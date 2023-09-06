Breukelen, the Netherlands - September 6, 2023 at 12.15 PM CET - TIE Kinetix N.V. ("TIE Kinetix") publishes the voting results of its Extra-Ordinary General Meeting ("EGM") of Shareholders of September 6, 2023.

The Agenda of this EGM was published on July 26, 2023 as follows:

1. Opening

2. Proposal to approve the sale and transfer the shares in TIE Kinetix Holding B.V. to SPS Commerce, Inc or one of its group companies, and the proposal in connection with this transfer to change the name of TIE Kinetix N.V. into Titan N.V.

3. Proposal to approve the payment of interim dividend

4. Closing

At the EGM in total 1.623.277 shares (representing 79,2% of the outstanding share capital) were represented. Agenda item 2 was adopted with 100% in favor, 0% abstained and 0% against. Agenda item 3 was adopted with 100% in favor, 0% abstained and 0% against.

With both resolutions adopted by the EGM the following events are scheduled:

Transaction completion date, scheduled for September 13, 2023

Name change to Titan NV, scheduled for September 13, 2023

Last day of Trading TIE Kinetix NV (symbol TIE), scheduled for September 13, 2023

First day of Trading Titan N.V. (symbol TITAN), scheduled for September 14, 2023

On the Interim Dividend:

Ex-date, scheduled for September 14, 2023

Record date, scheduled for September 15, 2023

Deadline 5 pct interests, scheduled for September 18, 2023

Payment date, scheduled for September 20, 2023

The voting results of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, are available via the Company's corporate website: https://tiekinetix.com/en/extraordinary-general-meeting-2023

The voting results can also be obtained free of charge at the Company's office.

