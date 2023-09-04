Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) announced today that members of management will participate in the Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference in New York City on September 5 - 6, 2023. A copy of Tidewater’s investor presentation for these meetings can be found on the Events and Presentations page of the company’s Investor Relations website at investor.tdw.com.

About Tidewater

Tidewater owns and operates the largest fleet of offshore support vessels in the industry, with 65 years of experience supporting offshore energy exploration, production and offshore wind activities worldwide. To learn more, visit www.tdw.com.

