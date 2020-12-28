Log in
TIE Kinetix: Publication of Annual Report 2020

12/28/2020 | 06:01am EST
28 december 2020 -

Breukelen, the Netherlands at 12:00 PM CET

PRESS RELEASE

TIE Kinetix: Publication of Annual Report 2020

TIE Kinetix N.V. ('TIE Kinetix') has today published its Annual Report for financial year 2020 (October 1, 2019 - September 30, 2020) on its investor center website.

The Annual Report can be downloaded in the 'Annual Report' Section, under 'Financial Information', and via the following URL: https://tiekinetix.com/en/financial-information/annual-reports

For questions about this press release, please contact Jan Sundelin (CEO) or Michiel Wolfswinkel (CFO) via Investor.Relations@TIEKinetix.com

This document may contain expectations about the financial state of affairs and results of the activities of TIE Kinetix as well as certain related plans and objectives. Such expectations for the future are naturally associated with risks and uncertainties because they relate to future events, and as such depend on certain circumstances that may not arise in future. Various factors may cause real results and developments to deviate considerably from explicitly or implicitly made statements about future expectations. Such factors may for instance be changes in expenditure by companies in important markets, in statutory changes and changes in financial markets, in the EU grant regime, in the salary levels of employees, in future borrowing costs, in future take-overs or divestitures and the pace of technological developments. TIE Kinetix therefore cannot guarantee that the expectations will be realized. TIE Kinetix also refuses to accept any obligation to update statements made in this document.

For further information, please contact:
TIE Kinetix N.V.
Jan Sundelin (CEO) or Michiel Wolfswinkel (CFO)
Phone: +31 (0) 88 3698060
Email: Investor.Relations@TIEKinetix.com

About TIE Kinetix
At TIE Kinetix, we deliver Software as a Service (SaaS) solutions to companies, governmental institutions, and their suppliers, to help them exchange all business documents electronically and simplify supply chain processes as a result. FLOW Partner Automation, our software platform, empowers its users to engage in smart business exchanges and streamline communication through seamless integration with any existing system. Since 1987, we have supported all EDI and e-invoicing standards and communication methods worldwide. Today, our global team of experts share their knowledge with our 2,500+ customers, facilitating the exchange of over 1 billion documents through FLOW each year.

TIE Kinetix is a public company (Euronext: TIE), and has offices in the Netherlands, France, Germany, Australia, and the United States. For more information, visit www.TIEKinetix.com, and follow us on Linkedin, Twitter, Facebook, Xing, and YouTube.

TIE Kinetix N.V.
De Corridor 5d
3621 ZA Breukelen
T: +31-88-369-8000
E: info@TIEKinetix.com
W: www.TIEKinetix.com

END OF PRESS RELEASE

Disclaimer

TIE Kinetix NV published this content on 28 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 December 2020 11:00:02 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
Financials
Sales 2020 14,8 M 18,1 M 18,1 M
Net income 2020 6,48 M 7,93 M 7,93 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 24,3 M 29,6 M 29,8 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,80x
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,69x
Nbr of Employees 107
Free-Float 31,0%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jan B. Sundelin Chief Executive Officer
Georg Werger Chairman-Supervisory Board
Michiel Wolfswinkel Chief Financial Officer
Juan Vicente Vidagany Espert Chief Technology Officer
Gerdy Harteveld-Smeets Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TIE KINETIX N.V.78.44%30
ACCENTURE PLC22.19%163 189
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES34.59%148 353
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-6.98%111 106
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.3.55%75 711
INFOSYS LIMITED69.06%71 264
