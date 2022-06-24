Tidewater Midstream And Infrastructure : Announces Results Of Annual General And Special Meeting
June 24, 2022
(TSX:TWM)
TIDEWATER MIDSTREAM AND INFRASTRUCTURE LTD.
ANNOUNCES RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL AND SPECIAL
MEETING
CALGARY, June 24, 2022 - Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. ("Tidewater" or the "Company") (TSX: TWM) is pleased to announce that at the annual general and special meeting held in Calgary, Alberta on June 23, 2022 (the "Meeting") holders of common shares of Tidewater: (i) elected Joel MacLeod, Douglas Fraser, Margaret A. (Greta) Raymond, Robert Colcleugh, Michael Salamon, Neil McCarron and Gail Yester to the Board of Directors; (ii) re-appointed Deloitte LLP, as Tidewater's auditors; (iii) approved the unallocated restricted share units under the Corporation's restricted share unit plan; and (iv) passed the non-binding advisory vote on the Corporation's approach to executive compensation..
The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at the Meeting are set out below:
Nominee
Votes For
% For
Votes Withheld
% Withheld
Joel A. MacLeod
207,406,923
98.759
2,607,194
1.241
Douglas Fraser
205,967,707
98.073
4,046,410
1.927
Margaret (Greta) Raymond
197,012,005
93.809
13,002,112
6.191
Robert Colcleugh
209,645,317
99.824
368,800
0.176
Michael J. Salamon
195,393,007
93.038
14,621,110
6.962
Neil McCarron
160,565,583
76.455
49,448,534
23.545
Gail Yester
207,501,041
98.803
2,513,076
1.197
Further disclosure on the matters approved at the Meeting can be found in the Management Information Circular dated May 11, 2022 and the Report of Voting Results for the Meeting on
SEDAR.
About Tidewater
Tidewater is traded on the TSX under the symbol "TWM". Tidewater's business objective is to build a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in the North American natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, refined product, and renewable energy value chain. Its strategy is to profitably grow and create shareholder value through the acquisition and development of conventional and renewable energy infrastructure. To achieve its business objective, Tidewater is focused on providing customers with a full service, vertically integrated value chain through the acquisition and development of energy infrastructure, including downstream facilities, natural gas processing facilities, natural gas liquids infrastructure, pipelines, railcars, export terminals, storage, and various renewable initiatives. To complement its infrastructure asset base, the Corporation also markets crude, refined product, natural gas, NGLs and renewable products and services to customers across North America.
Tidewater is a majority shareholder in Tidewater Renewables Ltd. ("Tidewater Renewables"), a multi- faceted, energy transition company focusing on the production of low carbon fuels. Tidewater Renewables' common shares are publicly traded on the TSX under the symbol "LCFS".
For further information:
Tom Hems,
Director of Investor Relations
Tidewater Midstream & Infrastructure Ltd.
Phone: 587.392.3331
Email:thems@tidewatermidstream.com
SOURCE Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd.
