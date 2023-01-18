Advanced search
Tie Kinetix N : Signs Contract with Georgia Main Food Group Limited for a 100% Cloud-Based Supply Chain Solution
Tie Kinetix N : TIE Kinetix NV doubles Order Intake on the back of strong demand for supply chain digitalization and e-Invoicing
TIE Kinetix Shareholder Partinc Capital Boosts Stake; Shares Up 7%
TIE Kinetix N : Signs Contract with Georgia Main Food Group Limited for a 100% Cloud-Based Supply Chain Solution

01/18/2023
Breukelen, the Netherlands - January 18, 2023 at 8 AM CEST - TIE Kinetix, a leader in 100% supply chain digitalization, announced today a 2-year, $116,000 contract with Georgia Main Food Group Limited, the parent company of two of British Columbia's most trusted grocery retail brands, IGA and Fresh St. This contract will enable Georgia Main to optimize their document exchange process and provide them with the resources to achieve a fully digital supply chain with TIE Kinetix's next generation EDI offerings.

With this decision to choose TIE Kinetix's FLOW Partner Automation platform for their EDI services, Georgia Main's supply chain solution will be 100% in the cloud. The decision to utilize the FLOW Partner Automation platform - fully integrated with Georgia Main's Microsoft Dynamics 365 F&SCM environment - is done in close collaboration with TIE Kinetix's partner, To-Increase. Now, Georgia Main can exchange all business documents electronically and securely with the bonus of access to industry experts from both TIE Kinetix and To-Increase.

Both companies provide a full understanding of their customers' business environment by working closely with Microsoft Dynamics 365. TIE Kinetix and To-Increase work together to help companies like Georgia Main make these major electronic business transactions an efficient and simple process - from start to finish. Additionally, Georgia Main's supplier ecosystem will also have the option to utilize FLOW for both EDI and supplier portal solutions. Georgia Main's decision to choose TIE Kinetix as their service provider shows the need for companies to rely on secure document exchange solutions that enable them to send and receive documents electronically with trading partners of any size.

TIE Kinetix is proud to offer a solution to Georgia Main (and their supplier ecosystem) that is hosted in the Microsoft Azure cloud. This ensures the utmost security for Georgia Main and their trading partners, as well as mitigated human error and an accessible document exchange process. Now that Georgia Main has chosen TIE Kinetix's cloud-based solution, FLOW, they can be sure that their supply chain is as protected and efficient as possible.

This document may contain expectations about the financial state of affairs and results of the activities of TIE Kinetix as well as certain related plans and objectives, and may be expressed in a variety of ways, such as 'expects', 'projects', 'anticipates', 'intends' or similar words. TIE Kinetix has based these forward-looking statements on its current expectations and projections about future events. Such expectations for the future are naturally associated with risks and uncertainties because they relate to future events, and as such depend on certain circumstances that may not arise in future. Various factors may cause real results and developments to deviate considerably from explicitly or implicitly made statements about future expectations. Such factors may for instance be changes in expenditure by companies in important markets, in statutory changes and changes in financial markets, in the salary levels of employees, in future borrowing costs, in future take-overs or divestitures and the pace of technological developments. TIE Kinetix therefore cannot guarantee that the expectations will be realized. TIE Kinetix also refuses to accept any obligation to update statements made in this document.

TIE Kinetix NV published this content on 18 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 14,4 M 15,5 M 15,5 M
Net income 2022 -1,67 M -1,81 M -1,81 M
Net cash 2022 9,14 M 9,87 M 9,87 M
P/E ratio 2022 -17,7x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 34,6 M 37,3 M 37,3 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,89x
EV / Sales 2022 1,55x
Nbr of Employees 123
Free-Float 48,1%
Chart TIE KINETIX N.V.
TIE Kinetix N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends TIE KINETIX N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Jan B. Sundelin Chief Executive Officer
Michiel Wolfswinkel Chief Financial Officer
Georg Werger Chairman-Supervisory Board
Juan Vicente Vidagany Espert Chief Technology Officer
Gerdy Harteveld-Smeets Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TIE KINETIX N.V.6.59%37
ACCENTURE PLC5.73%177 675
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.2.38%149 425
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION3.05%131 903
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.2.72%101 782
INFOSYS LIMITED1.15%77 751