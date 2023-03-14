TIE Kinetix N : Expands Existing Relationship with SPAR Holding B.V. for a 100% Cloud-Based Supply Chain

Breukelen, the Netherlands - March 14, 2023 at 8 AM CEST - TIE Kinetix, a leader in 100% supply chain digitalization, announced today a new 5-year, € 479,000 contract with SPAR Holding B.V., a leading international brand of independently owned and operated food retailers and wholesalers. By choosing TIE Kinetix to provide their digitalization upgrades, SPAR Holding will adopt the FLOW Partner Automation platform and their supply chain solution will move 100% to the cloud. Additionally, SPAR Holding will be adding KPI dashboard functionality to their FLOW Platform, which will help meet the company's growth goals.

This contract will enable SPAR Holding and their independent food retailers and wholesalers to optimize their document exchange process and enable them to achieve a fully digital supply chain with TIE Kinetix's next-generation EDI offerings. The decision to utilize TIE Kinetix's FLOW Partner Automation Platform - fully integrated with their Microsoft Dynamics 365 F&SCM environment - is done in close collaboration with TIE Kinetix's partner, Avanade. Now, SPAR Holding has access to experts from both TIE Kinetix and To-Increase as they digitalize all business document transactions seamlessly, securely, and efficiently.

Both companies provide a full understanding of their customers' business environment by working closely with Microsoft Dynamics 365. TIE Kinetix and Avanade are working together to help large companies like SPAR Holding make these major electronic business transactions a swift and simple process-from start to finish. These growth opportunities are extremely important to any business that is looking to digitalize their supply chain completely, no matter what size company they are.

SPAR Holding's decision to choose TIE Kinetix as their service provider shows the need for companies to rely on secure document exchange solutions that enable them to send and receive documents electronically with trading partners of any size. All business partners of SPAR Holding will continue to be able to exchange documents such as purchase orders, order confirmations, packing slips, and invoices - all without interruption. SPAR Holding's investment in TIE Kinetix is also an investment in an environmentally friendly solution. By using FLOW, SPAR will annually save 481 trees, 30 tons of CO2, 10,920 ink cartridges, and 70-90% of energy through the cloud.

TIE Kinetix is proud to offer a solution to SPAR Holding that is hosted in the Microsoft Azure cloud and is therefore completely integrated into their backend solution. This ensures the utmost security for SPAR Holding's independent retailers and their trading partners, as well as mitigates human error by making the entire document exchange process more accessible to all employees. With this upgrade toward our cloud-based solution, FLOW, SPAR Holding can be sure that their supply chain is as protected and digitalized as possible.

This document may contain expectations about the financial state of affairs and results of the activities of TIE Kinetix as well as certain related plans and objectives, and may be expressed in a variety of ways, such as 'expects', 'projects', 'anticipates', 'intends' or similar words. TIE Kinetix has based these forward-looking statements on its current expectations and projections about future events. Such expectations for the future are naturally associated with risks and uncertainties because they relate to future events, and as such depend on certain circumstances that may not arise in future. Various factors may cause real results and developments to deviate considerably from explicitly or implicitly made statements about future expectations. Such factors may for instance be changes in expenditure by companies in important markets, in statutory changes and changes in financial markets, in the salary levels of employees, in future borrowing costs, in future take-overs or divestitures and the pace of technological developments. TIE Kinetix therefore cannot guarantee that the expectations will be realized. TIE Kinetix also refuses to accept any obligation to update statements made in this document.