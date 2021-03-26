TIE Kinetix N : Voting results Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

26 maart 2021 -

Breukelen, the Netherlands

TIE Kinetix N.V. ('TIE Kinetix') publishes the voting results of its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of March 26, 2021.

The voting results of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, are available via the Company's corporate website: https://tiekinetix.com/nl/annual-general-meeting-2021

The voting results can also be obtained free of charge at the Company's office.

About TIE Kinetix



At TIE Kinetix, we deliver Software as a Service (SaaS) solutions to companies, governmental institutions, and their suppliers, to help them exchange all business documents electronically and simplify supply chain processes as a result. FLOW Partner Automation, our software platform, empowers its users to engage in smart business exchanges and streamline communication through seamless integration with any existing system. Since 1987, we have supported all EDI and e-invoicing standards and communication methods worldwide. Today, our global team of experts share their knowledge with our 2,500+ customers, facilitating the exchange of over 1 billion documents through FLOW each year.

TIE Kinetix is a public company (Euronext: TIE), and has offices in the Netherlands, France, Germany, Australia, and the United States. For more information, visit www.TIEKinetix.com, and follow us on Linkedin, Twitter, Facebook, Xing, and YouTube.

END OF PRESS RELEASE