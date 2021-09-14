Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Tidewater Inc.
  News
  Summary
    TDW   US88642R1095

TIDEWATER INC.

(TDW)
  Report
Tidewater : to Present at the Pareto Securities' 28th Energy Virtual Conference

09/14/2021 | 05:16pm EDT
Tidewater Inc. (NYSE: TDW) (“Tidewater” or the “Company”) announced today that Quintin V. Kneen, President, CEO and Director will present at Pareto Securities’ 28th Energy Virtual Conference on Thursday, September 16, 2021, at 3:40 a.m. Central Time (4:40 a.m. Eastern Time). Upon completion of the presentation, the Company will file a Form 8-K with the SEC that will include a copy of the slides presented, as well as have the presentation available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at investor.tdw.com.

Tidewater owns and operates the largest fleet of offshore support vessels in the industry, with 65 years of experience supporting offshore energy exploration and production activities worldwide. To learn more, visit www.tdw.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 364 M - -
Net income 2021 -89,0 M - -
Net Debt 2021 10,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -5,34x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 463 M 463 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,30x
EV / Sales 2022 1,14x
Nbr of Employees 5 400
Free-Float 98,5%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 11,26 $
Average target price 15,33 $
Spread / Average Target 36,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Quintin Venable Kneen President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Samuel R. Rubio Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Larry T. Rigdon Chairman
Lee R. Johnson Chief Information Officer & Vice President
David E. Darling Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TIDEWATER INC.30.32%463
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED22.68%39 310
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY16.98%20 207
HALLIBURTON COMPANY8.15%18 202
NOV INC.-1.75%5 271
CNOOC ENERGY TECHNOLOGY & SERVICES LIMITED29.71%4 947