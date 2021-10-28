Rabobank Deploys FLOW Partner Automation to Achieve a 100% Digital Supply Chain

Breukelen, the Netherlands - October 28, 2021 at 8 AM CEST - TIE Kinetix, a leader in 100% supply chain digitalization, announced today that Rabobank has successfully deployed FLOW Partner Automation to facilitate e-invoicing with suppliers of all sizes and transform business processes as a result.

With FLOW, TIE Kinetix's cloud-based supply chain platform, Rabobank can begin to digitalize incoming invoices for approximately 23,000 suppliers and pave the road to complete automation. TIE Kinetix's automated onboarding services will maximize supplier adoption, while FLOW's inherent flexibility will further support the bank's transition to a 100% digital supply chain.

"Rabobank is live on Peppol! We're growing a better e-invoicing world together," says Arthur Slijkhuis, Manager Finance & Accounting of the Finance & Risk Center, Rabobank.

"By using Peppol in combination with a dedicated invoicing portal, Rabobank can reach their entire supplier community and continue on their e-invoicing journey," says Arjan Sloot, Country Manager Benelux, TIE Kinetix. "We're grateful to be able to help Rabobank reach their goals by providing them with access to the Peppol network and powering their supplier portal with our FLOW Partner Automation platform."