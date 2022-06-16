TIE Kinetix N : Relaunches PDF Invoicing Solution to Simplify Compliance for SME Suppliers

Breukelen, the Netherlands - June 16, 2022 at 8 AM CEST - Triggered by the lack of convenient, low-cost e-invoicing solutions for SME suppliers and a rising demand from existing users to expand solution functionalities, the PDF-2-FLOW relaunch aims to satisfy both groups.

"It's inevitable that more and more small and mid-sized suppliers are going to have to start sending e-invoices," says Jan Sundelin, CEO, TIE Kinetix. "We're excited to officially announce the PDF-2-FLOW relaunch, because the solution is now fully in line with the end user. The new portal environment is modern, straightforward, easily accessible, and provides a clear overview of outgoing transactions."

With the redesign, a cloud-based portal environment accessible via secure login has replaced the local installation and storage previously required for solution use. Today, users can upload digitally native PDF invoices in the portal with a simple drag-and-drop action. Additionally, the new PDF-2-FLOW report enables users to track the delivery status of their outgoing invoices, identify errors, and monitor usage.

The PDF-2-FLOW relaunch is a major milestone for TIE Kinetix as the company continues to scale its subscription-based e-commerce business while simultaneously minimizing support and consultancy costs. As with PDF-2-FLOW, the company aims to standardize additional solutions in the near future and make them available in their online store.

New customers can purchase PDF-2-FLOW online for instant access, and migration opportunities are available for existing customers.