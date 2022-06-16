Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. TIE Kinetix N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TIE   NL0010389508

TIE KINETIX N.V.

(TIE)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  03:00 2022-06-15 am EDT
18.30 EUR    0.00%
02:13aTIE KINETIX N : Relaunches PDF Invoicing Solution to Simplify Compliance for SME Suppliers
PU
06/09TIE KINETIX N : Appoints New Partner Manager for France
PU
05/11TIE Kinetix N.V. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended March 31, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

TIE Kinetix N : Relaunches PDF Invoicing Solution to Simplify Compliance for SME Suppliers

06/16/2022 | 02:13am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Breukelen, the Netherlands - June 16, 2022 at 8 AM CEST - Triggered by the lack of convenient, low-cost e-invoicing solutions for SME suppliers and a rising demand from existing users to expand solution functionalities, the PDF-2-FLOW relaunch aims to satisfy both groups.

"It's inevitable that more and more small and mid-sized suppliers are going to have to start sending e-invoices," says Jan Sundelin, CEO, TIE Kinetix. "We're excited to officially announce the PDF-2-FLOW relaunch, because the solution is now fully in line with the end user. The new portal environment is modern, straightforward, easily accessible, and provides a clear overview of outgoing transactions."

With the redesign, a cloud-based portal environment accessible via secure login has replaced the local installation and storage previously required for solution use. Today, users can upload digitally native PDF invoices in the portal with a simple drag-and-drop action. Additionally, the new PDF-2-FLOW report enables users to track the delivery status of their outgoing invoices, identify errors, and monitor usage.

The PDF-2-FLOW relaunch is a major milestone for TIE Kinetix as the company continues to scale its subscription-based e-commerce business while simultaneously minimizing support and consultancy costs. As with PDF-2-FLOW, the company aims to standardize additional solutions in the near future and make them available in their online store.

New customers can purchase PDF-2-FLOW online for instant access, and migration opportunities are available for existing customers.

Disclaimer

TIE Kinetix NV published this content on 16 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 June 2022 06:12:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about TIE KINETIX N.V.
02:13aTIE KINETIX N : Relaunches PDF Invoicing Solution to Simplify Compliance for SME Suppliers
PU
06/09TIE KINETIX N : Appoints New Partner Manager for France
PU
05/11TIE Kinetix N.V. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended March 31, 2022
CI
05/11TIE KINETIX N.V. : Half-year report
CO
04/29TIE KINETIX N : TIE Kinetix issued share capital
PU
04/29TIE KINETIX N : Issued Share Capital
PU
04/29TIE KINETIX N.V. : Admission of new securities
CO
04/26TIE KINETIX N.V., - TIE KINETIX NV : Stock fraction press release
PU
04/25TIE KINETIX N : Majority of shareholders follow TIE Kinetix in its exciting journey toward..
PU
04/07TIE KINETIX N.V. : Ex-dividend day for Cash amount paid with the scrip issue offered as an..
FA
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 14,6 M 15,2 M 15,2 M
Net income 2022 -1,30 M -1,35 M -1,35 M
Net cash 2022 10,0 M 10,4 M 10,4 M
P/E ratio 2022 -25,8x
Yield 2022 2,73%
Capitalization 35,5 M 37,0 M 37,0 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,75x
EV / Sales 2023 1,48x
Nbr of Employees 124
Free-Float 48,5%
Chart TIE KINETIX N.V.
Duration : Period :
TIE Kinetix N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TIE KINETIX N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 18,30 €
Average target price 25,00 €
Spread / Average Target 36,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jan B. Sundelin Chief Executive Officer
Michiel Wolfswinkel Chief Financial Officer
Georg Werger Chairman-Supervisory Board
Juan Vicente Vidagany Espert Chief Technology Officer
Gerdy Harteveld-Smeets Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TIE KINETIX N.V.-13.68%37
ACCENTURE PLC-32.17%174 261
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-14.12%150 583
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-17.22%85 275
INFOSYS LIMITED-23.69%77 442
VMWARE, INC.4.69%51 130