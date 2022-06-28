TIE Kinetix N : Appoints New Senior Account Manager for the United States

Tewksbury, MA, United States - June 28, 2022 at 12 PM EDT - TIE Kinetix, a leader in 100% supply chain digitalization, is pleased to announce that Mrs. Schelley Moran has been appointed as a Senior Account Manager for the United States.

Schelley Moran brings more than 25 years of direct sales experience in EDI, B2B, and Cloud/SaaS integration to TIE Kinetix. Before joining TIE Kinetix, she held various sales positions in the EDI industry, during which she drove sales to constantly meet and exceed revenue goals.

As a Senior Account Manager for TIE Kinetix in the United States, Schelley is responsible for managing existing accounts and creating and maintaining relationships with new customers. Schelley's commitment to surpassing expectations of the customers she works with makes her an asset to the TIE Kinetix team.

David Fullen, Country Manager of TIE Kinetix US, says: "We were eager to have Schelley join our team because of her years of experience in EDI and Cloud integration, and from her first week at TIE Kinetix, Schelley's professionalism with customers has stood out. She has proven her knowledge of EDI and her dedication to each customer by her hard work, and she will be essential in helping TIE Kinetix to continue to reach the goals that we have set for our company. Any customer who works with Schelley is in good hands."

Schelley Moran says: "I have enjoyed a rewarding and long-standing relationship with TIE Kinetix that began when I managed their partnership at another company. I have always been impressed by the vision of TIE Kinetix leadership and the dedication of the TIE Kinetix teams in supporting and expanding their customer base with exceptional solutions and services. I'm looking forward to utilizing my experience and knowledge in EDI and B2B to collaborate with customers in attaining their 100% digitalization goals with our FLOW Partner Automation solution. Joining the team at TIE Kinetix and contributing to this effort is an exciting next step in my career journey."