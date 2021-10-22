Log in
    TIE   NL0010389508

TIE KINETIX N.V.

(TIE)
  Report
Real-time Quote. Real-time Euronext Amsterdam - 10/21 08:49:32 am
21.8 EUR   +0.93%
02:04aTIE KINETIX N : Rebrands to Support Growing SaaS Business
PU
10/19TIE KINETIX N : Announces FLOW Platform Fall Release 2021
PU
08/04TIE KINETIX N : TIE Kinetix NV Q3 2021 trading update
PU
TIE Kinetix N : Rebrands to Support Growing SaaS Business

10/22/2021 | 02:04am EDT
Breukelen, the Netherlands - October 22, 2021 at 8 AM CEST -TIE Kinetix, a leader in 100% supply chain digitalization, announced today that they have officially rebranded in order to support the continued growth of their cloud-based supply chain platform, FLOW Partner Automation. As a visual representation of the company's narrowed focus, TIE Kinetix has introduced a new logo and website to better showcase their position as a leader in procure-to-pay and order-to-cash automation.

Following the sale of the company's demand generation business last year, TIE Kinetix immediately scaled down the product offering on their website but chose to delay a complete rebranding until now in order to facilitate a more seamless transition for customers, partners, and employees.

Today, TIE Kinetix is solely committed to helping organizations achieve 100% supply chain digitalization with FLOW. The new logo reflects this narrowed focus with the omission of text reminiscent of services that no longer offered. It is further supported by the new website which boasts straightforward language and a modern design in line with their philosophy that document exchange should be simple.

"With a consolidated focus and fewer products to develop and maintain, we're constantly moving forward," says Jan Sundelin, CEO, TIE Kinetix. "Since selling our demand generation business, we have a better understanding of our FLOW customers, and development is at an all-time high. We've made a lot of progress on the back end, and we're proud of it. We had to rebrand to show our customers and the rest of the world who we are, what we do, and why we do it."

FLOW is suitable for anyone, anywhere. It's a one-size-fits-all platform that enables companies and government organizations to connect with trading partners around the world and take control of their cash flows in real time. To learn more about TIE Kinetix, visit their new website.

Disclaimer

TIE Kinetix NV published this content on 21 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 October 2021 06:03:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 15,6 M 18,1 M 18,1 M
Net income 2020 6,51 M 7,57 M 7,57 M
Net cash 2020 4,88 M 5,68 M 5,68 M
P/E ratio 2020 3,81x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 36,6 M 42,6 M 42,6 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,86x
EV / Sales 2020 1,29x
Nbr of Employees 104
Free-Float 24,1%
Managers and Directors
Jan B. Sundelin Chief Executive Officer
Michiel Wolfswinkel Chief Financial Officer
Georg Werger Chairman-Supervisory Board
Juan Vicente Vidagany Espert Chief Technology Officer
Gerdy Harteveld-Smeets Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TIE KINETIX N.V.53.52%43
ACCENTURE PLC32.89%218 421
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.26.06%178 362
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION12.73%127 188
INFOSYS LIMITED43.52%100 917
SNOWFLAKE INC.18.74%100 540