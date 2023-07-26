TIE Kinetix N.V. specializes in the design, development and marketing of software for electronic commerce, supply management, data processing and financial management (creation of dashboards, financial reports, etc.). Net sales break down by activity as follows: - sale of software as a service (77.5%); - consulting services (13.5%); - maintenance and technical assistance services (8.4%); - sale of licenses (0.6%). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the Netherlands (39.5%), the United States (38%), Germany (12.5%), France (9.9%) and other (0.1%).