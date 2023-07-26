Breukelen, the Netherlands - July 26, 2023 at 4.30 PM CEST - TIE Kinetix N.V. ("TIE Kinetix") today announces an Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on:

Wednesday September 6, 2023 at 10.00 AM

in Hotel van der Valk

Stationsweg 91, 3621 LK Breukelen

Participation is also possible by conference call.

The convocation for the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders, the agenda with explanatory notes (Dutch only), the Shareholders' Circular and the further meeting documents are available via the Company's corporate website: https://tiekinetix.com/en/extraordinary-general-meeting-2023

