    TIE   NL0010389508

TIE KINETIX N.V.

(TIE)
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  11:12 2022-09-19 am EDT
14.40 EUR    0.00%
02:10aTIE KINETIX N : Signs Contract with Clopay Building Products for a 100% Cloud-Based Supply Chain
PU
09/01TIE Kinetix Signs Five-year Contract For Cloud Services With Schutt Sports
MT
09/01TIE KINETIX N : Signs Contract with Schutt Sports LLC for a 100% Cloud-Based Supply Chain
PU
TIE Kinetix N : Signs Contract with Clopay Building Products for a 100% Cloud-Based Supply Chain

09/20/2022 | 02:10am EDT
Breukelen, the Netherlands - September 20, 2022 at 8 AM CEST - TIE Kinetix announced today a new 5-year, $500,000 contract with Clopay Building Products, a leading manufacturer of residential and commercial garage doors. With this upgrade towards TIE Kinetix's FLOW Partner Automation platform, Clopay's supply chain solution will move 100% to the cloud.

The contract enables Clopay to move 100% to the cloud with a managed service agreement with TIE Kinetix, further optimizing their document exchange processes. All business partners of Clopay will continue to be able to exchange documents such as purchase orders, order confirmations, packing slips, and invoices - without interruption.

The partnership between Clopay and TIE Kinetix began over 15 years ago and will continue to be profitable in the coming years with the upgrade towards TIE Kinetix's FLOW platform. The ongoing relationship shows the need for companies to rely on secure document exchange solutions that enable them to send and receive documents electronically with trading partners of any size (large, medium, and small companies.) TIE Kinetix has begun migrating all SaaS customers towards TIE Kinetix's FLOW platform, so that all customers can enjoy the benefits the platform provides.

This document may contain expectations about the financial state of affairs and results of the activities of TIE Kinetix as well as certain related plans and objectives, and may be expressed in a variety of ways, such as 'expects', 'projects', 'anticipates', 'intends' or similar words. TIE Kinetix has based these forward-looking statements on its current expectations and projections about future events. Such expectations for the future are naturally associated with risks and uncertainties because they relate to future events, and as such depend on certain circumstances that may not arise in future. Various factors may cause real results and developments to deviate considerably from explicitly or implicitly made statements about future expectations. Such factors may for instance be changes in expenditure by companies in important markets, in statutory changes and changes in financial markets, in the salary levels of employees, in future borrowing costs, in future take-overs or divestitures and the pace of technological developments. TIE Kinetix therefore cannot guarantee that the expectations will be realized. TIE Kinetix also refuses to accept any obligation to update statements made in this document.

Disclaimer

TIE Kinetix NV published this content on 20 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 September 2022 06:09:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
