TIE Kinetix N : Signs Contract with Georgia Main Food Group Limited for a 100% Cloud-Based Supply Chain Solution

Breukelen, the Netherlands - January 18, 2023 at 8 AM CEST - TIE Kinetix, a leader in 100% supply chain digitalization, announced today a 2-year, $116,000 contract with Georgia Main Food Group Limited, the parent company of two of British Columbia's most trusted grocery retail brands, IGA and Fresh St. This contract will enable Georgia Main to optimize their document exchange process and provide them with the resources to achieve a fully digital supply chain with TIE Kinetix's next generation EDI offerings.

With this decision to choose TIE Kinetix's FLOW Partner Automation platform for their EDI services, Georgia Main's supply chain solution will be 100% in the cloud. The decision to utilize the FLOW Partner Automation platform - fully integrated with Georgia Main's Microsoft Dynamics 365 F&SCM environment - is done in close collaboration with TIE Kinetix's partner, To-Increase. Now, Georgia Main can exchange all business documents electronically and securely with the bonus of access to industry experts from both TIE Kinetix and To-Increase.

Both companies provide a full understanding of their customers' business environment by working closely with Microsoft Dynamics 365. TIE Kinetix and To-Increase work together to help companies like Georgia Main make these major electronic business transactions an efficient and simple process - from start to finish. Additionally, Georgia Main's supplier ecosystem will also have the option to utilize FLOW for both EDI and supplier portal solutions. Georgia Main's decision to choose TIE Kinetix as their service provider shows the need for companies to rely on secure document exchange solutions that enable them to send and receive documents electronically with trading partners of any size.

TIE Kinetix is proud to offer a solution to Georgia Main (and their supplier ecosystem) that is hosted in the Microsoft Azure cloud. This ensures the utmost security for Georgia Main and their trading partners, as well as mitigated human error and an accessible document exchange process. Now that Georgia Main has chosen TIE Kinetix's cloud-based solution, FLOW, they can be sure that their supply chain is as protected and efficient as possible.

