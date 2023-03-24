Advanced search
    TIE   NL0010389508

TIE KINETIX N.V.

(TIE)
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  11:34:59 2023-03-23 am EDT
18.70 EUR    0.00%
TIE Kinetix N : boosts 2023 order intake with 2022 high growth strategy

03/24/2023 | 03:00am EDT
At TIE Kinetix, we help companies of all sizes achieve their digitalization goals. From 1% to 100% or anywhere in between, our cloud-native FLOW Partner Automation platform is designed to completely eliminate paper from the supply chain, enabling our customers to focus on three corporate initiatives that drive true organizational change: business process efficiency, compliance, and corporate social responsibility (CSR).

We believe that digitalization (not digitization) is the future. We believe in conscious development, and we believe in moving ourselves and our customers forward. More than 2,500 companies have chosen TIE Kinetix to support their EDI, e-invoicing, and general digitalization projects, and we proudly facilitate the exchange of over 81 million documents through FLOW each year-the equivalent of 10,000 trees saved.

Founded in 1987, TIE Kinetix is a public company (Euronext: TIE) with offices in the Netherlands (HQ), France, Germany, Australia, and the United States. For more information, please visit www.TIEKinetix.com, and follow us on Linkedin, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.

Contact us for more information:

TIE Kinetix N.V.
Michiel Wolfswinkel (CFO)
De Corridor 5d
3621 ZA Breukelen

T: +31 (0) 88 3698060
E: Michiel.Wolfswinkel@TIEKinetix.com
W: www.TIEKinetix.com

Disclaimer

TIE Kinetix NV published this content on 23 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 March 2023 06:59:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
