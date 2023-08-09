For more information please contact:

TIE Kinetix N.V.

Michiel Wolfswinkel, CFO

T: +31 (0) 88 3698060

E: Michiel.Wolfswinkel@TIEKinetix.com

W: www.TIEKinetix.com

At TIE Kinetix, we help companies of all sizes achieve their digitalization goals. From 1% to 100% or anywhere in between, our cloud-native FLOW Partner Automation platform is designed to completely eliminate paper from the supply chain, enabling our customers to focus on three corporate initiatives that drive true organizational change: business process efficiency, compliance, and corporate social responsibility (CSR).

We believe that digitalization (not digitization) is the future. We believe in conscious development, and we believe in moving ourselves and our customers forward. More than 2,500 companies have chosen TIE Kinetix to support their EDI, e-invoicing, and general digitalization projects, and we proudly facilitate the exchange of over 1 billion documents through FLOW each year-the equivalent of 10,000 trees saved.

Founded in 1987, TIE Kinetix is a public company (Euronext: TIE) with offices in the Netherlands (HQ), France, Germany, Australia, and the United States. For more information, visit www.TIEKinetix.com, and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, Xing, and YouTube.

TIE Kinetix N.V.

De Corridor 5d

3621 ZA Breukelen

T: +31-88-369-8000