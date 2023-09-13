TIE Kinetix N.V.
TIE Kinetix N.V.
Below you will find information from the register publication of inside information. The information has been provided by the organisation.
Registration date13 sep 2023 - 13:01
Statutory nameTIE Kinetix N.V.
TitleTIE Kinetix NV Completion of sale to SPS Commerce Inc
Previous result
Next result
Related downloads
202309130000000006_PR TIE Kinetix NV Completion of sale to SPS Commerce Inc.pdf(opens in a new window)
Date last update: 13 September 2023
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
TIE Kinetix NV published this content on 13 September 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2023 15:57:04 UTC.