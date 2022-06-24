Tidewater Midstream And Infrastructure : Announces Results Of Annual General And Special Meeting

News Release

June 24, 2022

(TSX:TWM)

TIDEWATER MIDSTREAM AND INFRASTRUCTURE LTD.

ANNOUNCES RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL AND SPECIAL

MEETING

CALGARY, June 24, 2022 - Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. ("Tidewater" or the "Company") (TSX: TWM) is pleased to announce that at the annual general and special meeting held in Calgary, Alberta on June 23, 2022 (the "Meeting") holders of common shares of Tidewater: (i) elected Joel MacLeod, Douglas Fraser, Margaret A. (Greta) Raymond, Robert Colcleugh, Michael Salamon, Neil McCarron and Gail Yester to the Board of Directors; (ii) re-appointed Deloitte LLP, as Tidewater's auditors; (iii) approved the unallocated restricted share units under the Corporation's restricted share unit plan; and (iv) passed the non-binding advisory vote on the Corporation's approach to executive compensation..

The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at the Meeting are set out below:

Nominee Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Joel A. MacLeod 207,406,923 98.759 2,607,194 1.241 Douglas Fraser 205,967,707 98.073 4,046,410 1.927 Margaret (Greta) Raymond 197,012,005 93.809 13,002,112 6.191 Robert Colcleugh 209,645,317 99.824 368,800 0.176 Michael J. Salamon 195,393,007 93.038 14,621,110 6.962 Neil McCarron 160,565,583 76.455 49,448,534 23.545 Gail Yester 207,501,041 98.803 2,513,076 1.197

Further disclosure on the matters approved at the Meeting can be found in the Management Information Circular dated May 11, 2022 and the Report of Voting Results for the Meeting on

SEDAR.

