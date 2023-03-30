TIE Kinetix N : Extends and Upgrades Contract with The Stow Company, for Increased Document Exchange Volume

Breukelen, the Netherlands - March 30, 2023 at 8 AM CEST - TIE Kinetix, a leader in 100% supply chain digitalization, announced today a new 5-year, $720,000 contract with The Stow Company, a top provider of intelligent storage solutions including closets and garages. With this upgrade, Stow will increase their existing document exchange volume and subsequently optimize their document exchange process with a 100% cloud-based EDI solution.

The EDI business relationship between TIE Kinetix and Stow began nearly two decades ago, but it was only at the end of 2022 that Stow adopted the FLOW Partner Automation Platform to simplify and streamline their document exchange process. Now, Stow has decided that they can utilize a higher document volume to further increase their growth and ensure they are taking advantage of TIE Kinetix's 100% digitalization solution. This swift decision to increase their document volume means that not only will Stow continue to be able to easily exchange documents with all their existing trading partners, but also have the capacity to add new trading partners to their supply chain. The initial contract between TIE Kinetix and Stow for a next-generation EDI solution showcases the need for large companies to be able to accurately and efficiently exchange documents electronically with their trading partners, and now they will be prepared to continue on their current path of growth.

Stow's decision to choose TIE Kinetix as their service provider shows the need for companies to rely on secure document exchange solutions that enable them to send and receive documents electronically with trading partners of any size. All business partners of Stow will continue to be able to exchange documents such as purchase orders, order confirmations, packing slips, and invoices - all without interruption. Stow's investment in TIE Kinetix is also an investment in an environmentally friendly solution. By using FLOW, Stow will annually save 81.13 trees, 5.13 tons of CO2, 1,840 ink cartridges, and 70-90% of energy through the cloud.

TIE Kinetix is proud to offer a solution to Stow that is hosted in the Microsoft Azure cloud and is therefore completely integrated into their back-end solution. By using TIE Kinetix's cloud-based solution, FLOW, Stow can be sure that their supply chain is as protected and digitalized as possible.

