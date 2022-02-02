TIE Kinetix N : TIE Kinetix Reports Q1 2022 Trading Update

Trading Update Q1 2022 1 TIE KINETIX N.V. ~ Q1 2022 TRADING UPDATE

Breukelen, 2 February 2022, 08.00 - TIE Kinetx, a leader in 100% supply chain digitalizaton announces its trading update for the frst quarter of fnancial year 2022 today.

100% SaaS business

Efectve October 1, 2021 (the start of the Company's frst quarter) management has decided to direct the Company's business model entrely to the delivery and use of its SaaS solutons, in order to support the positoning of the Company as a 100% SaaS company with a focus on long term subscripton contracts and annual recurring revenue. The Company is stepping up its expenditure and investments in marketng, sales and onboarding to lay the foundaton for further growth in all of its markets. Such increased expenditure is visible in increasing staf levels, recruitment costs, marketng costs etc.

Following the 100% focus on SaaS delivery, the Company has revisited its consultancy actvites to prioritze actvites that support SaaS growth. As a result, the Company will reclassify certain actvites previously reported under consultancy revenue to (future) SaaS revenue. The reclassifcaton is a presentaton mater where revenue (and costs) of certain consultancy actvites are presented under SaaS. As a result revenues are recognized over 36 months in SaaS revenue (and costs amortzed accordingly). This tme allocaton does not lead to lower or diferent revenue/margins over the life of the contract. To illustrate this efect, out of € 1,224k invoiced to customers on actve consultancy projects in Q1 2022 (Q1 2021: € 930k), an amount of € 748k shall be allocated to SaaS revenue (Q1 2021: € 82k).

Interim dividend of € 0.50 per share and future dividends

The Company will seek shareholder approval to initate a dividend policy as from fnancial year 2022 (startng October 1, 2021). The Company strives for a stable dividend payout, with the aim of distributng at least 40% of net proft. We aim to grow the dividend payment percentage to the 50% level in the coming years. Management considers that such a dividend policy is backed by the very high share (80%+) of recurring business in its business model. Shareholders may elect to receive the dividend either in cash (net of 15% withholding tax) or in TIE Kinetx shares (without withholding taxes). If a shareholder makes no electon the dividend will be paid out in TIE Kinetx shares.

To underscore management's confdence in the growth strategy the Company opts to distribute the 2022 interim dividend from its reserves, in the absence of sufcient net proft. Should a similar situaton prevail in the near future, the Company may opt for a similar dividend distributon from its reserves. With a dividend distributon from its reserves, TIE Kinetx efectvely distributes part of the proceeds realized with the divestment of its non-strategic operatons during fnancial year 2020. The optonal dividend enables TIE Kinetx to realize a higher pay-out while maintaining a strong balance sheet for the roll-out of its strategy and possible acquisitons. This is a good ft with, and expresses management's confdence in, our growth strategy.

The Executve Board proposes to initate its dividend policy with an 2022 interim dividend of € 0.50 per share subject to AGM approval in March 2022. This will imply a maximum cash outlow of € 840k when all shareholders elect cash dividend.

Future dividend distributons will only be made to the extent that the Company can maintain a consolidated equity positon at least equal to the net book value of its tangible and intangible fxed assets, while assuring sufcient group cash levels to counter working capital volatlity. Our dividend return and the type of dividend we payout are compettve compared to other listed companies.

Capital markets day