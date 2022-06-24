Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TWM   CA8864531097

TIDEWATER MIDSTREAM AND INFRASTRUCTURE LTD.

(TWM)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:00 2022-06-24 pm EDT
1.340 CAD   +1.52%
06/23Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Extends Refinancing Deadline for One Month
MT
06/23TIDEWATER RENEWABLE BRIEF : Extends Credit Facility Refinancing Terms
MT
06/23Tidewater midstream and infrastructure ltd. extends credit facility refinancing terms
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Tidewater Midstream And Infrastructure : Announces Results Of Annual General And Special Meeting

06/24/2022 | 05:16pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

News Release

June 24, 2022

(TSX:TWM)

TIDEWATER MIDSTREAM AND INFRASTRUCTURE LTD.

ANNOUNCES RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL AND SPECIAL

MEETING

CALGARY, June 24, 2022 - Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. ("Tidewater" or the "Company") (TSX: TWM) is pleased to announce that at the annual general and special meeting held in Calgary, Alberta on June 23, 2022 (the "Meeting") holders of common shares of Tidewater: (i) elected Joel MacLeod, Douglas Fraser, Margaret A. (Greta) Raymond, Robert Colcleugh, Michael Salamon, Neil McCarron and Gail Yester to the Board of Directors; (ii) re-appointed Deloitte LLP, as Tidewater's auditors; (iii) approved the unallocated restricted share units under the Corporation's restricted share unit plan; and (iv) passed the non-binding advisory vote on the Corporation's approach to executive compensation..

The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at the Meeting are set out below:

Nominee

Votes For

% For

Votes Withheld

% Withheld

Joel A. MacLeod

207,406,923

98.759

2,607,194

1.241

Douglas Fraser

205,967,707

98.073

4,046,410

1.927

Margaret (Greta) Raymond

197,012,005

93.809

13,002,112

6.191

Robert Colcleugh

209,645,317

99.824

368,800

0.176

Michael J. Salamon

195,393,007

93.038

14,621,110

6.962

Neil McCarron

160,565,583

76.455

49,448,534

23.545

Gail Yester

207,501,041

98.803

2,513,076

1.197

Further disclosure on the matters approved at the Meeting can be found in the Management Information Circular dated May 11, 2022 and the Report of Voting Results for the Meeting on

SEDAR.

About Tidewater

Tidewater is traded on the TSX under the symbol "TWM". Tidewater's business objective is to build a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in the North American natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, refined product, and renewable energy value chain. Its strategy is to profitably grow and create shareholder value through the acquisition and development of conventional and renewable energy infrastructure. To achieve its business objective, Tidewater is focused on providing customers with a full service, vertically integrated value chain through the acquisition and development of energy infrastructure, including downstream facilities, natural gas processing facilities, natural gas liquids infrastructure, pipelines, railcars, export terminals, storage, and various renewable initiatives. To complement its infrastructure asset base, the Corporation also markets crude, refined product, natural gas, NGLs and renewable products and services to customers across North America.

Tidewater is a majority shareholder in Tidewater Renewables Ltd. ("Tidewater Renewables"), a multi- faceted, energy transition company focusing on the production of low carbon fuels. Tidewater Renewables' common shares are publicly traded on the TSX under the symbol "LCFS".

For further information:

Tom Hems,

Director of Investor Relations

Tidewater Midstream & Infrastructure Ltd.

Phone: 587.392.3331

Email: thems@tidewatermidstream.com

SOURCE Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd.

Disclaimer

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. published this content on 24 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 June 2022 21:15:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about TIDEWATER MIDSTREAM AND INFRASTRUCTURE LTD.
06/23Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Extends Refinancing Deadline for One Month
MT
06/23TIDEWATER RENEWABLE BRIEF : Extends Credit Facility Refinancing Terms
MT
06/23Tidewater midstream and infrastructure ltd. extends credit facility refinancing terms
AQ
06/23Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. Extends Credit Facility Refinancing Terms
CI
06/23TRANSCRIPT : Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. - Shareholder/Analyst Call
CI
06/22Tidewater announces second quarter 2022 dividend
AQ
06/22Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. Declares Dividend for the Second Quarter 20..
CI
06/03S&P Cuts Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Rating on Potential Acceleration of the..
MT
06/03Credit Suisse Increases Tidewater's Target Price To $2.25 From $2.00
MT
05/26ALTAGAS BRIEF : Announces Agreement To Monetize Alaskan Utilities
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TIDEWATER MIDSTREAM AND INFRASTRUCTURE LTD.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 1 919 M 1 486 M 1 486 M
Net income 2022 121 M 93,4 M 93,4 M
Net Debt 2022 724 M 560 M 560 M
P/E ratio 2022 4,55x
Yield 2022 3,03%
Capitalization 451 M 349 M 349 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,61x
EV / Sales 2023 0,64x
Nbr of Employees 419
Free-Float 73,7%
Chart TIDEWATER MIDSTREAM AND INFRASTRUCTURE LTD.
Duration : Period :
Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TIDEWATER MIDSTREAM AND INFRASTRUCTURE LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 1,32 CAD
Average target price 1,98 CAD
Spread / Average Target 49,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Joel A. MacLeod Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Brian Newmarch Chief Financial Officer
Stephen J. Holyoake Independent Director
Douglas S. Fraser Lead Independent Director
Margaret A. Raymond Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TIDEWATER MIDSTREAM AND INFRASTRUCTURE LTD.1.54%356
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION39.25%370 172
CHEVRON CORPORATION21.37%290 537
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD4.09%200 319
BP PLC13.87%89 878
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION-4.13%69 358