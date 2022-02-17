Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. TIE Kinetix N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TIE   NL0010389508

TIE KINETIX N.V.

(TIE)
  Report
Real-time Quote. Real-time Euronext Amsterdam - 02/15 11:13:43 am
21 EUR   -0.94%
03:44aTIE KINETIX N : Executive Interview with Jan Sundelin
PU
02/10TIE KINETIX N : Convocation Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
PU
02/02TIE KINETIX N : TIE Kinetix Reports Q1 2022 Trading Update
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

TIE Kinetix N : Executive Interview with Jan Sundelin

02/17/2022 | 03:44am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

February 17th, 2022 - This executive interview was originally published by the Edison Investment Research Group.

In this interview, CEO Jan Sundelin explains what investors need to know about TIE Kinetix and outlines the company's mission. He talks about the different market dynamics, such as ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance), the expected strong growth in e-invoicing and the recent growth in the company's revenue figures.

Disclaimer

TIE Kinetix NV published this content on 16 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2022 08:43:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about TIE KINETIX N.V.
03:44aTIE KINETIX N : Executive Interview with Jan Sundelin
PU
02/10TIE KINETIX N : Convocation Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
PU
02/02TIE KINETIX N : TIE Kinetix Reports Q1 2022 Trading Update
PU
02/02Tie Kinetix to Solely Focus on SaaS Solutions in Business Model Overhaul
MT
02/02TIE KINETIX N : Reports Q1 2022 Trading Update
PU
02/02TIE KINETIX N.V. : 1st quarter results
CO
01/18TIE KINETIX N : Earns ISO 27017 and ISO 27018 Certifications
PU
2021TIE KINETIX N.V. : Crossing thresholds
CO
2021TIE KINETIX N : Expands Its Partner Network in the DACH Region
PU
2021TIE KINETIX N.V. : Crossing thresholds
CO
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 14,9 M 16,9 M 16,9 M
Net income 2021 0,63 M 0,72 M 0,72 M
Net cash 2021 9,16 M 10,4 M 10,4 M
P/E ratio 2021 65,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 35,3 M 40,1 M 40,1 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,29x
EV / Sales 2021 1,89x
Nbr of Employees 104
Free-Float 40,1%
Chart TIE KINETIX N.V.
Duration : Period :
TIE Kinetix N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TIE KINETIX N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Jan B. Sundelin Chief Executive Officer
Michiel Wolfswinkel Chief Financial Officer
Georg Werger Chairman-Supervisory Board
Juan Vicente Vidagany Espert Chief Technology Officer
Gerdy Harteveld-Smeets Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TIE KINETIX N.V.-0.94%40
ACCENTURE PLC-19.50%210 911
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.2.00%187 784
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-3.35%115 849
INFOSYS LIMITED-8.18%96 723
SNOWFLAKE INC.-10.05%93 330