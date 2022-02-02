TIE Kinetix N : TIE Kinetix Reports Q1 2022 Trading Update
Trading Update Q1 2022
TIE KINETIX N.V. ~ Q1 2022 TRADING UPDATE
Breukelen, 2 February 2022, 08.00 - TIE Kinetx, a leader in 100% supply chain digitalizaton announces its trading update for the frst quarter of fnancial year 2022 today.
100% SaaS business
Efectve October 1, 2021 (the start of the Company's frst quarter) management has decided to direct the Company's business model entrely to the delivery and use of its SaaS solutons, in order to support the positoning of the Company as a 100% SaaS company with a focus on long term subscripton contracts and annual recurring revenue. The Company is stepping up its expenditure and investments in marketng, sales and onboarding to lay the foundaton for further growth in all of its markets. Such increased expenditure is visible in increasing staf levels, recruitment costs, marketng costs etc.
Following the 100% focus on SaaS delivery, the Company has revisited its consultancy actvites to prioritze actvites that support SaaS growth. As a result, the Company will reclassify certain actvites previously reported under consultancy revenue to (future) SaaS revenue. The reclassifcaton is a presentaton mater where revenue (and costs) of certain consultancy actvites are presented under SaaS. As a result revenues are recognized over 36 months in SaaS revenue (and costs amortzed accordingly). This tme allocaton does not lead to lower or diferent revenue/margins over the life of the contract. To illustrate this efect, out of € 1,224k invoiced to customers on actve consultancy projects in Q1 2022 (Q1 2021: € 930k), an amount of € 748k shall be allocated to SaaS revenue (Q1 2021: € 82k).
Interim dividend of € 0.50 per share and future dividends
The Company will seek shareholder approval to initate a dividend policy as from fnancial year 2022 (startng October 1, 2021). The Company strives for a stable dividend payout, with the aim of distributng at least 40% of net proft. We aim to grow the dividend payment percentage to the 50% level in the coming years. Management considers that such a dividend policy is backed by the very high share (80%+) of recurring business in its business model. Shareholders may elect to receive the dividend either in cash (net of 15% withholding tax) or in TIE Kinetx shares (without withholding taxes). If a shareholder makes no electon the dividend will be paid out in TIE Kinetx shares.
To underscore management's confdence in the growth strategy the Company opts to distribute the 2022 interim dividend from its reserves, in the absence of sufcient net proft. Should a similar situaton prevail in the near future, the Company may opt for a similar dividend distributon from its reserves. With a dividend distributon from its reserves, TIE Kinetx efectvely distributes part of the proceeds realized with the divestment of its non-strategic operatons during fnancial year 2020. The optonal dividend enables TIE Kinetx to realize a higher pay-out while maintaining a strong balance sheet for the roll-out of its strategy and possible acquisitons. This is a good ft with, and expresses management's confdence in, our growth strategy.
The Executve Board proposes to initate its dividend policy with an 2022 interim dividend of € 0.50 per share subject to AGM approval in March 2022. This will imply a maximum cash outlow of € 840k when all shareholders elect cash dividend.
Future dividend distributons will only be made to the extent that the Company can maintain a consolidated equity positon at least equal to the net book value of its tangible and intangible fxed assets, while assuring sufcient group cash levels to counter working capital volatlity. Our dividend return and the type of dividend we payout are compettve compared to other listed companies.
Capital markets day
The Company will host a Capital Markets Day on March 2, 2022. During this digital event - organized by Investor Relatons Advisory frm Edison - management will update (potental) investors in TIE Kinetx shares on key strategic developments in our markets. Partcipaton in this event is unrestricted and open to all those interested.
Key fgures
(€ * 1000)
Q1 2022
Q1 2021
Variance (%)
Total Revenues
3,596
3,884
-7%
of which: SaaS Revenues
2,626
2,403
9%
EBITDA1)
228
572
-60%
As defned in the secton 'Use of alternatve performance measures' in our 2021 Annual Report.
Financial highlights
Q1 Order intake at a solid level of € 2,823k, compared to € 1,974k in Q1 2021 (increase of 43%);
SaaS revenue growth on plan from € 2,403k (Q1 2021) to € 2,626k (increase of 9%);
Total revenue down from € 3,884k (Q1 2021) to € 3,596k (decrease of 7%), following strategic changes impactng the consultancy actvites and revenue recogniton thereof - refer to heading '100% SaaS business' on previous page;
EBITDA down from € 572k (Q1 2021) to € 228k (decrease of 60%), following lower revenue and increased expenditures - refer to heading '100% SaaS business' on previous page.
Message from Jan Sundelin, CEO
With the frst quarter of fnancial year 2022 behind us, we can say that it has set the tone for the transformatve year that we had planned for the Company. As of 1 October 2021 we went live with our customer success teams, which are responsible for driving the successful deployment of FLOW at customers, maintaining and growing client relatonships. This frees up our our sales teams to focus on acquiring new customers. In that respect, we have been able to expand our reach in the business-to-government market in Germany signifcantly with our new customer Da-Di-Werk.
Paired with increases in our marketng expenditure (which had been at minimal levels since the start of the pandemic), the frst successes of our new sales focus are materializing with the increased order intake compared to the frst quarter of last year. The expansion of our organizaton is refected in our staf levels and deployment of external resources for support and onboarding.
As from 1 October 2021, we have taken further steps to prioritze consultancy actvites that support SaaS-growth. This means that our portolio of consultancy projects, and the way we manage our business, has changed.
It is important to acknowledge that all these developments are supportve of one thing: future SaaS-revenue growth for FLOW. Over the past quarter we have proven once again that this is a best-in-class product, now being ISO 27017 and ISO 27018 certfed to provide our customers a high level of assurance on informaton security and privacy.
At TIE Kinetx, we help companies of all sizes achieve their digitalizaton goals. From 1% to 100% or anywhere in between, our cloud-natve FLOW Partner Automaton platorm is designed to completely eliminate paper from the supply chain, enabling our customers to focus on three corporate initatves that drive true organizatonal change: business process efciency, compliance, and corporate social responsibility (CSR).
We believe that digitalizaton (not digitzaton) is the future. We believe in conscious development, and we believe in moving ourselves and our customers forward. More than 2,500 companies have chosen TIE Kinetx to support their EDI, e- invoicing, and general digitalizaton projects, and we proudly facilitate the exchange of over 1 billion documents through FLOW each year-the equivalent of 100,000 trees saved.
Founded in 1987, TIE Kinetx is a public company (Euronext: TIE) with ofces in the Netherlands (HQ), France, Germany,
Publicaton of 2022 Full year results press release
Notice
This trading update is unaudited. All fgures in this trading update are stated in thousands of euro, unless indicated otherwise.
Cautionary statement regarding forward-looking information
This document may contain expectatons about the fnancial state of afairs and results of the actvites of TIE Kinetx as well as certain related plans and objectves, and may be expressed in a variety of ways, such as 'expects', 'projects', 'antcipates', 'intends' or similar words. TIE Kinetx has based these forward-looking statements on its current expectatons and projectons about future events. Such expectatons for the future are naturally associated with risks and uncertaintes because they relate to future events, and as such depend on certain circumstances that may not arise in future. Various factors may cause real results and developments to deviate considerably from explicitly or implicitly made statements about future expectatons. Such factors may for instance be changes in expenditure by companies in important markets, in statutory changes and changes in fnancial markets, in the salary levels of employees, in future borrowing costs, in future take-overs or divesttures and the pace of technological developments. TIE Kinetx therefore cannot guarantee that the expectatons will be realized. TIE Kinetx also refuses to accept any obligaton to update statements made in this document.
