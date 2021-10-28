Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. TIE Kinetix N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TIE   NL0010389508

TIE KINETIX N.V.

(TIE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Rabobank Deploys FLOW Partner Automation to Achieve a 100% Digital Supply Chain

10/28/2021 | 02:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Breukelen, the Netherlands - October 28, 2021 at 8 AM CEST - TIE Kinetix, a leader in 100% supply chain digitalization, announced today that Rabobank has successfully deployed FLOW Partner Automation to facilitate e-invoicing with suppliers of all sizes and transform business processes as a result.

With FLOW, TIE Kinetix's cloud-based supply chain platform, Rabobank can begin to digitalize incoming invoices for approximately 23,000 suppliers and pave the road to complete automation. TIE Kinetix's automated onboarding services will maximize supplier adoption, while FLOW's inherent flexibility will further support the bank's transition to a 100% digital supply chain.

"Rabobank is live on Peppol! We're growing a better e-invoicing world together," says Arthur Slijkhuis, Manager Finance & Accounting of the Finance & Risk Center, Rabobank.

"By using Peppol in combination with a dedicated invoicing portal, Rabobank can reach their entire supplier community and continue on their e-invoicing journey," says Arjan Sloot, Country Manager Benelux, TIE Kinetix. "We're grateful to be able to help Rabobank reach their goals by providing them with access to the Peppol network and powering their supplier portal with our FLOW Partner Automation platform."

Disclaimer

TIE Kinetix NV published this content on 28 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 October 2021 06:10:22 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about TIE KINETIX N.V.
02:14aRabobank Deploys FLOW Partner Automation to Achieve a 100% Digital Supply Chain
PU
10/26TIE KINETIX N : Earns Microsoft Co-Sell Ready Status
PU
10/22TIE KINETIX N : Rebrands to Support Growing SaaS Business
PU
10/19TIE KINETIX N : Announces FLOW Platform Fall Release 2021
PU
08/04TIE KINETIX N : TIE Kinetix NV Q3 2021 trading update
PU
08/04TIE KINETIX N : 3rd Quarter Trading Update
PU
08/04TIE KINETIX N : Reports Q3 Trading Update FY 2021
PU
07/28TIE KINETIX N : Delivers Electronic Invoicing Solution to Rabobank (Second Largest Dutch B..
AQ
07/28TIE KINETIX N : Rabobank Picks Tie Kinetix For Invoicing Digitalization Contract
MT
06/11TIE KINETIX N.V. : Crossing thresholds
CO
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 15,6 M 18,1 M 18,1 M
Net income 2020 6,51 M 7,56 M 7,56 M
Net cash 2020 4,88 M 5,66 M 5,66 M
P/E ratio 2020 3,81x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 36,9 M 42,8 M 42,9 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,86x
EV / Sales 2020 1,29x
Nbr of Employees 104
Free-Float 24,1%
Chart TIE KINETIX N.V.
Duration : Period :
TIE Kinetix N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TIE KINETIX N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Jan B. Sundelin Chief Executive Officer
Michiel Wolfswinkel Chief Financial Officer
Georg Werger Chairman-Supervisory Board
Juan Vicente Vidagany Espert Chief Technology Officer
Gerdy Harteveld-Smeets Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TIE KINETIX N.V.54.93%43
ACCENTURE PLC35.54%225 079
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.21.65%171 855
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION0.99%113 949
SNOWFLAKE INC.21.62%102 980
INFOSYS LIMITED35.67%95 245