405 2,800 General and administrative 16,992 22,406 73,447 103,716 Depreciation and amortization 30,681 28,226 116,709 101,931 Long-lived asset impairments and other 6,475 32,549 74,109 37,773 Affiliate credit loss impairment expense (600 ) — 52,981 — Affiliate guarantee obligation — — 2,000 — Gain on asset dispositions, net (80 ) (1,217 ) (7,591 ) (2,263 ) 117,207 168,815 583,840 573,153 Operating loss (25,348 ) (50,039 ) (186,802 ) (86,604 ) Other income (expense): Foreign exchange loss (2,880 ) (945 ) (5,245 ) (1,269 ) Equity in net losses of unconsolidated companies 164 (2,717 ) 164 (3,152 ) Dividend income from unconsolidated companies — — 17,150 — Interest income and other, net 144 690 1,228 6,598 Interest and other debt costs, net (5,984 ) (6,282 ) (24,156 ) (29,068 ) Total other expense (8,556 ) (9,254 ) (10,859 ) (26,891 ) Loss before income taxes (33,904 ) (59,293 ) (197,661 ) (113,495 ) Income tax (benefit) expense (4,477 ) 1,281 (965 ) 27,724 Net loss $ (29,427 ) (60,574 ) (196,696 ) (141,219 ) Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests (180 ) (721 ) (454 ) 524 Net loss attributable to Tidewater Inc. $ (29,247 ) (59,853 ) (196,242 ) (141,743 ) Basic loss per common share (0.72 ) (1.52 ) (4.86 ) (3.71 ) Diluted loss per common share (0.72 ) (1.52 ) (4.86 ) (3.71 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding 40,604 39,504 40,355 38,205 Dilutive effect of stock options and restricted stock — — — — Adjusted weighted average common shares 40,604 39,504 40,355 38,205 TIDEWATER INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except share and par value data) December 31, December 31, ASSETS 2020 2019 Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 149,933 218,290 Restricted cash 2,079 5,755 Trade and other receivables, less allowance for credit losses of $1,516 as of December 31, 2020 and less allowance for doubtful accounts of $70 as of December 31, 2019 112,623 110,180 Due from affiliate, less allowance for credit losses of $71,800 as of December 31, 2020 and less due from affiliate allowance of $20,083 as of December 31, 2019 62,050 125,972 Marine operating supplies 15,876 21,856 Assets held for sale 34,396 39,287 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 11,692 15,956 Total current assets 388,649 537,296 Net properties and equipment 780,318 938,961 Deferred drydocking and survey costs 56,468 66,936 Other assets 25,742 36,335 Total assets $ 1,251,177 1,579,528 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 16,981 27,501 Accrued costs and expenses 52,422 74,000 Due to affiliates 53,194 50,186 Current portion of long-term debt 27,797 9,890 Other current liabilities 32,785 24,100 Total current liabilities 183,179 185,677 Long-term debt 164,934 279,044 Other liabilities and deferred credits 79,792 98,397 Commitments and contingencies Equity: Common stock 41 40 Additional paid-in-capital 1,371,809 1,367,521 Accumulated deficit (548,931 ) (352,526 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (804 ) (236 ) Total stockholder's equity 822,115 1,014,799 Noncontrolling interests 1,157 1,611 Total equity 823,272 1,016,410 Total liabilities and equity $ 1,251,177 1,579,528 TIDEWATER INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (In thousands) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net loss $ (29,427 ) $ (60,574 ) $ (196,696 ) $ (141,219 ) Other comprehensive income (loss): Change in supplemental executive retirement plan pension liability, net of tax of $0, $0, $0 and $0, respectively (2,011 ) (2,121 ) (2,309 ) (2,121 ) Change in pension plan minimum liability, net of tax of $0, $0, $0, and $0, respectively 101 (309 ) 1,741 (309 ) Total comprehensive loss $ (31,337 ) $ (63,004 ) $ (197,264 ) $ (143,649 ) TIDEWATER INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) Twelve Months Twelve Months Ended Ended December 31, December 31, 2020 2019 Operating activities: Net loss $ (196,696 ) $ (141,219 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 73,030 77,045 Amortization of deferred drydocking and survey costs 43,679 24,886 Amortization of debt premiums and discounts 3,961 (4,877 ) Provision for deferred income taxes 1,224 672 Gain on asset dispositions, net (7,591 ) (2,263 ) Affiliate credit loss impairment expense 52,981 — Affiliate guarantee obligation 2,000 — Long-lived asset impairments and other 74,109 37,773 Changes in investments in unconsolidated companies — 1,039 Stock-based compensation expense 5,117 19,603 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net: Trade and other receivables (2,606 ) 1,086 Changes in due to/from affiliate, net 11,949 22,193 Accounts payable (10,520 ) (4,438 ) Accrued expenses (17,551 ) 8,189 Deferred drydocking and survey costs (33,271 ) (70,437 ) Other, net 4,171 (675 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 3,986 (31,423 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Proceeds from sales of assets 38,296 28,847 Additions to properties and equipment (14,900 ) (17,998 ) Net cash provided by investing activities 23,396 10,849 Cash flows from financing activities: Principal payments on long-term debt (98,080 ) (133,693 ) Premium paid for redemption of secured notes — (11,402 ) Tax on share-based award (828 ) (4,467 ) Other (857 ) — Net cash used in financing activities (99,765 ) (149,562 ) Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (72,383 ) (170,136 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 227,608 397,744 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 155,225 $ 227,608 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information: Cash paid during the year for: Interest, net of amounts capitalized $ 21,235 32,687 Income taxes 13,018 14,378 Note (A): Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at December 31, 2020 includes $3.2 million in long-term restricted cash. TIDEWATER INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EQUITY (In thousands) Accumulated Additional other Non Common paid-in Accumulated comprehensive controlling stock capital (deficit) loss interest Total Balance at December 31, 2018 $ 37 1,352,388 (210,783 ) 2,194 1,087 1,144,923 Total comprehensive income (loss) — — (141,743 ) (2,430 ) 524 (143,649 ) Issuance of common stock from exercise of warrants 3 (3 ) — — — — Amortization/cancellation of restricted stock units — 15,136 — — — 15,136 Balance at December 31, 2019 $ 40 1,367,521 (352,526 ) (236 ) 1,611 1,016,410 Total comprehensive income (loss) — — (196,242 ) (568 ) (454 ) (197,264 ) Adoption of credit loss accounting standard — — (163 ) — — (163 ) Issuance of common stock from exercise of warrants 1 (1 ) — — — — Amortization of restricted stock units — 4,289 — — — 4,289 Balance at December 31, 2020 $ 41 1,371,809 (548,931 ) (804 ) 1,157 823,272 The company’s vessel revenues and vessel operating costs and the related percentage of total vessel revenues, were as follows: Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 (In thousands) % % % % Vessel revenues: Americas $ 32,068 37 % $ 33,333 29 % $ 126,676 33 % $ 136,958 29 % Middle East/Asia Pacific 25,042 29 % 26,651 23 % 97,133 25 % 90,321 19 % Europe/Mediterranean 15,775 18 % 29,180 25 % 83,602 22 % 123,711 26 % West Africa 14,945 17 % 27,375 23 % 78,763 20 % 126,025 26 % Total vessel revenues $ 87,830 100 % $ 116,539 100 % $ 386,174 100 % $ 477,015 100 % Vessel operating costs: Crew costs $ 36,760 42 % $ 46,071 40 % $ 156,624 41 % $ 187,599 39 % Repair and maintenance 8,027 9 % 15,181 13 % 31,213 8 % 47,761 10 % Insurance 1,447 2 % 1,174 1 % 7,195 2 % 6,129 1 % Fuel, lube and supplies 6,221 7 % 9,782 8 % 29,113 7 % 36,359 8 % Other 10,942 12 % 13,726 12 % 44,635 12 % 51,348 11 % Total vessel operating costs 63,397 72 % 85,935 74 % 268,780 70 % 329,196 69 % Vessel operating margin (A) $ 24,433 28 % $ 30,604 26 % $ 117,394 30 % $ 147,819 31 % Note (A): Vessel operating margin equals revenues less vessel operating costs and excludes general and administrative expenses and depreciation and amortization. The company’s operating loss and other components of loss before income taxes and its related percentage of total revenues, were as follows: Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 (In thousands) % % % % Vessel operating profit (loss): Americas $ 1,496 2 % $ (2,507 ) (2 )% $ 4,944 1 % $ (805 ) (0 )% Middle East/Asia Pacific (3,456 ) (4 )% (1,946 ) (2 )% (5,935 ) (1 )% (6,044 ) (1 )% Europe/Mediterranean (4,543 ) (5 )% (521 ) (0 )% (8,629 ) (2 )% (1,289 ) (0 )% West Africa (8,493 ) (9 )% (3,593 ) (3 )% (27,508 ) (7 )% 8,298 2 % Other operating profit 3,686 4 % 1,353 1 % 7,458 2 % 6,734 1 % (11,310 ) (12 )% (7,214 ) (6 )% (29,670 ) (7 )% 6,894 1 % Corporate expenses (A) (8,243 ) (9 )% (11,493 ) (10 )% (35,633 ) (9 )% (57,988 ) (12 )% Gain on asset dispositions, net 80 0 % 1,217 1 % 7,591 2 % 2,263 0 % Affiliate credit loss impairment expense 600 0 % — 0 % (52,981 ) (13 )% — 0 % Affiliate guarantee obligation — 0 % — 0 % (2,000 ) (1 )% — 0 % Long-lived asset impairments and other (6,475 ) (7 )% (32,549 ) (27 )% (74,109 ) (19 )% (37,773 ) (8 )% Operating loss $ (25,348 ) (28 )% $ (50,039 ) (42 )% $ (186,802 ) (47 )% $ (86,604 ) (18 )% Note (A): General and administrative expenses for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020 include stock-based compensation of $1.2 million and $5.1 million, respectively. General and administrative expenses for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2019 includes stock-based compensation of $3.0 million and $19.6 million, respectively. In addition, general and administrative costs for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020 include $0.3 million and $1.5 million, respectively, of severance and similar costs related to integrating Tidewater and GulfMark operations. General and administrative expenses for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2019 include $2.1 million and $12.6 million, respectively, of severance and other costs related to integrating Tidewater and GulfMark operations. TIDEWATER INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS (LOSS) – QUARTERLY DATA (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, 2020 2020 2020 2020 2019 Revenues: Vessel revenues $ 87,830 85,395 100,975 111,974 116,539 Other operating revenues 4,029 1,072 1,369 4,394 2,237 Total revenues 91,859 86,467 102,344 116,368 118,776 Costs and expenses: Vessel operating costs 63,397 61,784 64,774 78,825 85,935 Costs of other operating revenue 342 219 171 2,673 916 General and administrative (A) 16,992 17,438 17,597 21,420 22,406 Depreciation and amortization 30,681 30,777 28,144 27,107 28,226 Long-lived asset impairments and other 6,475 1,945 55,482 10,207 32,549 Affiliate credit loss impairment expense (600 ) — 53,581 — — Affiliate guarantee obligation — — 2,000 — — Gain on asset dispositions, net (80 ) (520 ) (1,660 ) (5,331 ) (1,217 ) Total operating costs and expenses 117,207 111,643 220,089 134,901 168,815 Operating loss (25,348 ) (25,176 ) (117,745 ) (18,533 ) (50,039 ) Other income (expense): Foreign exchange gain (loss) (2,880 ) (1,153 ) (2,076 ) 864 (945 ) Equity in net (losses) earnings of unconsolidated companies 164 — — — (2,717 ) Dividend income from unconsolidated company — — 17,150 — — Interest income and other, net 144 272 696 116 690 Interest and other debt costs, net (5,984 ) (6,071 ) (5,959 ) (6,142 ) (6,282 ) Total other expense (8,556 ) (6,952 ) 9,811 (5,162 ) (9,254 ) Loss before income taxes (33,904 ) (32,128 ) (107,934 ) (23,695 ) (59,293 ) Income tax (benefit) expense (4,477 ) 5,953 2,730 (5,171 ) 1,281 Net loss (29,427 ) (38,081 ) (110,664 ) (18,524 ) (60,574 ) Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests (180 ) (154 ) (41 ) (79 ) (721 ) Net loss attributable to Tidewater Inc. $ (29,247 ) (37,927 ) (110,623 ) (18,445 ) (59,853 ) Basic loss per common share (0.72 ) (0.94 ) (2.74 ) (0.46 ) (1.52 ) Diluted loss per common share (0.72 ) (0.94 ) (2.74 ) (0.46 ) (1.52 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding 40,604 40,405 40,306 40,101 39,504 Dilutive effect of stock options and restricted stock — — — — — Adjusted weighted average common shares 40,604 40,405 40,306 40,101 39,504 Vessel operating margin $ 24,433 $ 23,611 $ 36,201 $ 33,149 $ 30,604 Note (A): One-time integration related costs related to the business combination with GulfMark $ 291 641 446 129 2,123 TIDEWATER INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (In thousands) December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, ASSETS 2020 2020 2020 2020 2019 Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 149,933 192,243 203,119 187,802 218,290 Restricted cash 2,079 26,401 19,880 12,461 5,755 Trade and other receivables, net 112,623 100,583 115,008 119,455 110,180 Due from affiliate, less allowances 62,050 65,692 65,766 128,204 125,972 Marine operating supplies 15,876 17,808 20,580 21,944 21,856 Assets held for sale 34,396 19,163 29,064 26,142 39,287 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 11,692 18,925 20,350 22,185 15,956 Total current assets 388,649 440,815 473,767 518,193 537,296 Net properties and equipment 780,318 820,876 839,912 922,979 938,961 Deferred drydocking and survey costs 56,468 63,975 74,585 81,981 66,936 Other assets 25,742 25,108 27,411 29,971 36,335 Total assets $ 1,251,177 1,350,774 $ 1,415,675 $ 1,553,124 $ 1,579,528 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 16,981 12,953 17,111 30,711 27,501 Accrued costs and expenses 52,422 55,811 60,993 72,854 74,000 Due to affiliates 53,194 53,355 48,803 50,013 50,186 Current portion of long-term debt 27,797 9,576 9,437 9,104 9,890 Other current liabilities 32,785 31,599 25,815 26,953 24,100 Total current liabilities 183,179 163,294 162,159 189,635 185,677 Long-term debt 164,934 246,179 273,215 273,015 279,044 Other liabilities and deferred credits 79,792 87,724 90,301 91,578 98,397 Equity: Common stock 41 40 40 40 40 Additional paid-in-capital 1,371,809 1,370,778 1,369,645 1,368,325 1,367,521 Accumulated deficit (548,931 ) (519,684 ) (481,757 ) (371,134 ) (352,526 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (804 ) 1,106 581 133 (236 ) Total stockholder's equity 822,115 852,240 888,509 997,364 1,014,799 Noncontrolling interests 1,157 1,337 1,491 1,532 1,611 Total equity 823,272 853,577 890,000 998,896 1,016,410 Total liabilities and equity $ 1,251,177 1,350,774 1,415,675 1,553,124 1,579,528 Supplemental information Due from related parties, net of due to related parties: Sonatide (Angola) $ 8,856 12,337 16,963 64,184 57,771 DTDW (Nigeria) — — — 14,007 18,015 Total $ 8,856 12,337 16,963 78,191 75,786 TIDEWATER INC. UNAUDITED OTHER FLEET AND FINANCIAL DATA (In thousands) Three Months Ended December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, 2020 2020 2020 2020 2019 VESSEL REVENUE BY VESSEL CLASS Americas fleet: Deepwater $ 25,706 22,836 27,858 22,882 22,883 Towing-supply 4,603 4,119 4,455 7,243 8,639 Other 1,759 1,750 1,731 1,734 1,811 Total 32,068 28,705 34,044 31,859 33,333 Middle East/Asia Pacific fleet: Deepwater $ 16,822 13,819 14,195 14,326 16,015 Towing-supply 8,220 9,461 9,788 10,502 10,636 Total 25,042 23,280 23,983 24,828 26,651 Europe/Mediterranean fleet: Deepwater $ 15,621 17,578 20,476 29,163 28,652 Towing-supply — (13 ) — 179 528 Other 154 151 144 149 — Total 15,775 17,716 20,620 29,491 29,180 West Africa fleet: Deepwater $ 6,237 4,905 8,748 12,102 14,066 Towing-supply 5,202 7,711 11,029 10,521 9,981 Other 3,506 3,078 2,552 3,173 3,328 Total $ 14,945 15,694 22,329 25,796 27,375 Worldwide fleet: Deepwater $ 64,386 59,137 71,277 78,473 81,616 Towing-supply 18,025 21,278 25,271 28,445 29,784 Other 5,419 4,980 4,427 5,056 5,139 Total $ 87,830 85,395 100,975 111,974 116,539 TIDEWATER INC. UNAUDITED OTHER FLEET AND FINANCIAL DATA Three Months Ended December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, 2020 2020 2020 2020 2019 AVERAGE NUMBER OF VESSELS: Americas fleet: Deepwater 32 32 32 32 31 Towing-supply 10 12 15 17 17 Other 3 3 3 3 4 Total 45 47 50 52 52 Stacked vessels (15 ) (17 ) (17 ) (17 ) (15 ) Active vessels 30 30 33 35 37 Middle East/Asia Pacific fleet: Deepwater 21 22 26 27 27 Towing-supply 22 23 26 28 28 Total 43 45 52 55 55 Stacked vessels (3 ) (4 ) (9 ) (10 ) (10 ) Active vessels 40 41 43 45 45 Europe/Mediterranean fleet: Deepwater 31 32 36 39 42 Towing-supply - - 1 2 3 Total 31 32 37 41 45 Stacked vessels (16 ) (17 ) (17 ) (11 ) (15 ) Active vessels 15 15 20 30 30 West Africa fleet: Deepwater 20 25 26 26 27 Towing-supply 13 17 18 19 19 Other 23 16 19 20 21 Total 56 58 63 65 67 Stacked vessels (16 ) (31 ) (21 ) (21 ) (22 ) Active vessels 40 27 42 44 45 Worldwide fleet: Deepwater 104 111 120 124 126 Towing-supply 45 52 60 66 68 Other 26 19 22 23 25 Total 175 182 202 213 219 Stacked vessels (50 ) (69 ) (64 ) (60 ) (62 ) Active vessels 125 113 138 153 157 Total active 125 113 138 153 157 Total stacked 50 69 64 60 62 Total joint venture and other vessels 3 3 3 3 4 Total 178 185 205 216 223 TIDEWATER INC. UNAUDITED OTHER FLEET AND FINANCIAL DATA Three Months Ended December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, 2020 2020 2020 2020 2019 AVAILABLE DAYS - TOTAL FLEET: Americas fleet: Deepwater 2,944 2,996 2,940 2,873 2,852 Towing-supply 898 1,098 1,329 1,547 1,580 Other 276 276 273 285 368 Total 4,118 4,370 4,542 4,705 4,800 Middle East/Asia Pacific fleet: Deepwater 1,932 2,025 2,411 2,496 2,453 Towing-supply 2,032 2,118 2,342 2,512 2,576 Total 3,964 4,143 4,753 5,008 5,029 Europe/Mediterranean fleet: Deepwater 2,852 2,916 3,256 3,581 3,848 Towing-supply — 24 91 122 276 Total 2,852 2,940 3,347 3,703 4,124 West Africa fleet: Deepwater 1,840 2,269 2,366 2,366 2,439 Towing-supply 1,196 1,588 1,654 1,729 1,779 Other 2,095 1,469 1,698 1,820 1,932 Total 5,131 5,326 5,718 5,915 6,150 Worldwide fleet: Deepwater 9,568 10,206 10,973 11,316 11,592 Towing-supply 4,126 4,828 5,416 5,910 6,211 Other 2,371 1,745 1,971 2,105 2,300 Total 16,065 16,779 18,360 19,331 20,103 TIDEWATER INC. UNAUDITED OTHER FLEET AND FINANCIAL DATA Three Months Ended December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, 2020 2020 2020 2020 2019 OUT-OF-SERVICE - STACKED DAYS: Americas fleet: Deepwater 1,105 1,134 863 873 656 Towing-supply 189 362 601 593 568 Other 92 92 91 103 184 Total 1,386 1,588 1,555 1,569 1,408 Middle East/Asia Pacific fleet: Deepwater 92 185 500 546 552 Towing-supply 177 186 310 396 399 Total 269 371 810 942 951 Europe/Mediterranean fleet: Deepwater 1,448 1,522 1,422 1,004 1,196 Towing-supply — 24 91 0 153 Total 1,448 1,546 1,513 1,004 1,349 West Africa fleet: Deepwater 1,288 1,809 919 819 766 Towing-supply 644 882 563 469 583 Other 417 181 446 637 643 Total 2,349 2,872 1,928 1,925 1,992 Worldwide fleet: Deepwater 3,933 4,650 3,704 3,242 3,170 Towing-supply 1,010 1,454 1,565 1,458 1,703 Other 509 273 537 740 827 Total 5,452 6,377 5,806 5,440 5,700 TIDEWATER INC. UNAUDITED OTHER FLEET AND FINANCIAL DATA Three Months Ended December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, 2020 2020 2020 2020 2019 AVAILABLE DAYS - ACTIVE FLEET: Americas fleet: Deepwater 1,839 1,862 2,077 2,000 2,196 Towing-supply 709 736 728 954 1,012 Other 184 184 182 182 184 Total 2,732 2,782 2,987 3,136 3,392 Middle East/Asia Pacific fleet: Deepwater 1,840 1,840 1,911 1,950 1,901 Towing-supply 1,855 1,932 2,032 2,116 2,177 Total 3,695 3,772 3,943 4,066 4,078 Europe/Mediterranean fleet: Deepwater 1,404 1,394 1,834 2,577 2,652 Towing-supply — — — 122 123 Total 1,404 1,394 1,834 2,699 2,775 West Africa fleet: Deepwater 552 460 1,447 1,547 1,673 Towing-supply 552 706 1,091 1,260 1,196 Other 1,678 1,288 1,252 1,183 1,289 Total 2,782 2,454 3,790 3,990 4,158 Worldwide fleet: Deepwater 5,635 5,556 7,269 8,074 8,422 Towing-supply 3,116 3,374 3,851 4,452 4,508 Other 1,862 1,472 1,434 1,365 1,473 Total 10,613 10,402 12,554 13,891 14,403 TIDEWATER INC. UNAUDITED OTHER FLEET AND FINANCIAL DATA Three Months Ended December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, 2020 2020 2020 2020 2019 UTILIZATION - TOTAL FLEET: