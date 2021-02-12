TIE Kinetix N : Convocation Annual General Meeting of Shareholders 2021

12 februari 2021 -

Breukelen, the Netherlands at 8:30 AM CET

TIE Kinetix N.V. ('TIE Kinetix') announced today that its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders is to be held on:

Friday, March 26th, 2021, in Breukelen at 10.00 AM CET

The convocation for the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, the agenda with explanatory notes (Dutch only), the financial statements 2020, and additional meeting documents are available via the company's corporate website: https://tiekinetix.com/en/annual-general-meeting-2021

Participation is possible by conference call only.

For questions about this press release, please contact TIE Kinetix Investor Relations via Investor.Relations@TIEKinetix.com

This document may contain expectations about the financial state of affairs and results of the activities of TIE Kinetix as well as certain related plans and objectives. Such expectations for the future are naturally associated with risks and uncertainties because they relate to future events, and as such depend on certain circumstances that may not arise in future. Various factors may cause real results and developments to deviate considerably from explicitly or implicitly made statements about future expectations. Such factors may for instance be changes in expenditure by companies in important markets, in statutory changes and changes in financial markets, in the EU grant regime, in the salary levels of employees, in future borrowing costs, in future take-overs or divestitures and the pace of technological developments. TIE Kinetix therefore cannot guarantee that the expectations will be realized. TIE Kinetix also refuses to accept any obligation to update statements made in this document.

For further information, please contact:

TIE Kinetix N.V.

Jan Sundelin, CEO or Michiel Wolfswinkel, CFO

De Corridor 5d

3621 ZA Breukelen

T: +31 (0) 88 3698060

E: michiel.wolfswinkel@tiekinetix.com

W: www.TIEKinetix.com

About TIE Kinetix

At TIE Kinetix, we deliver Software as a Service (SaaS) solutions to companies, governmental institutions, and their suppliers, to help them exchange all business documents electronically and simplify supply chain processes as a result. FLOW Partner Automation, our software platform, empowers its users to engage in smart business exchanges and streamline communication through seamless integration with any existing system. Since 1987, we have supported all EDI and e-invoicing standards and communication methods worldwide. Today, our global team of experts share their knowledge with our 2,500+ customers, facilitating the exchange of over 1 billion documents through FLOW each year.

TIE Kinetix is a public company (Euronext: TIE), and has offices in the Netherlands, France, Germany, Australia, and the United States. For more information, visit www.TIEKinetix.com, and follow us on Linkedin, Twitter, Facebook, Xing, and YouTube.

