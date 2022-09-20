TIE Kinetix N : Signs Contract with Clopay Building Products for a 100% Cloud-Based Supply Chain

Breukelen, the Netherlands - September 20, 2022 at 8 AM CEST - TIE Kinetix announced today a new 5-year, $500,000 contract with Clopay Building Products, a leading manufacturer of residential and commercial garage doors. With this upgrade towards TIE Kinetix's FLOW Partner Automation platform, Clopay's supply chain solution will move 100% to the cloud.

The contract enables Clopay to move 100% to the cloud with a managed service agreement with TIE Kinetix, further optimizing their document exchange processes. All business partners of Clopay will continue to be able to exchange documents such as purchase orders, order confirmations, packing slips, and invoices - without interruption.

The partnership between Clopay and TIE Kinetix began over 15 years ago and will continue to be profitable in the coming years with the upgrade towards TIE Kinetix's FLOW platform. The ongoing relationship shows the need for companies to rely on secure document exchange solutions that enable them to send and receive documents electronically with trading partners of any size (large, medium, and small companies.) TIE Kinetix has begun migrating all SaaS customers towards TIE Kinetix's FLOW platform, so that all customers can enjoy the benefits the platform provides.

